Nepal vs West Indies, 1st T20I at Sharjah, NEP vs WI, Sep 27 2025 - Match Result

RESULT
1st T20I (N), Sharjah, September 27, 2025, Nepal v West Indies T20I Series
Nepal FlagNepal
148/8
West Indies FlagWest Indies
(20 ov, T:149) 129/9

Nepal won by 19 runs

Player Of The Match
38 (35) & 1/20
rohit-paudel
Scorecard summary
Nepal 148/8(20 overs)
Rohit Paudel
38 (35)
Jason Holder
4/20 (4)
Kushal Malla
30 (21)
Navin Bidaisee
3/29 (4)
West Indies 129/9(20 overs)
Navin Bidaisee
22 (25)
Kushal Bhurtel
2/17 (4)
Fabian Allen
19 (14)
Lalit Rajbanshi
1/6 (2)
end of over 208 runs • 1 wicket
WI: 129/9CRR: 6.45 
Obed McCoy0 (3b)
Dipendra Singh Airee 3-0-20-1
Karan KC 3-0-17-1

Phew, what a day of cricket! Nepal takes a crucial 1-0 lead in the series with a historic win and will return to this ground on September 29th to try and seal the series. For the West Indies, there's an inexperienced squad with a lot of work to do, and little time left to salvage the series. That's all the action from us today. Thank you all for joining us and staying with us throughout this breathtaking session of cricket. Time to say goodbye. This is Rashad Mahbub, signing off on behalf of Chetan Kumar and the rest of the ESPNcricinfo crew. Goodnight and goodbye!

Abhishek: "First ever win against a full-member team. Thank you team! Now, let's get the series. All the best for next two matches "

sijan bhattarai: "please keep this comment here for the reckrd book?this is a historic achievement for Nepali cricket.. Lets hope we can live the moment and continue growing up..This game scorecard will be seen many times by the Nepali fans now "

Player of the Match, Rohit Paudel: "[Historic Victory] Absolutely, I think it feels great, especially after a long wait to beat a Test-playing country. It finally came in a historic series where we hosted it in the UAE. I thought the score was good, and the pitch was good. I think 150-160 was par here, because the team batting first was winning around that score in the previous series. So we were looking for 150-160 to give a tough challenge. We have done better in 80-90% of our skills. The experience that Karan KC and Sompal Kami bring to the table sold it today. Our feelings were outstanding, we were brilliant between the wickets, and our spinners were exceptional. Kushal Bhurtel bowled really well today. [Dedication & Message to Nepal] I want to dedicate this Man of the Match award to the martyrs who lost their lives in the Gen-Z protest in Nepal. The last month has not been great for us, so if we can give a little bit of happiness to the people of Nepal, I think that would be great. [Leading the Series] Obviously, coming into the series, the mindset was very clear: if you are coming here to play a series, it is to win the series. The way we played today, I think this potentially gives us a high chance to win, but we will stay grounded and do our process right. We will follow whatever comes next."

Akeal Hosein: "That's the game of cricket, to be involved in front of a really good crowd. Both sides played good cricket. Unfortunately, we didn't do enough work to come over the line with a win. [Score difference] I thought 148 was a decent score on a good pitch. Maybe I thought we gave away 15 runs too much, but we were very confident that we could have chased that score. Nepal also fielded well to get two run-outs. Those things are always crucial, and those things break the back of batting teams. [Four Debutants] I think we've got the talent and the skill. It's just about going out there and executing. I think we definitely need to set a better platform, and that way, you can give the guys a fair chance to come and finish the game. Without a platform, and you're losing wickets at the wrong time, you're always going to be under pressure and be behind the eight ball when you're chasing."

Kushal Bhurtel: "[On the Historic Win] I feel really happy to beat the West Indies, one of the toughest sides in T20 cricket. Whenever I get to contribute with the bat or the ball, I love it. That night against South Africa was very memorable, but today was really good. Talking about Nepal right now, it's a very crucial, critical situation back home. But after the win, I think we gave lots of happiness to the Nepalese back in Nepal and in Dubai as well. Credit goes to all the bowlers; they bowled really well. In the grand scheme, we knew 140-150 would be enough against this inexperienced West Indies side. We beat them in a T20 game, and it feels really good. The head coach wanted us to lose the nickname 'cardiac kids,' and we did that tonight. [First Win Against a Test Nation] This is the first win for Nepal against a Test nation, so I feel really happy."

