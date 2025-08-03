Smith ruled out of second Zimbabwe Test, Foulkes called up as replacement
Left-arm fast bowler Ben Lister has also been added to the New Zealand squad as cover for Will O'Rourke
New Zealand's fast-bowling allrounder Nathan Smith has been ruled out of the second Test against Zimbabwe due to an abdominal strain. He has been replaced by pace bowling allrounder Zakary Foulkes, who gets his maiden call-up into the Test squad.
Smith sustained the abdominal injury on the second day of the first Test against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo while batting. A subsequent MRI confirmed the strain, which will require a recovery time of approximately two to four weeks.
Meanwhile, left-arm fast bowler Ben Lister has also been added to the New Zealand squad as cover for Will O'Rourke, who experienced back stiffness on day three of the first Test. He is being monitored, according to a New Zealand Cricket (NZC) press release. O'Rourke bowled 13 and ten overs respectively in the two innings of the first Test, picking 3 for 28 in the second stint.
Smith returned 3 for 20 in Zimbabwe's first innings as the hosts were bowled out for 149. He retired hurt at the end of the 93rd over of New Zealand's innings on 22 off 79 balls and did not return to the field for the remainder of the game.
Smith's replacement Foulkes has played 13 T20Is and a solitary ODI. He most recently turned out for New Zealand in the tri-series involving Zimbabwe and South Africa, which New Zealand won in a pulsating final. Foulkes, 24, has played 19 first-class games and has 57 wickets, along with 544 runs at 19.42.
Lister has also not played a Test yet but has turned out in three ODIs and 12 T20Is for New Zealand. He last played an international game more than a year ago in Pakistan.
New Zealand registered a comfortable win in Bulawayo by nine wickets, with Matt Henry returning figures of 9 for 90 for the Test. Regular captain Latham had missed the opening game due to a shoulder injury and it remains to be seen whether he gets fit in time for the second Test, which begins on August 7 in Bulawayo