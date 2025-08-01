Matches (13)
ENG vs IND (1)
WI vs PAK (1)
ZIM vs NZ (1)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)
U19 Tri Series (ZIM) (1)
News

Iyer, Sarfaraz in West Zone squad for Duleep Trophy; Thakur to lead

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad are also in the West Zone squad

Edited PTI copy
01-Aug-2025
Shardul Thakur ended Tom Haines' stay, England Lions vs India A, 1st unofficial Test, Canterbury, 3rd day, June 1, 2025

Shardul Thakur is one of seven Mumbai players in the West Zone squad  •  PA Photos/Getty Images

India and Mumbai allrounder Shardul Thakur has been named the West Zone captain for the 2025-26 Duleep Trophy, starting on August 28.
The 15-member squad includes India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, and middle-order batters Sarfaraz Khan and Shreyas Iyer. A total of seven Mumbai players have been named in the team.
Ruturaj Gaikwad is among the 15, while Saurashtra's Harvik Desai and Maharashtra's Saurabh Nawale are the wicketkeepers.
There was no place for Cheteshwar Pujara or Ajinkya Rahane in the West Zone squad.
Earlier in the week, South Zone had also named their squad with Tilak Verma as captain. East Zone have also named their squad, to be led by Ishan Kishan, with Mohammed Shami in the mix.
The six-team Duleep Trophy is returning to the zonal format, with squads picked by the zonal selectors, and the tournament will start the 2025-26 domestic season. Last season, the tournament had four teams - India A, B, C and D - that were picked by the national selectors.
South Zone were the winners when the Duleep Trophy was held in the zonal format in 2023-24.

West Zone squad

Shardul Thakur (capt, Mumbai), Yashasvi Jaiswal (Mumbai), Aarya Desai (Gujarat), Harvik Desai (wk, Saurashtra), Shreyas Iyer (Mumbai), Sarfaraz Khan (Mumbai), Ruturaj Gaikwad (Maharashtra), Jaymeet Patel (Gujarat), Manan Hingrajia (Gujarat), Saurabh Nawale (wk, Gujarat), Shams Mulani (Mumbai), Tanush Kotian (Mumbai), Dharmendrasinh Jadeja (Saurashtra), Tushar Deshpande (Mumbai), Arzan Nagwaswala (Gujarat)
Shardul ThakurYashasvi JaiswalSarfaraz KhanShreyas IyerRuturaj GaikwadWest ZoneDuleep Trophy

Terms of Use  •  Privacy Policy  •  Your US State Privacy Rights  •  Children's Online Privacy Policy  •  Interest - Based Ads  •  Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information  •  Feedback