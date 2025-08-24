'All good things must come to an end' - Pujara retires from all Indian cricket

Cheteshwar Pujara has retired from "all forms of Indian cricket" effective immediately. Pujara, 37, last played for India in June 2023 in the WTC final against Australia, and made the announcement on Sunday on his social media handles.

"Wearing the Indian jersey, singing the anthem, and trying my best each time I stepped on the field - it's impossible to put into words what it truly meant," Pujara wrote. "But as they say, all good things must come to an end, and with immense gratitude I have decided to retire from all forms of Indian cricket.

"Thank you for all the love and support!"

Even though Pujara hasn't played Tests in over two years, he joins the list of top India players who have retired from the format in the last year, starting with R Ashwin in December 2024, and Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma earlier this year before the tour of England.

Pujara played 103 Tests and five ODIs in an international career that began in October 2010. It was in Test cricket that he was at his absolute best, with 7195 runs at an average of 43.60, most of them coming from No. 3 after he succeeded former India captain Rahul Dravid in the position. He struck 19 centuries and 35 half-centuries, and scored a century against each of the Test-playing nations he faced barring Afghanistan, who he played only once. He struck five centuries each against Australia and England, and four against Sri Lanka.

He made his Test debut against Australia in Bengaluru in late 2010, and was part of many series wins against them, most memorably in 2018-19 and 2020-21 in Australia, and in early 2023 at home. He was the Player of the Series in the 2018-19 series - India's first Test series win on Australian soil - after scoring 521 runs in the four Tests.

He made his first-class debut for Saurashtra in December 2005 and played for them earlier this year too, in the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy season, which followed his latest stint for Sussex in the County Championship.

"As a little boy from the small town of Rajkot, along with my parents, I set out to aim for the stars, and dreamt to be a part of the Indian cricket team," Pujara wrote. "Little did I know then that this game would give me so much - invaluable opportunities, experiences, purpose, love, and above all a chance to represent my state and this great nation.

"I would like to thank the BCCI, and Saurashtra Cricket Association for the opportunity and support through my cricket career. Am equally grateful to all the teams, franchises and counties I have been able to represent over the years.

"The game has taken me to places across the globe - and the passionate support and energy of the fans has always been a constant. I have been humbled by the wishes and motivation wherever I have played and will always remain grateful."

An old-fashioned top-order batter, Pujara prioritised red-ball cricket even as white-ball cricket started to gain importance with T20 leagues around the world and the IPL grew in popularity. Pujara played five ODIs from August 2013 to June 2014 for all of 51 runs. In the IPL, he played for three teams: Kolkata Knight Riders (2010), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (2011 to 2013) and Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings, 2014). He was also part of the Chennai Super Kings set-up in 2021 but didn't get a game. In domestic circuit, he last played a 50-over game in December 2023 and a T20 in November 2022.