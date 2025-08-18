Kishan ruled out of Duleep Trophy opener, Akash Deep advised rest

ESPNcricinfo understands Kishan required multiple stitches after falling off an e-bike, and it's due to this that he wasn't considered as a replacement for the injured Rishabh Pant ahead of the fifth and final Test against England at The Oval. Subsequently, Tamil Nadu's N Jagadeesan was flown in as the back-up to Dhruv Jurel.

Kishan's injury doesn't appear to be a serious one. The decision to keep him out is a precautionary measure since he's likely to be in the running for the India A squad that will play two four-day fixtures at home against Australia next month.

For now, Kishan will continue to recuperate and undergo a fitness assessment at BCCI's Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru. In Kishan's absence, it's likely Jharkhand's Kumar Kushagra will be the first-choice wicketkeeper.

Akash Deep advised rest

Meanwhile, East Zone will also be without India fast bowler Akash Deep , who has been advised rest. Akash's nature of niggle or injury - if any - is unknown, and his fitness assessment has been set for a later date.

Akash was on the recent Test tour to England, where he missed the fourth Test in Manchester due to a back niggle. He subsequently returned for the decider, where he struck a maiden half-century after coming in as a nightwatcher in the second innings.

Overall, Akash enjoyed a decent series - picking up 13 wickets in three Tests, including a match-winning ten-wicket haul in India's series-levelling win in Birmingham. Akash has been replaced by Assam's Mukhtar Hussain in the Abhimanyu Easwaran-led squad.

East Zone open their campaign against the Shubman Gill-led North Zone in the quarterfinal starting August 28. All matches will be played at the CoE, in the outskirts of Bengaluru.

Riyan Parag, the India and Assam allrounder, has been named as Easwaran's deputy. The squad also comprises two other India internationals in Mohammed Shami, who has played just one first-class game in the last two years, and Mukesh Kumar.