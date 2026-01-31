Matches (30)
News

Tilak Varma to play warm-ups before T20 World Cup

Washington Sundar will undergo a fitness test in the coming days

ESPNcricinfo staff
31-Jan-2026 • 8 hrs ago
Tilak Varma warms up for the Lucknow T20I, India vs South Africa, 4th T20I, Lucknow, December 17, 2025

Tilak Varma is close to getting match ready for the T20 World Cup  •  Sajjad Hussain/AFP/Getty Images

India batter Tilak Varma has been cleared by the BCCI's Centre of Excellence (CoE) to return to action and play two warm-up games ahead of the 2026 T20 World Cup. He has been out of action for nearly a month following testicular surgery for an injury suffered during the Ranji Trophy earlier in January.
Tilak will first turn up for an India A side against USA at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on February 2 and then play India's warm-up match against South Africa on February 4. India's first match of the 2026 T20 World Cup is against USA on February 7 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
Tilak missed the ongoing T20I series against New Zealand and India played Ishan Kishan at No. 3 in his absence in all but one of the games.
Tilak had been recovering at the CoE after his surgery and was making "steady progress with his rehabilitation," a BCCI statement had said on January 26.
Allrounder Washington Sundar was the other player to miss the series and he is expected to undergo a fitness test in the coming days. Riyan Parag has not played in nearly two months due to a shoulder injury and he will play the two warm-up games India A are scheduled to play in the lead up to the T20 World Cup. The second of those is against Namibia on February 6 at the CoE Bengaluru.
India are in Group A at the 2026 T20 World Cup and play USA on February 7 in Mumbai, Namibia on February 12 in Delhi, Pakistan on February 15 in Colombo and Netherlands on February 18 in Ahmedabad.
Tilak VarmaIndiaICC Men's T20 World Cup Warm-up MatchesICC Men's T20 World Cup

