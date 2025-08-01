Iyer, Sarfaraz in West Zone squad for Duleep Trophy; Thakur to lead
Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad are also in the West Zone squad
India and Mumbai allrounder Shardul Thakur has been named the West Zone captain for the 2025-26 Duleep Trophy, starting on August 28.
The 15-member squad includes India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, and middle-order batters Sarfaraz Khan and Shreyas Iyer. A total of seven Mumbai players have been named in the team.
Ruturaj Gaikwad is among the 15, while Saurashtra's Harvik Desai and Maharashtra's Saurabh Nawale are the wicketkeepers.
There was no place for Cheteshwar Pujara or Ajinkya Rahane in the West Zone squad.
Earlier in the week, South Zone had also named their squad with Tilak Verma as captain. East Zone have also named their squad, to be led by Ishan Kishan, with Mohammed Shami in the mix.
The six-team Duleep Trophy is returning to the zonal format, with squads picked by the zonal selectors, and the tournament will start the 2025-26 domestic season. Last season, the tournament had four teams - India A, B, C and D - that were picked by the national selectors.
South Zone were the winners when the Duleep Trophy was held in the zonal format in 2023-24.