pops up off the leading edge, and Pakistan are on fire! Zinged in on a length on middle and leg. Saif wants to turn this into the leg side but the ball holds in the surface just a touch. Closes his bat face early too and the ball floats towards Ayub at backward point, who accepts the offering with utmost glee. Pakistan are up and about, and Bangladesh are feeling the pinch!
Pakistan vs Bangladesh, 17th Match, Super Fours at Dubai, Asia Cup, Sep 25 2025 - Live Cricket Score
|Batters
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|This Bowler
|last 5 balls
(rhb)
|6
|4
|0
|1
|150.00
|0 (0b)
|6 (4b)
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|0s
|4s
|6s
|This spell
(rf)
|1.1
|0
|10
|1
|8.57
|5
|1
|1
|1.1 - 0 - 10 - 1
(lf)
|3
|0
|11
|2
|3.66
|14
|0
|1
|3 - 0 - 11 - 2
|Mat
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|67
|416
|33
|11.89
|Mat
|Wkts
|BBI
|Ave
|93
|131
|4/18
|20.87
|91
|116
|4/22
|21.82
Rauf to round off the powerplay
length just outside off. Mahedi comes forward tentatively and prods it into the off side
Kannadachi : "Unpopular Opinion: we may have the first super over of Asia Cup 2025 tonight!"
back of a length just outside off. Mahedi hangs back and defends into the off side
Around the wicket now
off the mark in some style! Banged into the track and this slides just down leg. Mahedi hops inside the line and hooks it over the fine leg fence!
Bangladesh seem to have taken a leaf out of the funky batting promotions book as well
shortish outside off. Mahedi hops up onto his toes and dabs it towards backward point
Mahedi in at 4
goes up, and this time, Ayub makes no mistake! Fullish on middle and off. Hridoy, sitting deep in his crease, has an ungainly hack across the line. Skews it off the outside edge and Ayub calls for it early. He settles under it in the backward point region and makes no mistake. Shaheen has two in his opening spell, and Bangladesh under early strife!
absolutely chaotic, and it eventually finishes as a comedy of errors! Back of a length outside off. Hridoy jabs it towards backward point, where Ayub sprawls to his left and stops it. Hridoy, after taking a couple of steps down, sells his partner down the river. Both end up running to the batter's end before Saif has to scramble back. Ayub's throw misses the stumps, and Pakistan still have time to effect the run-out. But the fielder backing up misfields, and Saif ultimately gets back. Phew!
Rauf goes up in appeal, but the umpire says no! Pakistan review! Back of a length outside off and this seems to seam away just a smidgen. Saif goes following it with his hands and seems to miss it. Rauf, though, reckons Saif has gotten a scratch to it. Rauf could not have been more wrong. There is a sizeable gap between bat and ball, and Saif survives. Not sure what Rauf or Haris heard there!
four more! Shortish again and the width offered creates a problem for Rauf. Saif throws his hands at it and scythes it over backward point!
back of a length, honing into off stump. Saif gets up on his toes and blocks
Ash: "What about the pitch condition? Is it behaving in favour of bowlers?" --- There is a bit of nip for the pacers but nothing unmanageable
length just outside off. Saif presses half forward before opting to defend
up, up and away! 144.9kph but this is fractionally short and also tailing into the hips. Saif gets inside the line, picks it up and mauls it over deep backward square leg!
back of a length just outside off. Saif, caught on the crease, prods it into the off side
An early foray for Rauf
shortish and angling across outside off. Hridoy waits on it and then dabs it past backward point for a couple of runs
full just outside off. Hridoy gets a better stride in and drives it towards mid on. That might have been a change-up, bowled at around 123kph
full just outside off. Hridoy gets forward rather frantically and jams it back towards the bowler, who gets his left hand to it and parries it towards mid off
slanted across the batter outside off. Hridoy goes sparring at it away from his body and sees the ball whiz past the outside edge
length on middle stump, and this shapes back in a tad. Hridoy presses forward and stabs it back to the bowler
full outside off. Hridoy gets onto the front foot and squeezes it past a diving cover. There may have been a chance of a third, but Bangladesh decide against it
Shaheen to continue
slower ball on a length outside off. Saif dabs it straight to backward point and is annoyed with himself
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium
|Toss
|Bangladesh, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Match number
|T20I no. 3471
|Hours of play (local time)
|18.30 start, First Session 18.30-20.00, Interval 20.00-20.20, Second Session 20.20-21.50
|Match days
|25 September 2025 - night (20-over match)
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
Current Over 6 • BAN 29/3
Bangladesh need 136 to reach Asia Cup final
Bangladesh bowl first against Pakistan in virtual semi-final
Live blog - Bangladesh meet Pakistan in virtual semi-final
|Player Name
|R
|B
|caught
|18
|15
|caught
|0
|2
|caught
|5
|10
|not out
|6
|4
|Total
|29(3 wkts; 5.1 ovs)