Ask Steven

Is Tharindu Rathnayake the only dual-armed spinner to take wickets both ways?

And does Angelo Mathews hold the record for the most Tests played at a single venue?

Steven Lynch
Steven Lynch
24-Jun-2025 • 6 hrs ago
After 15.5 overs of offspin, Tharindu Rathnayake bowled his first left-arm spin in Test cricket, Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, 1st Test, Galle, first day, June 17, 2025

Rathnayake is the only ambidextrous spinner to take wickets in Test cricket with his right arm and the "wrong" one  •  Associated Press

Tharindu Rathnayake picked up three wickets in the first innings of his Test debut - two with offspin, the other with his left arm. Is this the first time anyone has done this in a Test? asked Divy Tripathi from India
The versatile Sri Lankan spinner Tharindu Rathnayake marked the first innings of his debut, against Bangladesh in Galle last week, with three wickets. The first two - left-handers Shadman Islam and Mominul Haque - came with offbreaks, but Rathnayake often changes his bowling style when faced with right-handers so his fingerspin still turns away from them… and he disposed of Litton Das while bowling orthodox left-arm spin. In the second innings he again dismissed Mominul with an offbreak, then Liton and Jaker Ali with his left arm.
It seems certain that this feat is unique in Test cricket: we don't know how some bowlers delivered, but I'm sure that someone changing mid-stream and having any success would have been commented on and we'd have known about it! The only men I'm aware of who have even bowled with both right and left hand in Tests are Pakistan's Hanif Mohammad (it seems he had switched to slow left-arm at the end of Garry Sobers' then-record 365 not out in Kingston in 1958) and Graham Gooch of England, who enlivened the closing stages of a drawn Test in Calcutta in 1982 with some bowling impersonations, including at least one ball delivered with his left hand. Neither of them took a wicket with their "wrong" arm, though. Rathnayake's Sri Lankan team-mate Kamindu Mendis has occasionally bowled left-arm in first-class cricket, but his three Test wickets to date all came with right-handed offbreaks.
Karun Nair returned to India's Test side at Headingley after missing 77 matches. Was this a record? asked Vinesh Maharajan from India
Karun Nair reappeared for India in the first Test against England at Headingley after missing his country's previous 77 five-day matches. He's quite high on the list, but not at the top: the Indian record-holder is the left-arm seamer Jaydev Unadkat, who missed 116 successive Tests between his debut, against South Africa in Centurion in December 2010, and the second of his four caps, against Bangladesh in Mirpur in December 2022. Two Indian wicketkeepers also missed more Tests than Nair: Dinesh Karthik 87 between January 2010 and June 2018, and Parthiv Patel 83 between August 2008 and November 2016.
The only man from anywhere with a bigger gap than Unadkat is the England offspinner Gareth Batty, who missed no fewer than 142 Test matches between June 2005 and October 2016, when he was recalled at 39 to face Bangladesh in Chattogram.
Angelo Mathews, who just retired, played his 34th Test match at Galle. Was this a record? asked Mohan de Silva from Sri Lanka
That's a good spot, as I hadn't seen it mentioned anywhere: Angelo Mathews played 34 Tests in Galle, which is indeed the record for a single venue. Next at the moment is Jimmy Anderson, who played 29 Tests at Lord's, while his long-time new-ball partner Stuart Broad had 28 matches there.
Mahela Jayawardene played 27 Tests at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo (his home ground), while Mushfiqur Rahim is likely to add to his current total of 27 at the Shere Bangla Stadium in Mirpur. Mushfiqur recently became only the 19th player to extend his Test career beyond 20 years.
Who holds the record for taking the most Test wickets at home before taking his first wicket abroad? asked SM Nazmus Shakib from Bangladesh
That's an unusual question - and the answer is an unusual character: the South African medium-pacer Jimmy Blanckenberg, who took 56 wickets in 13 home Tests on the matting pitches used there at the time. He then toured England in 1924 with less success, taking just four wickets in the five-Test series. After this Blanckenberg had several seasons in the Lancashire League, although he also ran into controversy there, apparently refusing to shake the hand of the black West Indian allrounder Learie Constantine. After his stint in the leagues Blanckenberg rather disappeared from view, and his death details have never been discovered, although there's a theory that he passed away in Berlin in 1955. If any historians out there have more details, do let me know!
The Middlesex legspinner Walter Robins took 52 Test wickets in England before finally claiming one overseas, in Australia in 1936-37, while fast bowler Rodney Hogg picked up 51 in Australia - including 41 in his maiden Ashes series in 1978-79 - before touring India the following season, when his first scalp was that of Sunil Gavaskar.
Turning the question around, Jasprit Bumrah collected 79 wickets overseas before finally taking one in India. That's the record, unless you include the legspinner Yasir Shah: he took 207 wickets before finally taking one in Pakistan, but that included several in "home" Tests in the UAE and elsewhere while security concerns precluded matches in Pakistan.
In the World Test Championship final, Aiden Markram scored the only century of the match in the fourth innings. How often has this happened in a Test? asked Dylan McKenzie from South Africa
That superb 136 from the South African opener Aiden Markram, which did much to decide the destiny of the World Test Championship mace, was indeed the only century of the final at Lord's. It's a relatively rare occurrence: this was the 39th Test match in which the only century was scored in the fourth innings. Markram had done it before - also against Australia, in Durban in 2018 (the Aussies still won that one, though).
Markram is one of only three men to do this twice, the others being fellow openers David Warner and Dimuth Karunaratne. But Sri Lanka's Mahela Jayawardene uniquely scored the only century of a Test in the fourth innings on three occasions: against South Africa in Colombo in 2000 and also at the Sinhalese Sports Club in 2006, and against Australia in Galle in 2011.
The first such instance was by Australia's Joe Darling, whose fourth-innings 160 was the only century of the match against England in Sydney in March 1898. There were only 17 further cases in the 20th century, but 21 since 2000.
Shiva Jayaraman of ESPNcricinfo's stats team helped with some of the above answers.
Steven Lynch is the editor of the updated edition of Wisden on the Ashes

