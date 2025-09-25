Haris Rauf to Saif Hassan , no run

Rauf goes up in appeal, but the umpire says no! Pakistan review! Back of a length outside off and this seems to seam away just a smidgen. Saif goes following it with his hands and seems to miss it. Rauf, though, reckons Saif has gotten a scratch to it. Rauf could not have been more wrong. There is a sizeable gap between bat and ball, and Saif survives. Not sure what Rauf or Haris heard there!