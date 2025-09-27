Matches (14)
BAN Women vs SL Women, Warm-up at Colombo, ICC Women's WC (Warm-up), Sep 27 2025 - Match Result

RESULT
Warm-up (D/N), Colombo (CCC), September 27, 2025, ICC Women's World Cup Warm-up Matches
Bangladesh Women FlagBangladesh Women
242/8
Sri Lanka Women FlagSri Lanka Women
(50 ov, T:243) 241

BAN Women won by 1 run

Scorecard summary
Bangladesh Women 242/8(50 overs)
Sharmin Akhter
71 (101)
Dewmi Vihanga
2/26 (7)
Sumaiya Akter
38 (42)
Kavisha Dilhari
2/24 (6)
Sri Lanka Women 241/10(50 overs)
Nilakshika Silva
75 (78)
Nahida Akter
3/28 (10)
Kavisha Dilhari
63 (77)
Fahima Khatun
2/38 (7)
end of over 508 runs • 3 wickets
SL-W: 241/10CRR: 4.82 
Dewmi Vihanga9 (8b 1x4)
Marufa Akter 9-0-49-2
Nahida Akter 10-0-28-3
49.6
W
Marufa Akter to Kumari, OUT
Sugandika Kumari c Shorna Akter b Marufa Akter 2 (2b 0x4 0x6) SR: 100
49.5
2
Marufa Akter to Vihanga, 2 runs
49.4
1
Marufa Akter to Kumari, 1 run
49.3
W
Marufa Akter to Dulani, OUT
Imesha Dulani run out (Sanjida Akter Meghla/Marufa Akter) 2 (5b 0x4 0x6) SR: 40
49.2
1W
Marufa Akter to Vihanga, 1 run, OUT
49.1
4
Marufa Akter to Vihanga, FOUR runs
end of over 492 runs • 1 wicket
SL-W: 233/8CRR: 4.75 RRR: 10.00
Imesha Dulani2 (4b)
Dewmi Vihanga2 (5b)
Nahida Akter 10-0-28-3
Marufa Akter 8-0-41-1
48.6
Nahida Akter to Dulani, no run
48.5
2
Nahida Akter to Dulani, 2 runs
48.4
Nahida Akter to Dulani, no run
48.3
Nahida Akter to Dulani, no run
48.2
W
Nahida Akter to Nilakshika, OUT
Nilakshika Silva c Rabeya Khan b Nahida Akter 75 (78b 7x4 1x6) SR: 96.15
48.1
Nahida Akter to Nilakshika, no run
end of over 4810 runs
SL-W: 231/7CRR: 4.81 RRR: 6.00
Nilakshika Silva75 (76b 7x4 1x6)
Dewmi Vihanga2 (5b)
Marufa Akter 8-0-41-1
Nahida Akter 9-0-26-2
47.6
1
Marufa Akter to Nilakshika, 1 run
47.5
1
Marufa Akter to Vihanga, 1 run
47.4
1
Marufa Akter to Nilakshika, 1 run
47.3
2
Marufa Akter to Nilakshika, 2 runs
47.2
4
Marufa Akter to Nilakshika, FOUR runs
47.1
1
Marufa Akter to Vihanga, 1 run
end of over 473 runs • 2 wickets
SL-W: 221/7CRR: 4.70 RRR: 7.33
Nilakshika Silva67 (72b 6x4 1x6)
Dewmi Vihanga0 (3b)
Nahida Akter 9-0-26-2
Nishita Akter Nishi 9-0-51-1
46.6
2
Nahida Akter to Nilakshika, 2 runs
46.5
1lb
Nahida Akter to Vihanga, 1 leg bye
Match details
Colombo Cricket Club Ground
TossBangladesh Women, elected to bat first
Series
Season2025/26
Players per sideBangladesh Women 15 (11 batting, 11 fielding); Sri Lanka Women 15 (11 batting, 11 fielding)
Hours of play (local time)15.00 start, First Session 15.00-18.10, Interval 18.10-18.40, Second Session 18.40-22.10
Match days27 September 2025 - daynight (50-over match)
Umpires
South Africa
Kerrin Klaaste
India
N Janani
Reserve Umpire
New Zealand
Kim Cotton
Match Referee
India
GS Lakshmi
SL Women Innings
Player NameRB
GWHM Perera
caught3444
AMCJK Athapaththu
bowled817
H Samarawickrama
caught2544
RMVD Gunaratne
bowled03
WK Dilhari
hit wicket6377
NND Silva
caught7578
Piumi Wathsala
caught1721
MAA Sanjeewani
lbw01
D Vihanga
not out88
I Dulani
run out25
BMSM Kumari
caught22
Extras(lb 2, w 5)
Total241(10 wkts; 50 ovs)
