Matches (17)
ICC Women's WC (Warm-up) (4)
IND-A vs AUS-A (1)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)
Asia Cup (1)
ZIM-W vs UAE-W (1)
AUS-U19 vs IND-U19 (1)

Pakistan vs Bangladesh, 17th Match, Super Fours at Dubai, Asia Cup, Sep 25 2025 - Live Cricket Score

Live
17th Match, Super Fours (N), Dubai (DICS), September 25, 2025, Men's T20 Asia Cup
PrevNext
Pakistan FlagPakistan
135/8
Bangladesh FlagBangladesh
(5.1/20 ov, T:136) 29/3

Bangladesh need 107 runs in 89 balls.Stats view

Current RR: 5.61
 • Required RR: 7.21
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 29/3 (5.80)
forecasterWin Probability:BAN 65.51%PAK 34.49%
Live
Scorecard
Live Blog
Commentary
Live Stats
Overs
Playing XI
Table
Videos
Photos
News
Bet
T20I CAREER
BattersRB4s6sSRThis Bowlerlast 5 balls
Mahedi Hasan* 
(rhb)
6401150.000 (0b)6 (4b)
BowlersOMRWEcon0s4s6sThis spell
Haris Rauf 
(rf)
1.101018.575111.1 - 0 - 10 - 1
Shaheen Shah Afridi 
(lf)
301123.6614013 - 0 - 11 - 2
MatRunsHSAve
674163311.89
MatWktsBBIAve
931314/1820.87
911164/2221.82
 Last BatSaif Hassan 18 (15b) FOW29/3 (5.1 Ov)
Reviews Remaining: Pakistan - 1 of 2, Bangladesh - 2 of 2
DRS
W
5th
6
W
4th
4
6
3rd
2
2
2nd
6
1
1
Match centre Ground time: 21:11
Scores: Sudeep Poojar | Comms: Shashwat Kumar
5.1
W
Haris Rauf to Saif Hassan, OUT

pops up off the leading edge, and Pakistan are on fire! Zinged in on a length on middle and leg. Saif wants to turn this into the leg side but the ball holds in the surface just a touch. Closes his bat face early too and the ball floats towards Ayub at backward point, who accepts the offering with utmost glee. Pakistan are up and about, and Bangladesh are feeling the pinch!

Saif Hassan c Saim Ayub b Haris Rauf 18 (15b 1x4 2x6) SR: 120

Rauf to round off the powerplay

end of over 56 runs • 1 wicket
BAN: 29/2CRR: 5.80 RRR: 7.13 • Need 107 from 90b
Mahedi Hasan6 (4b 1x6)
Saif Hassan18 (14b 1x4 2x6)
Shaheen Shah Afridi 3-0-11-2
Haris Rauf 1-0-10-0
4.6
Shaheen Shah Afridi to Mahedi Hasan, no run

length just outside off. Mahedi comes forward tentatively and prods it into the off side

Kannadachi : "Unpopular Opinion: we may have the first super over of Asia Cup 2025 tonight!"

4.5
Shaheen Shah Afridi to Mahedi Hasan, no run

back of a length just outside off. Mahedi hangs back and defends into the off side

Around the wicket now

4.4
6
Shaheen Shah Afridi to Mahedi Hasan, SIX runs

off the mark in some style! Banged into the track and this slides just down leg. Mahedi hops inside the line and hooks it over the fine leg fence!

Bangladesh seem to have taken a leaf out of the funky batting promotions book as well

4.3
Shaheen Shah Afridi to Mahedi Hasan, no run

shortish outside off. Mahedi hops up onto his toes and dabs it towards backward point

Mahedi in at 4

4.2
W
Shaheen Shah Afridi to Towhid Hridoy, OUT

goes up, and this time, Ayub makes no mistake! Fullish on middle and off. Hridoy, sitting deep in his crease, has an ungainly hack across the line. Skews it off the outside edge and Ayub calls for it early. He settles under it in the backward point region and makes no mistake. Shaheen has two in his opening spell, and Bangladesh under early strife!

