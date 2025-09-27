Matches (14)
BAN Women vs SL Women, Warm-up at Colombo, ICC Women's WC (Warm-up), Sep 27 2025 - Match Result
RESULT
Warm-up (D/N), Colombo (CCC), September 27, 2025, ICC Women's World Cup Warm-up Matches
Scorecard summary
Bangladesh Women • 242/8(50 overs)
71 (101)
2/26 (7)
38 (42)
2/24 (6)
Sri Lanka Women • 241/10(50 overs)
75 (78)
3/28 (10)
63 (77)
2/38 (7)
end of over 508 runs • 3 wickets
SL-W: 241/10CRR: 4.82
Dewmi Vihanga9 (8b 1x4)
Marufa Akter 9-0-49-2
Nahida Akter 10-0-28-3
49.6
W
Marufa Akter to Kumari, OUT
Sugandika Kumari c Shorna Akter b Marufa Akter 2 (2b 0x4 0x6) SR: 100
49.5
2
Marufa Akter to Vihanga, 2 runs
49.4
1
Marufa Akter to Kumari, 1 run
49.3
W
Marufa Akter to Dulani, OUT
Imesha Dulani run out (Sanjida Akter Meghla/Marufa Akter) 2 (5b 0x4 0x6) SR: 40
49.2
1W
Marufa Akter to Vihanga, 1 run, OUT
49.1
4
Marufa Akter to Vihanga, FOUR runs
end of over 492 runs • 1 wicket
SL-W: 233/8CRR: 4.75 • RRR: 10.00
Imesha Dulani2 (4b)
Dewmi Vihanga2 (5b)
Nahida Akter 10-0-28-3
Marufa Akter 8-0-41-1
48.6
•
Nahida Akter to Dulani, no run
48.5
2
Nahida Akter to Dulani, 2 runs
48.4
•
Nahida Akter to Dulani, no run
48.3
•
Nahida Akter to Dulani, no run
48.2
W
Nahida Akter to Nilakshika, OUT
Nilakshika Silva c Rabeya Khan b Nahida Akter 75 (78b 7x4 1x6) SR: 96.15
48.1
•
Nahida Akter to Nilakshika, no run
end of over 4810 runs
SL-W: 231/7CRR: 4.81 • RRR: 6.00
Nilakshika Silva75 (76b 7x4 1x6)
Dewmi Vihanga2 (5b)
Marufa Akter 8-0-41-1
Nahida Akter 9-0-26-2
47.6
1
Marufa Akter to Nilakshika, 1 run
47.5
1
Marufa Akter to Vihanga, 1 run
47.4
1
Marufa Akter to Nilakshika, 1 run
47.3
2
Marufa Akter to Nilakshika, 2 runs
47.2
4
Marufa Akter to Nilakshika, FOUR runs
47.1
1
Marufa Akter to Vihanga, 1 run
end of over 473 runs • 2 wickets
SL-W: 221/7CRR: 4.70 • RRR: 7.33
Nilakshika Silva67 (72b 6x4 1x6)
Dewmi Vihanga0 (3b)
Nahida Akter 9-0-26-2
Nishita Akter Nishi 9-0-51-1
46.6
2
Nahida Akter to Nilakshika, 2 runs
46.5
1lb
Nahida Akter to Vihanga, 1 leg bye
Match details
|Colombo Cricket Club Ground
|Toss
|Bangladesh Women, elected to bat first
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Players per side
|Bangladesh Women 15 (11 batting, 11 fielding); Sri Lanka Women 15 (11 batting, 11 fielding)
|Hours of play (local time)
|15.00 start, First Session 15.00-18.10, Interval 18.10-18.40, Second Session 18.40-22.10
|Match days
|27 September 2025 - daynight (50-over match)
|Umpires
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
SL Women Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|caught
|34
|44
|bowled
|8
|17
|caught
|25
|44
|bowled
|0
|3
|hit wicket
|63
|77
|caught
|75
|78
|caught
|17
|21
|lbw
|0
|1
|not out
|8
|8
|run out
|2
|5
|caught
|2
|2
|Extras
|(lb 2, w 5)
|Total
|241(10 wkts; 50 ovs)
