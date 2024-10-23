'A right-handed version of Warner': Josh Inglis launched into opening debate

Australia white-ball wicketkeeper Josh Inglis should be in the conversation alongside 19-year-old prodigy Sam Konstas to be the Test opener against India, according to one of the country's most respected mentors and judges in New South Wales coach Greg Shipperd.

Shipperd suggested Inglis should be a legitimate candidate to open the batting against India in the first Test at Optus Stadium in Perth, even if it cost his young NSW opening batter Konstas the chance to make a Test debut.

Inglis, 29, is Australia's incumbent ODI and T20I keeper having played 49 internationals for Australia but has not yet featured in a Test match where he has long been the understudy to Alex Carey . Inglis is in a rich vein of form at Sheffield Shield level with scores of 122, 48, 101 and 26 not out in his first four Shield innings this season. But he is no chance to displace Carey as the keeper given Carey has made 90, 111 not out, 42 and 123 not out in his first four Shield innings after making 98 not out in his last Test innings back in March.

"Let's not forget Josh Inglis as well, who I think is probably a smokey in terms of the opening batting spot," Shipperd said. "I'd have Inglis and Konstas in the conversation as one-two, two-one, and let the Australian selectors mull over those two.

"His performances for Australia have been first-class, and I think they're looking for a style of player at the top of the order, and Inglis may fit that brief.

"He's a right-handed version of David Warner, in terms of someone who wants to get on with the play and he's got strokes all around the wicket. He's played at the level internationally, and I think he's a well-respected player."

Shipperd's opinion is highly valued within Australian cricket and he has been a coaching mentor to current coach and selector Andrew McDonald.

However, Inglis has never opened in first-class cricket. He has batted at No. 3 six times and averaged 12.66, at No.4 once and No. 5 six times but has only passed 50 in one of those seven innings. All of his seven first-class centuries, including his two this season, have come at No. 6 or below. He has opened for Australia in six limited-overs internationals for one half-century. His two T20I centuries, including one against India in India, have come at No.3.

Sam Konstas worked hard in the second innings at the MCG for his 43 • Getty Images

Inglis' state captain, Sam Whiteman, endorsed him being in the selection mix. "I think if you're looking to pick guys off form...absolutely [should be considered]," he said. "He's seeing the ball as [well] anyone in the country. He's so versatile with his game, the way he transfers from white ball to red ball. He just looks in great nick. I'm all for him playing for Australia in some capacity, absolutely."

Shipperd still believes Konstas deserves to be in the frame after an indifferent match at the MCG where he copped a rough lbw in the first innings and made a patchy 43 in the second that included a life and a loose dismissal trying to launch offspinner Todd Murphy into the Shane Warne stand.

"I thought he was a bit stiff in the first innings and in the second innings, I think he started to show everybody again what he's got," Shipperd said. "He was really poised and balanced. Anytime you get through the first 25 overs of a Victorian attack with a new ball that shows you've got something and, but for a sad error in terms of judgment in that particular ball, I think he showed that he should be in a conversation at least."

Shipperd added Konstas is not letting the intense sudden media and public interest get to him.

"He's really relaxed and just focused on learning and focused on what his game is all about, in terms of what is working, and where the challenges may be," Shipperd said.

"And he had a couple of them in this innings where he did a couple of strange things in terms of his choices, but he's reflecting on those as he is and we're really confident that he's got the game, if picked.

"The next couple of matches for the Australian A team I reckon will tell the story in terms of what the Australian selectors will do."

Shipperd is in a unique position to comment on Konstas. He has compared him to a young Ricky Ponting already and Shipperd was Ponting's coach at Tasmania back in 1993 when he made twin centuries in a Shield game as an 18-year-old. Konstas became the third youngest behind Ponting to achieve the feat against South Australia two weeks ago.

Marcus Harris twice made starts against New South Wales • Getty Images

Ponting was made to wait two-and-a-half years between achieving the feat and making his Test debut. Shipperd was asked whether Ponting had benefitted from spending extra time in Shield cricket before being elevated, and whether Konstas should be handled in a similar manner.

"I'm not sure. That's a very good question, though," Shipperd said. "Yes, he was made to wait. So whether that made him or he was already made anyway, because he was scoring multiple hundreds across the course of that journey between him not being selected and then finally selected, I think at around 21.

"But Sam, I do see a lot of that skill level and that poise at the crease, shots on both sides of the wicket, in front of the wicket, behind the wicket. I think he's got what it takes. And again, Ricky was trying to break into a super Australian side at that moment with probably no gaps. But there is a gap in the Australian team in the position Sam bats in at the moment. So he's worth being heavily in the conversation."

Meanwhile, Victoria coach Chris Rogers said Harris would be frustrated with his returns against NSW. But the former Test opener believes Harris is still batting well enough to be in the frame.