RESULT
Warm-up (D/N), CoE, Bengaluru, September 27, 2025, ICC Women's World Cup Warm-up Matches
New Zealand Women FlagNew Zealand Women
(42/42 ov) 232/8
India Women FlagIndia Women
(40.2/42 ov, T:237) 237/6

Report

Harmanpreet and Deol hit fifties as India win warm-up against New Zealand

Sophie Devine made a fifty and Amelia Kerr made 40 off 67 for the White Ferns in Bengaluru

ESPNcricinfo staff
27-Sep-2025 • 9 hrs ago
3:27

Rodrigues: Harmanpreet deserves to win a World Cup

India 237 for 6 (Deol 74, Harmanpreet 69, Illing 2-34) beat New Zealand 232 for 8 (Devine 54, Shree Charani 3-49) by four wickets
India chased down 237 to beat New Zealand by four wickets in their second Women's World Cup warm-up match in Bengaluru after a heavy loss to England in their first match.
After a solid start, where they reached 54 for 0 in the eighth over, India lost Pratika Rawal and Uma Chetry to leave the score at 71 for 2. Harleen Deol (74) and Harmanpreet Kaur (69) then put on a 132-run third-wicket partnership, guiding India towards the target. Despite a late collapse from 203 for 2 to 230 for 6, India held on to win with ten balls to spare.
Earlier, after a rain delay, New Zealand won the toss and chose to bat. India struck early, reducing them to 38 for 2 by the eighth over. Sophie Devine's 54 and Amelia Kerr's 40 steadied the innings, taking New Zealand to 132 for 3. They finished on 232 for 8 in a 42-overs-a-side contest.
For India, N Shree Charani claimed three wickets, while pacers Kranti Goud and Arundhati Reddy - back in action after suffering a blow to her leg in the previous match - each took two.
IND Women Innings
Player NameRB
Pratika Rawal
bowled1518
U Chetry
caught3836
H Deol
retired out7479
H Kaur
caught6986
RM Ghosh
bowled97
JI Rodrigues
bowled87
AB Kaur
not out25
DB Sharma
not out54
Extras(lb 1, w 16)
Total237(6 wkts; 40.2 ovs)
