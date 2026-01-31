Ending MI jinx and making the playoffs - a 'pretty special' night for Gujarat Giants

"I've been involved in a few of them from year two-three and this one as well, but to win one where it really counts to qualify for the finals is pretty special," head coach Michael Klinger said after the Friday game. "They're a quality team, a quality organisation, but for GG to get over the line tonight means a lot to us and our management and owners as well."

On Friday, GG became the first team in 41 WPL matches to bat first after winning the toss. Their decision may have surprised many, but for Klinger, it was a no-brainer. One that made them look like "geniuses" afterwards.

"No, I think it was a couple of things," he said. "One, we've been playing pretty well batting first. It was the fourth time the wicket has been used, so we felt if we could post a pretty solid total and bowl and field somewhere near our best that we could defend it.

"We also took into account our first game against Mumbai when we batted first and made 190, I think, 191 [192]... If we probably bowled and fielded a little bit better, we should have won that game as well. Tonight, we were pretty close to one of our best games on a wicket that was a little bit slower. I thought getting pretty close to 170 was maybe slightly above par, so I thought our batting group did a great job and everyone contributed to get us to that total."

Klinger was effusive in his praise for Sophie Devine and her work ethic that he felt had inspired a lot of the young Indian players. On Friday, Devine kicked things off by making 25 up top, and then picked up the crucial wickets of Nat Sciver-Brunt and Hayley Matthews to dent MI's chase.

Michael Klinger on Sophie Devine: "She's worth every cent that we bought her for and she's been fantastic" • BCCI

"She's had an excellent season with bat and ball. I thought she batted really well today as well. As I said, on a tougher wicket to score mid-20s off about 20 balls gave us a solid start, which is what we needed tonight," Klinger said. "Her bowling and presence in general on match day, outside of match day, at training, helping some of the others and just being a great personality around the group. She's worth every cent that we bought her for and she's been fantastic. Hopefully, she can continue it for one or two more games."

Klinger was equally appreciative of Georgia Wareham 's contributions. On Friday, she made an unbeaten 44 off 26 balls to give GG the momentum during her partnership with Ash Gardner , the captain. Batting wasn't Wareham's only contribution - she also returned 2 for 26 off her four overs.

"Georgia is a star. Another one who, on the field and off the field, is great to have in our group. She probably hasn't quite clicked 100% for her, but she's shown signs," Klinger said. "I think the first game, she got 27 off ten balls, she got 43 off 30 or 33 [26] against MI last game. We thought she'd match up really well, also given it was the fourth time the pitch was used. We thought her bowling would be really useful tonight.

"I thought to come out and win the match after, probably being just under a bit of pressure in terms of her maybe not performing as well as she would have liked. We, as coaching staff, we all knew it wasn't far away and that she was going to click. That's why I keep giving her opportunities and did great today."

Ashleigh Gardner bowled an excellent final over to seal the win for her side • BCCI

Klinger admitted that while it felt good to make the playoffs, there were some nerves as the game got close, especially with Harmanpreet Kaur backing herself to get the 26 they needed off the final over.

"Harman is a fantastic player," Klinger said. "I was nervous right until the end. Even when they needed 13 off two, you can still have a Super Over at that point. Ash was able to compose herself and bowl a few really good balls in that over.

"She used the wicket a bit more after trying to bowl a couple of yorkers and that proved to be successful. Obviously, I think she felt, and we felt as well, she's our most experienced. Definitely could have given it to Kashvee [Gautam] or Renuka [Singh] as well, but I think she made the right call.