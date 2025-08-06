Matches (9)
ENG vs IND (1)
One-Day Cup (6)
Women's Hundred (1)
Men's Hundred (1)

Originals vs Brave, 2nd Match at Manchester, Men's Hundred, Aug 06 2025 - Live Cricket Score

2nd Match (D/N), Manchester, August 06, 2025, The Hundred Men's Competition
PrevNext
Manchester Originals (Men) FlagManchester Originals (Men)
Southern Brave (Men) FlagSouthern Brave (Men)
Tomorrow
5:30 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
What will be the toss result?
MO-M Win & Bat
SB-M Win & Bat
MO-M Win & Bowl
SB-M Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Points Table
See full table
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
Manchester Originals (Men)Manchester Originals (Men)
------
Southern Brave (Men)Southern Brave (Men)
------
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 06:02
batters to watch(Recent stats)
PD Salt
10 M • 300 Runs • 30 Avg • 161.29 SR
MF Hurst
6 M • 149 Runs • 24.83 Avg • 161.95 SR
JM Vince
10 M • 424 Runs • 53 Avg • 142.76 SR
JL du Plooy
10 M • 144 Runs • 18 Avg • 109.92 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
SW Currie
8 M • 7 Wkts • 8.81 Econ • 18 SR
TW Hartley
6 M • 5 Wkts • 9.92 Econ • 15 SR
TS Mills
10 M • 19 Wkts • 9.31 Econ • 9.73 SR
CJ Jordan
10 M • 15 Wkts • 8 Econ • 12 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
MO-M
SB-M
Player
Role
Tom Aspinwall 
Bowling Allrounder
Sonny Baker 
Bowler
Jos Buttler 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Scott Currie 
Bowling Allrounder
George Garton 
Bowling Allrounder
Lewis Gregory 
Allrounder
Tom Hartley 
Bowler
Matty Hurst 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Heinrich Klaasen 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Ben McKinney 
Opening Batter
Noor Ahmad 
Bowler
Rachin Ravindra 
Batting Allrounder
Phil Salt 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Josh Tongue 
Bowler
Match details
Old Trafford, Manchester
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)18.30 start, First Session 18.30-19.35, Interval 19.35-19.50, Second Session 19.50-20.55
Match days6 August 2025 - daynight (20-over match)
The Hundred Men's Competition News

Hundred's 'transition' year is relying on Test star Steven Smith as headline act

Steven Smith hoping to use his first appearance for Welsh Fire as a platform to reclaim a T20I spot for Australia with the long-term aim of playing in the 2028 Olympics

Hundred's 'transition' year is relying on Test star Steven Smith as headline act

Mohammed Amir, Imad Wasim signed as Hundred replacements

Pair join Northern Superchargers after Pakistan players were snubbed in draft earlier this year

Mohammed Amir, Imad Wasim signed as Hundred replacements

Two remaining Hundred deals 'on track' after six new investors finalise terms

Six out of eight equity sales have been completed, but Oval Invincibles and Trent Rockets still negotiating

Two remaining Hundred deals 'on track' after six new investors finalise terms

Birmingham Phoenix complete £40 million equity sale with Knighthead Capital

American investment fund is first to conclude negotiations as it expands Birmingham sport portfolio

Birmingham Phoenix complete £40 million equity sale with Knighthead Capital

County cricket can learn from rugby's private-equity experience, says new financial report

Report's authors predict 'tensions' in wake of windfall, particularly in light of 'yawning gap' between haves and have nots

County cricket can learn from rugby's private-equity experience, says new financial report
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

The Hundred Men's Competition

TeamMWLPTNRR
BP-M-----
LS-M-----
MO-M-----
NSC-M-----
OI-M-----
SB-M-----
TR-M-----
WF-M-----
Full Table