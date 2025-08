Smith ruled out of second Zimbabwe Test, Foulkes called up as replacement

Meanwhile, left-arm fast bowler Ben Lister has also been added to the New Zealand squad as cover for Will O'Rourke , who experienced back stiffness on day three of the first Test. He is being monitored, according to a New Zealand Cricket (NZC) press release. O'Rourke bowled 13 and ten overs respectively in the two innings of the first Test, picking 3 for 28 in the second stint.