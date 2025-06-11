Matches (6)
Australia vs South Africa, Final at London, WTC, Jun 11 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Australia
D
W
W
W
W
South Africa
W
W
W
W
W
Match centre Ground time: 03:26
batters to watch(Recent stats)
AUS10 M • 734 Runs • 45.88 Avg • 54.33 SR
AUS10 M • 652 Runs • 38.35 Avg • 52.83 SR
6 M • 609 Runs • 60.9 Avg • 54.37 SR
10 M • 566 Runs • 35.38 Avg • 69.96 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
AUS10 M • 41 Wkts • 2.85 Econ • 47.87 SR
AUS10 M • 34 Wkts • 3.41 Econ • 48.85 SR
7 M • 40 Wkts • 2.78 Econ • 44.37 SR
8 M • 36 Wkts • 3.15 Econ • 41.16 SR
Squad
AUS
SA
Player
Role
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Top order Batter
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Batter
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
Match details
|Lord's, London
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Match number
|Test no. 2585
|Hours of play (local time)
|10.30 start, Lunch 12.30-13.10, Tea 15.10-15.30, Close 17.30
|Match days
|11,12,13,14,15 June 2025 - day (5-day match)
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
Match Coverage
Imperfect World Test Championship still manages to stoke five-day fires
Gripes about South Africa's qualification path fall away as ICC showpiece descends on Lord's
Conrad on SA's C-word tag: 'Unfair to burden this group with anything that's gone before'
South Africa head coach doesn't want the pressure of the WTC final to get to the players
Khawaja backs Labuschagne to come good as Australia's Test opener
Australia's selectors will likely opt for Labuschagne's experience over dropping him in favour of 19-year-old Sam Konstas
Ten of the best Australia vs South Africa Tests this century
The current WTC finalists have been part of some fierce battles since 2000. Here's a list