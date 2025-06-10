SA fight history and perceptions against Australia, who have done it before

Big picture: Is South Africa's XI more settled than Australia's?

Although the tournament was an unsuccessful one-off event , in some ways it was a precursor to the World Test Championship (WTC). For the record, Australia beat South Africa at Lord's by 10 wickets 113 years ago . They start this week's final as defending champions and warm favourites, with former South African greats even acknowledging and embracing the underdog status.

Those same former greats and the team itself can feel the weight of this final . South Africa are fighting history, with their only previous title being the ICC Knockout in 1998. They are fighting perceptions, too, of having supposedly not earned their place in the decider because of a perceived easy route, despite winning their last seven Tests after winning just one of their first five in the two-year cycle. They are also fighting a familiar foe. South Africa and Australia have played out some of the feistiest and most entertaining Test battles over the past 30 years

But their most recent meeting in 2022-23 was arguably the most uncompetitive in three decades. And despite some suggestions from Kagiso Rabada , among others, that things could get spicy, the Australia team that will arrive at Lord's on Wednesday is not a stereotypical one.

While South Africa can feel the weight of history and the significance of this final on their Test future, Australia have taken an entirely different approach. Previous Australian teams might have taken a trip to Gallipoli or the Somme to imbibe the spirit of the Anzacs ahead of a final like this. Those days, though, are long gone for this Australian team. Just as they did two years ago ahead of the WTC 2023 final , they prioritised five days of golf in northern Scotland over a practice match as part of another relaxed and bespoke build-up.

But they had some key questions to answer over the XI. Cameron Green being fit to bat, and in fine form, but unable to bowl is a spanner in the works given he has not played in Australia's last seven Tests. He will now bat No. 3 for just the second time in his first-class career, in his first Test in 15 months, while Marnus Labuschagne opens the batting for the first time in Test cricket. It will also mean Usman Khawaja will have a fifth different opening partner in nine Tests.

Form guide

South Africa: WWWWW (last five Tests, most recent first)

Australia: WWWWD

In the spotlight: Kagiso Rabada and Marnus Labuschagne

Kagiso Rabada has been in the headlines for the wrong reasons over the last few months, and it will be intriguing to see how he performs in the WTC final. He looms as Australia's biggest threat, given he dismantled England in his last Test appearance at Lord's, and has tormented Australia down the years - especially when the ball swings and seams. The break from the IPL may have done Rabada a favour in terms of freshening up for the final. Australia collared a tired Rabada in flat conditions in the last two Tests of the 2022-23 series. But coming in fresh with a chip on his shoulder, and brandishing a brand-new Duke's ball under dank skies at Lord's, he looms as a potential match-winner for South Africa.

Marnus Labuschagne is under the most pressure he has ever faced in his Test career. Nearing his 31st birthday, with 57 Tests and over 4000 runs to his name, he should have been in the prime of his career and at the peak of his powers. Instead, Labuschagne is fighting for his immediate future. He is now being asked to bat out of position for the first time in six years. His performances in three innings for Glamorgan last month would have done little to allay any fears about his overall form. Labuschagne's last first-class century came opening the batting for Glamorgan, but it was over 12 months ago. The selectors, though, are banking on his experience shining through in the final.

Team news: Ngidi the third quick; Konstas made to wait

South Africa's same top six that faced Pakistan in January has been retained at Lord's, with Wiaan Mulder continuing at No. 3. Tony de Zorzi, though, misses out. There also appears to be no temptation to throw an all-out pace attack at Australia. Lungi Ngidi, meanwhile, has got the nod ahead of Dane Paterson.

South Africa : 1 Aiden Markram, 2 Ryan Rickleton, 3 Wiaan Mulder, 4 Temba Bavuma (capt), 5 Tristan Stubbs, 6 David Bedingham, 7 Kyle Verreynne, 8 Marco Jansen, 9 Keshav Maharaj, 10 Kagiso Rabada, 11 Lungi Ngidi

Australia, extraordinarily, will try a new batting combination in the final, with Labuschagne opening and Green batting at No. 3. Green won't be able to bowl, so Beau Webster will provide the extra seam overs if required. Josh Hazlewood has returned in place of Scott Boland as the third quick despite Hazlewood breaking down with injury in each of the last two Tests he played, which left Australia with a three-man attack on both occasions.

Australia: 1 Usman Khawaja, 2 Marnus Labuschagne, 3 Cameron Green, 4 Steven Smith, 5 Travis Head, 6 Beau Webster, 7 Alex Carey (wk), 8 Pat Cummins (capt), 9 Mitchell Starc, 10 Nathan Lyon, 11 Josh Hazlewood

Pitch and conditions: Look up and look down

It had been a very dry start to the English summer up until the last week. Neither Australia nor South Africa have much experience of playing at Lord's in early June, and there will be some guessing about the conditions. Given the dry spring, the surface is on the drier side which could mean more of an impact for the spinners. The forecast looks good with warm temperatures coming, although there is a chance of a few thunderstorms.

Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, and Josh Hazlewood are the first four-man attack in Test history to play together with 250 wickets each • Cricket Australia/Getty Images

Stats and trivia

Australia and South Africa have met three times in neutral Tests, with all three played in 1912. Australia won two of those Tests at Manchester and Lord's. The third at Nottingham was drawn.

Pat Cummins, Starc, Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon are the first four-man attack in Test history to play together with 250 wickets each. But Rabada alone has 327 wickets at a better average and strike rate than all four of them.

Australia have played 40 Tests at Lord's for 18 wins, seven losses and 15 draws. South Africa have played 18 there, winning six, losing eight and drawing four.

Quotes

"You only get a few opportunities if you're lucky in your career to try and win one. It's a trophy we've spoken a lot about over the last couple of years. We wanted to be in this final. Personally, I think that 2023 World Cup title is going to be tough to beat, but this is a good one. Test cricket is my favourite format."

Pat Cummins on the importance of the WTC