Towhid Hridoy c Saim Ayub b Shaheen Shah Afridi 5 (10b 0x4 0x6) SR: 50
4.1
Shaheen Shah Afridi to Towhid Hridoy, no run

absolutely chaotic, and it eventually finishes as a comedy of errors! Back of a length outside off. Hridoy jabs it towards backward point, where Ayub sprawls to his left and stops it. Hridoy, after taking a couple of steps down, sells his partner down the river. Both end up running to the batter's end before Saif has to scramble back. Ayub's throw misses the stumps, and Pakistan still have time to effect the run-out. But the fielder backing up misfields, and Saif ultimately gets back. Phew!

end of over 410 runs
BAN: 23/1CRR: 5.75 RRR: 7.06 • Need 113 from 96b
Saif Hassan18 (14b 1x4 2x6)
Towhid Hridoy5 (8b)
Haris Rauf 1-0-10-0
Shaheen Shah Afridi 2-0-5-1
3.6
Haris Rauf to Saif Hassan, no run

Rauf goes up in appeal, but the umpire says no! Pakistan review! Back of a length outside off and this seems to seam away just a smidgen. Saif goes following it with his hands and seems to miss it. Rauf, though, reckons Saif has gotten a scratch to it. Rauf could not have been more wrong. There is a sizeable gap between bat and ball, and Saif survives. Not sure what Rauf or Haris heard there!

3.5
4
Haris Rauf to Saif Hassan, FOUR runs

four more! Shortish again and the width offered creates a problem for Rauf. Saif throws his hands at it and scythes it over backward point!

3.4
Haris Rauf to Saif Hassan, no run

back of a length, honing into off stump. Saif gets up on his toes and blocks

Ash: "What about the pitch condition? Is it behaving in favour of bowlers?" --- There is a bit of nip for the pacers but nothing unmanageable

3.3
Haris Rauf to Saif Hassan, no run

length just outside off. Saif presses half forward before opting to defend

3.2
6
Haris Rauf to Saif Hassan, SIX runs

up, up and away! 144.9kph but this is fractionally short and also tailing into the hips. Saif gets inside the line, picks it up and mauls it over deep backward square leg!

3.1
Haris Rauf to Saif Hassan, no run

back of a length just outside off. Saif, caught on the crease, prods it into the off side

An early foray for Rauf

end of over 34 runs
BAN: 13/1CRR: 4.33 RRR: 7.23 • Need 123 from 102b
Towhid Hridoy5 (8b)
Saif Hassan8 (8b 1x6)
Shaheen Shah Afridi 2-0-5-1
Faheem Ashraf 1-0-8-0
2.6
2
Shaheen Shah Afridi to Towhid Hridoy, 2 runs

shortish and angling across outside off. Hridoy waits on it and then dabs it past backward point for a couple of runs

2.5
Shaheen Shah Afridi to Towhid Hridoy, no run

full just outside off. Hridoy gets a better stride in and drives it towards mid on. That might have been a change-up, bowled at around 123kph

2.4
Shaheen Shah Afridi to Towhid Hridoy, no run

full just outside off. Hridoy gets forward rather frantically and jams it back towards the bowler, who gets his left hand to it and parries it towards mid off

2.3
Shaheen Shah Afridi to Towhid Hridoy, no run

slanted across the batter outside off. Hridoy goes sparring at it away from his body and sees the ball whiz past the outside edge

2.2
Shaheen Shah Afridi to Towhid Hridoy, no run

length on middle stump, and this shapes back in a tad. Hridoy presses forward and stabs it back to the bowler

2.1
2
Shaheen Shah Afridi to Towhid Hridoy, 2 runs

full outside off. Hridoy gets onto the front foot and squeezes it past a diving cover. There may have been a chance of a third, but Bangladesh decide against it

