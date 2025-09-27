Player of the Match, Rohit Paudel: "[Historic Victory] Absolutely, I think it feels great, especially after a long wait to beat a Test-playing country. It finally came in a historic series where we hosted it in the UAE. I thought the score was good, and the pitch was good. I think 150-160 was par here, because the team batting first was winning around that score in the previous series. So we were looking for 150-160 to give a tough challenge. We have done better in 80-90% of our skills. The experience that Karan KC and Sompal Kami bring to the table sold it today. Our feelings were outstanding, we were brilliant between the wickets, and our spinners were exceptional. Kushal Bhurtel bowled really well today. [Dedication & Message to Nepal] I want to dedicate this Man of the Match award to the martyrs who lost their lives in the Gen-Z protest in Nepal. The last month has not been great for us, so if we can give a little bit of happiness to the people of Nepal, I think that would be great. [Leading the Series] Obviously, coming into the series, the mindset was very clear: if you are coming here to play a series, it is to win the series. The way we played today, I think this potentially gives us a high chance to win, but we will stay grounded and do our process right. We will follow whatever comes next."