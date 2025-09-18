Matches (16)
Asia Cup (2)
One-Day Cup (1)
IND-A vs AUS-A (1)
ZIM vs NAM (1)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)
IRE vs ENG (1)
CPL (1)
News

Five uncapped players in Akeal Hosein-led West Indies T20I squad against Nepal

Also picked is batter Karima Gore, who has represented USA in eight T20Is

Akeal Hosein delivers over the wicket, Australia vs West Indies, 3rd T20I, Perth, February 13, 2024

Akeal Hosein will be leading West Indies for the first time  •  Getty Images and Cricket Australia

West Indies have named five uncapped players in a 15-member squad to face Nepal in three T20Is in Sharjah later this month. With several first-choice names, including regular captain Shai Hope, rested, West Indies will be led by left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein.
The five uncapped players are top-order batter Ackeem Auguste, batting allrounder Navin Bidaisee, legpsinner Zishan Motara, left-arm quick Ramon Simmonds, and wicketkeeper-batter Amir Jangoo. Also picked is batter Karima Gore, who has represented USA in eight T20Is, but is yet to play for West Indies.
Gore impressed for his franchise Antigua and Barbuda Falcons in the ongoing CPL 2025, where he scored 219 runs in 11 matches.
Apart from Hosein, the experienced members of the squad include Fabian Allen, Jason Holder and Kyle Mayers. Hosein, who has played the most T20Is among the squad members, will be leading West Indies for the first time across formats.
In April 2024, West Indies A had toured Nepal for five T20s. Although the hosts lost the series, they still beat the visitors in two matches.
The first T20I between West Indies and Nepal begins on September 27, with the next two matches on September 29 and 30.

West Indies squad for Nepal T20Is

Akeal Hosein (capt), Fabian Allen, Jewel Andrew, Ackeem Auguste, Navin Bidaisse, Jediah Blades, Keacy Carty, Karima Gore, Jason Holder, Amir Jangoo, Kyle Mayers, Obed McCoy, Zishan Motara, Ramon Simmonds and Shamar Springer
Akeal HoseinAckeem AugusteNavin BidaiseeZishan MotaraRamon SimmondsAmir JangooKarima GoreWest IndiesWest Indies tour of United Arab Emirates

Terms of Use  •  Privacy Policy  •  Your US State Privacy Rights  •  Children's Online Privacy Policy  •  Interest - Based Ads  •  Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information  •  Feedback