Bishal Parajuli: "The wait is over. The belief has paid off. Nepal has arrived on the world stage."

Shrochis : "I was in the stands when we lost by one run to South Africa in lost year's world cup. I did not think I would live to see this day"

10:16 pm What a moment for Nepal! They secure a 1-0 series lead, handing the West Indies their fourth loss to an Associate nation in T20 cricket. Nepal struck early, with Bhurtel's individual brilliance securing a direct-hit run-out to dismiss Mayers in the second over. Auguste tried to counter-attack with quick boundaries but lost his wicket after a brisk 15 runs off 7 balls. Skipper Rohit Paudel then got the wicket of Jewel Andrew, who had a disappointing day both with the bat and in the field. The Nepalese fielders were lightning quick on the ground, saving several runs and keeping the batters at bay. The West Indies batters battled to rotate the strike against the controlled bowling and outstanding fielding, stacking up dot balls and losing wickets under pressure. Nepal missed three chances in the 18th over; two of them dwere ropped catches and one was a no-ball. Akeal Hosein provided a ray of hope with 18 runs off 9 balls, but the West Indies fell shy by 19 runs in the end. Bhurtel picked up two wickets, with the remaining five wickets shared by five other bowlers. Don't go anywhere folks, post-match presentation ceremony coming up shortly.

Nepal won by 19 runs

19.6
W
Airee to Allen, OUT

From Kathmandu, Pokhara, Jhapa, and all the way to the peak of Mount Everest and the Annapurna range, the Nepalese cricketers have achieved the unthinkable! This is a historic first win for the men in blue and red against a full member nation, a victory that will resonate across the country. The team showed the courage of the highest spirit and the willpower of the mountain areas. What a monumental moment for the nation to secure this win! And look at the hundreds of Nepal fans in the stands, continuously cheering and shouting for their team for four hours or more! You simply cannot write a better script. Nepal, this is your moment to cherish, your moment to enjoy, and your moment to thrive! Alright, back to cricket now. It was a fuller length ball in the slot around the off stump line, Allen hangs back deep inside the crease and whacks it straight and flat towards long off. Bhurtel took the initial grab, tossed the ball high into the field as he lost his balance and went over the ropes, then jumped back in to complete a spectacular catch!

Fabian Allen c Bhurtel b Airee 19 (14b 3x4 0x6) SR: 135.71
19.5
Airee to Allen, no run

Quicker yorker ball darted on the stumps, hangs back and squeezes it to the on-side

19.4
Airee to Allen, no run

Length ball outside the off stump channel, hammers it straight down the ground to long off. Loud cheer from the stands!

19.3
4
Airee to Allen, FOUR runs

Bowls another widish fuller length ball outside off, plays it inside-out and did not get enough elevation, one bounce and onto the extra cover ropes!

19.2
4
Airee to Allen, FOUR runs

Widish length ball outside off, drills it away and gets it straight of long on for a boundary!

19.1
Airee to Allen, no run

Quicker and fuller outside off, hoicks it down the ground to long on

28 needed from the last over, here's Airee, around the wicket

end of over 192 runs • 1 wicket
WI: 121/8CRR: 6.36 RRR: 28.00 • Need 28 from 6b
Obed McCoy0 (3b)
Fabian Allen11 (8b 1x4)
Karan KC 3-0-17-1
Sompal Kami 4-0-43-0
18.6
Karan KC to McCoy, no run

Three dots in a row! Karan continues with the slower ball tactic, keeping the length outside of McCoy's hitting arc. The batter throws his bat at it; this one kept low and no bat is involved.

18.5
Karan KC to McCoy, no run

Short pitched ball outside off, another wild swing and a miss from McCoy, excellent line and length from Karan KC

18.4
Karan KC to McCoy, no run

Excellent widish slower ball outside off, wild swing and a miss

McCoy in

18.3
W
Karan KC to Hosein, OUT

Hosein bites the dust! Banged in short pitched slower ball, stands tall inside the crease and swings it away, miscues the stroke with no pace to work with, connects the sticker part of the bat and fails to clear the boundary, finds the long on fielder.

Akeal Hosein c Gulsan Jha b Karan KC 18 (9b 1x4 2x6) SR: 200
18.2
1
Karan KC to Allen, 1 run

Widish low full toss ball forces it away to deep mid wicket for a single

Continues around the wicket

Khalid : "dont write off WI just yet! they are know for firework when needed"

18.1
1
Karan KC to Hosein, 1 run

widish fuller length ball drills it straight of long off, Paudel comes around and collects it cleanly.

