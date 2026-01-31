Harmanpreet and Devine take back WPL 2026 Orange and Purple Caps
There were some other changes at the top of the leaderboards after the WPL 2026 game between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians on Friday night
The Gujarat Giants (GG) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) contest, which GG won to enter the WPL 2026 Eliminator, had 232 runs and 11 wickets. Enough to give us new Orange and Purple Cap holders. Here's how.
Nat Sciver-Brunt and Smriti Mandhana, one and two before Harmanpreet Kaur got going on Friday, are now two and three, with Harmanpreet's 82 not out in 48 balls failing to prevent a loss for her team, MI, but taking her 21 runs clear at the top of the Orange Cap table. She now has 342 runs from eight innings, with team-mate Sciver-Brunt on 321 from seven, and RCB's Mandhana on 290 from eight.
Making up the top five are Meg Lanning of UP Warriorz (UPW), with 248 runs, and a chance of moving higher on Saturday night when her team takes on Delhi Capitals (DC) in the final league-stage game of the season, and Ash Gardner, who scored 46 in GG's win.
GG's Sophie Devine had lost the Purple Cap to RCB's Nadine de Klerk just the previous night but snatched it right back after returning 2 for 23 against MI. She now has 17 wickets for the season. De Klerk is at No. 2 with 15, and is followed by Amelia Kerr, the MI bowler who picked up 2 for 26 against GG to get to 14 for the season, the same as DC's Nandani Sharma. Joint on 12 wickets behind them are RCB's Lauren Bell and DC's N Shree Charani.