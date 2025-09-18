Five uncapped players in Akeal Hosein-led West Indies T20I squad against Nepal

West Indies have named five uncapped players in a 15-member squad to face Nepal in three T20Is in Sharjah later this month. With several first-choice names, including regular captain Shai Hope, rested, West Indies will be led by left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein

Gore impressed for his franchise Antigua and Barbuda Falcons in the ongoing CPL 2025, where he scored 219 runs in 11 matches.

Apart from Hosein, the experienced members of the squad include Fabian Allen, Jason Holder and Kyle Mayers. Hosein, who has played the most T20Is among the squad members, will be leading West Indies for the first time across formats.

In April 2024, West Indies A had toured Nepal for five T20s. Although the hosts lost the series, they still beat the visitors in two matches.

The first T20I between West Indies and Nepal begins on September 27, with the next two matches on September 29 and 30.

West Indies squad for Nepal T20Is