Shaheen to continue

end of over 28 runs
BAN: 9/1CRR: 4.50 RRR: 7.05 • Need 127 from 108b
Saif Hassan8 (8b 1x6)
Towhid Hridoy1 (2b)
Faheem Ashraf 1-0-8-0
Shaheen Shah Afridi 1-0-1-1
1.6
Faheem to Saif Hassan, no run

slower ball on a length outside off. Saif dabs it straight to backward point and is annoyed with himself

Read full commentary
Commentary Feedback
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Worm
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Current batters
Spike Graph
Wagon Zone
Mahedi Hasan
6 runs (4)
0 four1 six
Productive shot
pull
6 runs
0 four1 six
Control
100%
Current bowlers
Haris Rauf
O
1.1
M
0
R
10
W
1
ECO
8.57
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
Shaheen Shah Afridi
O
3
M
0
R
11
W
2
ECO
3.66
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
1W
Partnerships
Team LogoPakistan
Fakhar ZamanSahibzada Farhan
0 (0)
4 (4)
4 (4)
Fakhar ZamanSaim Ayub
1 (3)
1 (6)
0 (3)
Fakhar ZamanAgha Salman
12 (17)
24 (29)
12 (12)
Agha SalmanHussain Talat
1 (3)
4 (10)
3 (7)
Agha SalmanMohammad Haris
6 (8)
16 (16)
10 (8)
Shaheen Shah AfridiMohammad Haris
19 (13)
22 (16)
2 (3)
Mohammad NawazMohammad Haris
18 (12)
38 (24)
19 (12)
Mohammad NawazFaheem Ashraf
7 (3)
11 (5)
3 (2)
Faheem AshrafHaris Rauf
11 (7)
15* (10)
3 (3)
Team LogoBangladesh
Saif HassanParvez Hossain Emon
1 (3)
1 (5)
0 (2)
Saif HassanTowhid Hridoy
17 (11)
22 (21)
5 (10)
Saif HassanMahedi Hasan
0 (1)
6 (5)
6 (4)
View more stats
Match details
Dubai International Cricket Stadium
TossBangladesh, elected to field first
Series
Men's T20 Asia Cup
Bangladesh tour of United Arab Emirates
Season2025
Match numberT20I no. 3471
Hours of play (local time)18.30 start, First Session 18.30-20.00, Interval 20.00-20.20, Second Session 20.20-21.50
Match days25 September 2025 - night (20-over match)
Umpires
Afghanistan
Ahmad Shah PakteenDRS
Sri Lanka
Raveendra WimalasiriDRS
TV Umpire
Afghanistan
Izatullah Safi
Reserve Umpire
India
Virender Sharma
Match Referee
Zimbabwe
Andy Pycroft
Language
English
Win Probability
BAN 65.51%
PAKBAN
100%50%100%PAK InningsBAN Innings

Current Over 6 • BAN 29/3

Saif Hassan c Saim Ayub b Haris Rauf 18 (15b 1x4 2x6) SR: 120
W
BAN needed 107 runs from 89 balls
Powered by Smart Stats
Scoring Breakdown
PakistanPakistan
BangladeshBangladesh
27/2
Power Play
29/3
67/4
Middle Overs
-
41/2
Final Overs
-
5
Sixes
3
9
Fours
1
66
Runs In Boundaries
22
46%
Dot balls
71%
4
Runs In Extras
0
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
Bangladesh Innings
Player NameRB
Saif Hassan
caught1815
Parvez Hossain Emon
caught02
Towhid Hridoy
caught510
Mahedi Hasan
not out64
Total29(3 wkts; 5.1 ovs)
<1 / 3>

Men's T20 Asia Cup

Super Fours
TeamMWLPTNRR
IND22041.357
PAK21120.226
BAN2112-0.969
SL2020-0.590
Group A
TeamMWLPTNRR
IND33063.547
PAK32141.790
UAE3122-1.984
OMA3030-2.600
Group B
TeamMWLPTNRR
SL33061.278
BAN3214-0.270
AFG31221.241
HKG3030-2.151
Full Table