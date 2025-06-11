Matches (6)
Australia vs South Africa, Final at London, WTC, Jun 11 2025 - Live Cricket Score

Final, Lord's, June 11 - 15, 2025, ICC World Test Championship
Australia FlagAustralia
South Africa FlagSouth Africa
Tomorrow
9:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 03:26
batters to watch(Recent stats)
SPD Smith
10 M • 734 Runs • 45.88 Avg • 54.33 SR
UT Khawaja
10 M • 652 Runs • 38.35 Avg • 52.83 SR
T Bavuma
6 M • 609 Runs • 60.9 Avg • 54.37 SR
DG Bedingham
10 M • 566 Runs • 35.38 Avg • 69.96 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
NM Lyon
10 M • 41 Wkts • 2.85 Econ • 47.87 SR
MA Starc
10 M • 34 Wkts • 3.41 Econ • 48.85 SR
KA Maharaj
7 M • 40 Wkts • 2.78 Econ • 44.37 SR
K Rabada
8 M • 36 Wkts • 3.15 Econ • 41.16 SR
Squad
AUS
SA
Player
Role
Pat Cummins (c)
Bowler
Scott Boland 
Bowler
Alex Carey 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Cameron Green 
Batting Allrounder
Josh Hazlewood 
Bowler
Travis Head 
Top order Batter
Josh Inglis 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Usman Khawaja 
Top order Batter
Sam Konstas 
Top order Batter
Matthew Kuhnemann 
Bowler
Marnus Labuschagne 
Batter
Nathan Lyon 
Bowler
Steven Smith 
Top order Batter
Mitchell Starc 
Bowler
Beau Webster 
Allrounder
Match details
Lord's, London
Series
ICC World Test Championship
Australia tour of England
Season2025
Match numberTest no. 2585
Hours of play (local time)10.30 start, Lunch 12.30-13.10, Tea 15.10-15.30, Close 17.30
Match days11,12,13,14,15 June 2025 - day (5-day match)
Umpires
New Zealand
Chris Gaffaney
England
Richard Illingworth
TV Umpire
England
Richard Kettleborough
Reserve Umpire
India
Nitin Menon
Match Referee
India
Javagal Srinath
Language
English
Match Coverage
Imperfect World Test Championship still manages to stoke five-day fires

Gripes about South Africa's qualification path fall away as ICC showpiece descends on Lord's

Conrad on SA's C-word tag: 'Unfair to burden this group with anything that's gone before'

South Africa head coach doesn't want the pressure of the WTC final to get to the players

Khawaja backs Labuschagne to come good as Australia's Test opener

Australia's selectors will likely opt for Labuschagne's experience over dropping him in favour of 19-year-old Sam Konstas

Ten of the best Australia vs South Africa Tests this century

The current WTC finalists have been part of some fierce battles since 2000. Here's a list

WTC final 2025 FAQs - Is there a reserve day and what happens in case of a draw?

Also includes the ball used, team and venue details, and more on the first WTC final to not feature India

ICC World Test Championship

TeamMWLDPTPCT
SA1283110069.44
AUS19134215467.54
IND1998211450.00
NZ147708148.21
ENG221110111443.18
SL135806038.46
BAN124804531.25
WI133824428.21
PAK145904727.98
Full Table