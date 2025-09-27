Sharmin Akhter and Nahida Akter seal thrilling warm-up game for Bangladesh
Sri Lanka were unable to chase down a target of 242
Bangladesh 242 for 8 (Sharmin 71, Dilhari 2-24) beat Sri Lanka 241 (Nilakshika 75, Dilhari 63, Nahida 3-28) by one run
Bangladesh edged out Sri Lanka by the narrowest of margins - one run - in the Women's World Cup warm-up match in Colombo on Saturday.
Sri Lanka stumbled early in a chase of 243, slipping from 56 for 1 to 86 for 4, but Kavisha Dilhari and Nilakshika Silva steadied the innings, both scoring half-centuries. Dilhari's 63 came to an unfortunate end when her bat slipped off her hand and hit the stumps after a shot over midwicket. Nilakshika continued the fight, making 75 off 78 before falling in the penultimate over.
At 218 for 5 with 46 overs gone, Sri Lanka seemed in control, needing 25 from 24 balls. However, a collapse followed, left-arm spinner Nahida Akter triggering the slide, dismissing Piumi Wathsala and Anushka Sanjeewani in the 47th over before removing Nilakshika in the 49th. In the final over, Marufa Akter defended nine runs as Sri Lanka lost three wickets, including a run out, and fell short.
Earlier, Sri Lanka made an early breakthrough with Udeshika Prabodhani dismissing Fargana Haque in the second over. Rubya Haider and Sharmin Akhter rebuilt with a 90-run stand, but Dilhari struck twice to remove both. Dewmi Vihanga, Malki Madara, and Dilhari all took two wickets as Sri Lanka restricted Bangladesh to 242 for 8, with Sharmin's 71 being the highlight.