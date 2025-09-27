Harmanpreet and Deol hit fifties as India win warm-up against New Zealand
Sophie Devine made a fifty and Amelia Kerr made 40 off 67 for the White Ferns in Bengaluru
India 237 for 6 (Deol 74, Harmanpreet 69, Illing 2-34) beat New Zealand 232 for 8 (Devine 54, Shree Charani 3-49) by four wickets
India chased down 237 to beat New Zealand by four wickets in their second Women's World Cup warm-up match in Bengaluru after a heavy loss to England in their first match.
After a solid start, where they reached 54 for 0 in the eighth over, India lost Pratika Rawal and Uma Chetry to leave the score at 71 for 2. Harleen Deol (74) and Harmanpreet Kaur (69) then put on a 132-run third-wicket partnership, guiding India towards the target. Despite a late collapse from 203 for 2 to 230 for 6, India held on to win with ten balls to spare.
Earlier, after a rain delay, New Zealand won the toss and chose to bat. India struck early, reducing them to 38 for 2 by the eighth over. Sophie Devine's 54 and Amelia Kerr's 40 steadied the innings, taking New Zealand to 132 for 3. They finished on 232 for 8 in a 42-overs-a-side contest.
For India, N Shree Charani claimed three wickets, while pacers Kranti Goud and Arundhati Reddy - back in action after suffering a blow to her leg in the previous match - each took two.