Hybrid model agreed for Champions Trophy and ICC events from 2024-27

The ICC has finally reached a breakthrough in the 2025 Champions Trophy impasse, with a hybrid model agreed upon that will see India's matches in the eight-team event taking place at a neutral venue. In return, Pakistan's matches in ICC events hosted by India will also take place at a neutral venue.

ESPNcricinfo has seen a resolution with details of the agreement, and which is expected to undergo an ICC board vote, in which during the 2024-2027 event cycle, all matches involving India in an event hosted in Pakistan will be played at a neutral venue, and in return all matches involving Pakistan in an event hosted by India will be played at a neutral venue. This agreement applies to the 2025 men's Champions Trophy in Pakistan, the 2025 women's ODI World Cup in India, and the 2026 men's T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.

It could also apply to the 2028 women's T20 World Cup, the first tournament of the next event cycle and which has now been awarded to Pakistan.

The neutral venue will be proposed by the tournament host board and will need to be approved by the ICC.

The ICC has also said it does not object to a triangular T20I tournament involving India, Pakistan and another Asian Full Member nation (or an Associate Asian nation being included to make it a quadrangular) being arranged as well, subject to such tournaments being played at a neutral venue. The idea of such a tri-nation series arose as compensation for Pakistan losing out on hosting India's matches in next year's Champions Trophy.