After an emotional victory for South Africa in the World Test Championship final , attention turns to England's marquee five-Test series against India , starting on Friday. On the pod,was joined byandto talk Temba Bavuma, South African catharsis and what ails Australia.then dialled in from Leeds to help preview the first Test, as Chris Woakes returns to lead Bazball's charge against a young India side led by a new captain in Shubman Gill. Tuck in.