Asia Cup: India-Pakistan set to go ahead after Indian government clarifies stance

Pakistan sportspersons can also participate in multilateral events hosted by India.

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports set down these guidelines in a statement, clarifying the Indian government's position on sporting relations with Pakistan at a time of strained political relations between the two South Asian countries. The statement left one question unanswered: whether Indian athletes can take part in multilateral events hosted by Pakistan.

The statement comes less than three weeks from the scheduled start of the Asia Cup in the UAE, where India and Pakistan, drawn in the same group, are set to meet at least once (on September 14 in Dubai), and potentially up to three times. It will be India's first cricket match against Pakistan since the two countries exchanged cross-border hostilities following the Pahalgam terror attack in April.

There have been calls, in this climate, for India to boycott all sporting contact with Pakistan. During July's World Championship of Legends, a tournament featuring retired players, both matches between the teams from the two countries had been abandoned , with the India Champions forfeiting their semi-final against the Pakistan Champions.

With the Indian government making its stand clear, India now have official sanction to play Pakistan in the Asia Cup, which was originally to be hosted by India before being moved to the UAE in July.

"In so far as bilateral sports events in each other's country are concerned, Indian teams will not be participating in competitions in Pakistan. Nor will we permit Pakistani teams to play in India," the ministry's statement said.

In a time of heightened geopolitical tensions, calls for India to boycott all sporting contact with Pakistan have grown louder • Associated Press

"With regard to international and multilateral events, in India or abroad, we are guided by the practices of international sports bodies and the interest of our own sportspersons. It is also relevant to take into account India's emergence as a credible venue to host international sports events.

"Accordingly, Indian teams and individual players will take part in international events that also have teams or players from Pakistan. Similarly, Pakistani players and teams will be able to participate in such multilateral events hosted by India.

"To position India as a preferred destination for hosting international sporting events, the visa process for sportspersons, team officials, technical personnel, and office-bearers of International Sports Governing Bodies shall be simplified. In respect of office-bearers of International Sports Governing Bodies, a multi-entry visa shall be granted on priority basis for the duration of their official tenure, subject to a maximum period of five years. This shall facilitate their smooth movement into and within the country, in accordance with international norms. Due protocol and courtesies, as per established practice, shall be extended to the Heads of International Sports Governing Bodies during their visits to India."

The statement lays down in unambiguous terms what have been the Indian government's unwritten guidelines for cricketing engagements with Pakistan for more than a decade. The two countries have not met in a bilateral series in any format since 2012, but they have faced off multiple times at the ODI and T20 World Cups, the Champions Trophy and the Asia Cup.