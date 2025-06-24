Is Tharindu Rathnayake the only dual-armed spinner to take wickets both ways?
And does Angelo Mathews hold the record for the most Tests played at a single venue?
The versatile Sri Lankan spinner Tharindu Rathnayake marked the first innings of his debut, against Bangladesh in Galle last week, with three wickets. The first two - left-handers Shadman Islam and Mominul Haque - came with offbreaks, but Rathnayake often changes his bowling style when faced with right-handers so his fingerspin still turns away from them… and he disposed of Litton Das while bowling orthodox left-arm spin. In the second innings he again dismissed Mominul with an offbreak, then Liton and Jaker Ali with his left arm.
Karun Nair reappeared for India in the first Test against England at Headingley after missing his country's previous 77 five-day matches. He's quite high on the list, but not at the top: the Indian record-holder is the left-arm seamer Jaydev Unadkat, who missed 116 successive Tests between his debut, against South Africa in Centurion in December 2010, and the second of his four caps, against Bangladesh in Mirpur in December 2022. Two Indian wicketkeepers also missed more Tests than Nair: Dinesh Karthik 87 between January 2010 and June 2018, and Parthiv Patel 83 between August 2008 and November 2016.
That's a good spot, as I hadn't seen it mentioned anywhere: Angelo Mathews played 34 Tests in Galle, which is indeed the record for a single venue. Next at the moment is Jimmy Anderson, who played 29 Tests at Lord's, while his long-time new-ball partner Stuart Broad had 28 matches there.
That's an unusual question - and the answer is an unusual character: the South African medium-pacer Jimmy Blanckenberg, who took 56 wickets in 13 home Tests on the matting pitches used there at the time. He then toured England in 1924 with less success, taking just four wickets in the five-Test series. After this Blanckenberg had several seasons in the Lancashire League, although he also ran into controversy there, apparently refusing to shake the hand of the black West Indian allrounder Learie Constantine. After his stint in the leagues Blanckenberg rather disappeared from view, and his death details have never been discovered, although there's a theory that he passed away in Berlin in 1955. If any historians out there have more details, do let me know!
That superb 136 from the South African opener Aiden Markram, which did much to decide the destiny of the World Test Championship mace, was indeed the only century of the final at Lord's. It's a relatively rare occurrence: this was the 39th Test match in which the only century was scored in the fourth innings. Markram had done it before - also against Australia, in Durban in 2018 (the Aussies still won that one, though).
Steven Lynch is the editor of the updated edition of Wisden on the Ashes