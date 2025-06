Is Tharindu Rathnayake the only dual-armed spinner to take wickets both ways?

It seems certain that this feat is unique in Test cricket: we don't know how some bowlers delivered, but I'm sure that someone changing mid-stream and having any success would have been commented on and we'd have known about it! The only men I'm aware of who have even bowled with both right and left hand in Tests are Pakistan's Hanif Mohammad (it seems he had switched to slow left-arm at the end of Garry Sobers' then-record 365 not out in Kingston in 1958) and Graham Gooch of England, who enlivened the closing stages of a drawn Test in Calcutta in 1982 with some bowling impersonations, including at least one ball delivered with his left hand. Neither of them took a wicket with their "wrong" arm, though. Rathnayake's Sri Lankan team-mate Kamindu Mendis has occasionally bowled left-arm in first-class cricket, but his three Test wickets to date all came with right-handed offbreaks.