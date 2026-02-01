Pakistan to boycott T20 World Cup group match against India

Pakistan will boycott their Group A game against India at the 2026 T20 World Cup . A post issued by the Government of Pakistan's official X account said the government had granted permission to the Pakistan team to travel to Sri Lanka for the tournament, but that "the Pakistan cricket team shall not take the field in the match scheduled on 15 February 2026 against India".

The statement did not specify a reason for that decision. The full post on X was as follows: "The Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan grants approval to the Pakistan Cricket Team to participate in the ICC World T20 2026, however, the Pakistan Cricket Team shall not take the field in the match scheduled on 15th February 2026 against India." It is understood the PCB is yet to write to the ICC informing them of the boycott.

The India-Pakistan fixture is by far the most lucrative - and usually most-watched - game of any ICC tournament. To capitalise on that, the ICC has ensured the two teams are always in the same group of any ICC event since 2012, even as worsening diplomatic relations between the two nations means they have not played a bilateral fixture in 14 years. There is no word yet on what will happen should the two sides meet in a knockout game but the 2026 T20 World Cup now looks set to become the first men's ICC event since 2010 not to feature an India-Pakistan game in the group stages.

Pakistan's participation, or the extent of it, at the 2026 T20 World Cup had been thrown into doubt by PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi after Bangladesh were removed from the tournament on January 24 following their refusal to play in India due to security concerns. Pakistan was the only country vocally supportive of Bangladesh's request for an alternate venue, and reacted to their removal by accusing the ICC of double standards favouring India. He said the government would ultimately decide whether Pakistan were to take part in the tournament.

Two days later, Naqvi, who met Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, said he had been advised to keep all options open to resolve the issue. Naqvi said at the time the decision would be taken on "Friday or next Monday". One day out from that deadline, the Pakistan government appeared to have made its mind up.

Speculation had been mounting that Pakistan would stop short of a total boycott of the tournament, and hone in specifically on the game against India. That speculation intensified after the PCB announced a squad for the World Cup within the ICC deadline, and a statement - later deleted but briefly released to the media - appeared to confirm Pakistan would travel to the tournament in Sri Lanka. ESPNcricinfo has reached out to the PCB asking for a reason why Pakistan have refused to play their group game against India.

Pakistan are in Group A along with India, Namibia, Netherlands and USA, and are playing all their matches in Sri Lanka, which is a co-host of the tournament along with India. They play their first match against Netherlands on February 7, the opening day of the T20 World Cup, and then take on USA on February 10, and Namibia on February 18. Pakistan will forfeit the two points from their game against India if they boycott the fixture.