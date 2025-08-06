Tendulkar: Siraj 'doesn't get the credit he deserves'

Apart from the high-octane finish and the inaugural Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy being shared, the series saw a number of twists and turns, dramatic face-offs and some extraordinary individual efforts, such as Rishabh Pant and Chris Woakes walking out to bat with injuries. Pant played four of the five Tests and scored two centuries and three half-centuries, the last of them with a fractured right foot to average 68.42 with a strike rate of 77.63.

"The sweep shot that he played, he likes to get under the ball to scoop it with some elevation," Tendulkar said on Reddit. "People think he has fallen, but it is intentional so that he can get under the ball. The secret to play those shots is to be able to get under the ball. So it's a planned fall, he doesn't go off-balance. All that depends on the length of the ball."

While calling Pant's strokeplay and the "punch" he adds to them a "god's gift", Tendulkar said, "There were occasions where people felt he doesn't have to play that shot, it's not the right time, but someone like Rishabh should be left alone. But when he's looking to save a match, he has to have a different approach, like in the last 15-20 overs of a match. But he has figured out [how to approach an innings] depending on the match situation."

Gill was 'so much in control', Rahul played some 'magnificent shots'

The two batting stalwarts for India in this series were Gill and opener Rahul, who racked up 754 runs and 532 runs respectively with six hundreds between them. Tendulkar pointed out both batters had "precise footwork" on the challenging conditions in England. Gill's series aggregate was the second-highest tally of a captain, only behind Don Bradman's 810 in 1936.

"He was extremely consistent as far as his thought process was concerned because it reflects on your footwork," he said of Gill. "If you're not clear in your head, your body doesn't respond accordingly, and his body was responding brilliantly. He looked so much in control, he had so much time to play the ball. The most important thing I noticed was the respect to a good ball where the tendency sometimes is to push the ball on the front foot, even if it's not close to your foot. He was able to defend there and consistently defend well on the front foot. His front-foot defence was solid."

On Rahul, who scored more than one hundred in a series for the first time in a Test series, Tendulkar said: "He was terrific, possibly one of the best I've seen him bat. The way he was defending close to the body, he was leaving in a completely organised manner, he knew exactly where his off stump was and which balls to leave. I got the feeling sometimes he was able to frustrate the bowler, that where should they bowl to him if he's letting so many balls go. So he got the bowlers to come back to him, and when the ball was in striking range he played some magnificent shots. I thought he looked in that zone, calm and composed."

Siraj 'doesn't get the credit he deserves'

Among the bowlers, Siraj impressed Tendulkar. Siraj was the only bowler across both teams to play all five Tests and sent down 1113 balls in all, 361 more than anyone, and led the wicket-takers' list with a haul of 23. He had to do the heavy lifting in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah in two Tests.

"Unbelievable. Superb approach. I love his attitude. I love the spring in his legs," Tendulkar said. "For a fast bowler to be constantly in your face like that, no batsman will like it. And the approach he had till the end on the last day, I could hear commentators also saying he bowled around 90mph (145kph) on the last day after having bowled more than 1000 deliveries in the series. That shows his courage and big heart.

"The way he started on the last day was remarkable and he has always been instrumental, playing a key role whenever we need him, whenever we want him to deliver that knockout punch, he's been able to do that consistently in the past, and so was the case in this series. The way he picked all those wickets and performed, he doesn't get the credit he deserves."

Jaiswal was 'a treat to watch'

Rahul's batting partner Jaiswal ended the tour with a century at The Oval, just like he had started at Leeds in the first Test. He scored two more half-centuries in between and drew particular praise for his century in the fifth Test, where he stitched a crucial century stand with nightwatcher Akash Deep. Jaiswal finished the series with 411 runs at an average of 41.10.

"I was impressed with Yashasvi's mindset. He's a fearless batsman and he knows when to accelerate, when to see through a phase, and when to go to the non-striker's end. He scored a hundred on a difficult track in the first Test where the ball moved around a bit, not as much and not for as long as we expected, but he played an important role there.