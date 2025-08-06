Matches (9)
Originals vs Brave, 2nd Match at Manchester, Men's Hundred, Aug 06 2025 - Live Cricket Score
2nd Match (D/N), Manchester, August 06, 2025, The Hundred Men's Competition
Last five matches
Originals
L
L
W
L
L
Brave
L
W
NR
W
L
Match centre Ground time: 06:02
batters to watch(Recent stats)
MO-M10 M • 300 Runs • 30 Avg • 161.29 SR
MO-M6 M • 149 Runs • 24.83 Avg • 161.95 SR
SB-M10 M • 424 Runs • 53 Avg • 142.76 SR
SB-M10 M • 144 Runs • 18 Avg • 109.92 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
MO-M8 M • 7 Wkts • 8.81 Econ • 18 SR
MO-M6 M • 5 Wkts • 9.92 Econ • 15 SR
SB-M10 M • 19 Wkts • 9.31 Econ • 9.73 SR
SB-M10 M • 15 Wkts • 8 Econ • 12 SR
Squad
MO-M
SB-M
Player
Role
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
Match details
|Old Trafford, Manchester
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|18.30 start, First Session 18.30-19.35, Interval 19.35-19.50, Second Session 19.50-20.55
|Match days
|6 August 2025 - daynight (20-over match)