Here's Karan KC, 30 runs needed off 12 balls. Around the wicket

end of over 1819 runs
WI: 119/7CRR: 6.61 RRR: 15.00 • Need 30 from 12b
Akeal Hosein17 (7b 1x4 2x6)
Fabian Allen10 (7b 1x4)
Sompal Kami 4-0-43-0
Kushal Bhurtel 4-0-17-2
17.6
1
Sompal Kami to Hosein, 1 run

slower through the air ball outside off, toe ends towards the cover area

17.5
6
Sompal Kami to Hosein, SIX runs

Bhurtel has parried it over the ropes! Full and overpitched ball wide outside off, hoicks it away and hits it flat towards deep mid wicket. Bhurtel waits for the ball near the ropes and timed his jump well, but could not hold on to it in the end!

17.4
4
Sompal Kami to Hosein, FOUR runs

A difficult chance goes begging! Length ball wide outside off, full swing of the bat and strikes with the leading edge, short third man fielder tracks back and tries to settle underneath, spills it as he was running backwards towards the ropes.

17.3
Sompal Kami to Hosein, no run

change of pace ball pitching outside off, wild swing and a miss

17.2
1
Sompal Kami to Allen, 1 run

change of pace ball outside off, wild swing of the bat and connects the toe end to long on

17.1
4
Sompal Kami to Allen, FOUR runs

Muscles it away! Widish length ball goes deep inside the crease and hammers it wide of deep mid wicket for a boundary

Free Hit

17.1
3nb
Sompal Kami to Allen, (no ball) 2 runs

In the airrrr. And taken! Oh dear! No-ball signaled by the on-field umpire! Fuller length ball in the slot, goes for the big heave and miscues the stroke in the air, deep backward square leg fielder comes around and takes a spectacular catch. But, Allen survives!

end of over 179 runs • 1 wicket
WI: 100/7CRR: 5.88 RRR: 16.33 • Need 49 from 18b
Akeal Hosein6 (3b 1x6)
Fabian Allen3 (4b)
Kushal Bhurtel 4-0-17-2
Sompal Kami 3-0-24-0
16.6
6
Bhurtel to Hosein, SIX runs

Gets off the mark with a biggie! Widish length ball in the slot, shuffles across and gets inside the line of the ball, nails the slog sweep and sends it sailing out of the park!

Best performances - batters
Spike Graph
Wagon Zone
RK Paudel
38 runs (35)
3 fours1 six
Productive shot
flick
7 runs
1 four0 six
Control
69%
Kushal Malla
30 runs (21)
2 fours2 sixes
Productive shot
slog sweep
6 runs
0 four1 six
Control
84%
Best performances - bowlers
JO Holder
O
4
M
0
R
20
W
4
ECO
5
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
2W
2W
LEGOFF
LHB
N Bidaisee
O
4
M
0
R
29
W
3
ECO
7.25
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
2W
Match details
Sharjah Cricket Stadium
TossWest Indies, elected to field first
Series
Nepal v West Indies T20I Series
Nepal tour of United Arab Emirates
Season2025
Player Of The Match
Nepal
Rohit Paudel
Series resultNepal led the 3-match series 1-0
Match numberT20I no. 3477
Match days27 September 2025 - night (20-over match)
T20I debut
Amir Jangoo
Amir Jangoo
Ackeem Auguste
Ackeem Auguste
Navin Bidaisee
Navin Bidaisee
Ramon Simmonds
Ramon Simmonds
Umpires
Nepal
Buddhi Pradhan
Nepal
Durga Subedi
TV Umpire
Nepal
Vinay Kumar
Reserve Umpire
U.A.E.
Akbar Ali
Match Referee
India
Narayanan Kutty
Language
English
West Indies Innings
Player NameRB
KR Mayers
run out58
AA Jangoo
caught1922
AWJ Auguste
caught157
J Andrew
caught511
KU Carty
run out1615
N Bidaisee
hit wicket2225
JO Holder
caught57
FA Allen
caught1914
AJ Hosein
caught189
OC McCoy
not out03
Extras(nb 1, w 4)
Total129(9 wkts; 20 ovs)
<1 / 3>