splits the field to perfection, and the party starts in Bangladesh! Sri Lanka win, of course they do, but they also do Bangladesh a big favour! Sri Lanka and Bangladesh into the Super Four and Afghanistan, T20 World Cup semi-finalists, are out! Another drag-down, finishing on middle and leg. Kusal rocks back, opens up his stance and bludgeons it to deep mid wicket's right. A clinical shot to cap off a clinical run-chase and Kusal, struggling for form prior tot his contest, has come up trump to send Afghanistan packing!
Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka, 11th Match, Group B at Abu Dhabi, Asia Cup, Sep 18 2025 - Match Result
Sri Lanka won by 6 wickets (with 8 balls remaining)
Mohammad Nabi and Noor Ahmad's 55-run partnership is AFG's highest for the 8th wicket in T20Is, breaking the record of 44 between Rashid Khan and Mujeeb
10:38pm That will be all from us for this game. The identity of all four teams in the Super Four has been confirmed. Only one league game remains now before we head into that stage, with India taking on Oman tomorrow. Do join us for that as well. Until then, this is me (Shashwat Kumar) signing off on behalf of the entire crew at ESPNcricinfo. Take care, folks!
Kusal Mendis, Player of the Match: Very happy with my innings, supported really well by Kamindu and Kusal (Perera). Everyone supported me, I enjoyed my innings. The (Afghanistan) spinners are a little faster compared to other teams, very happy that we played really well today. Kamindu batted really well, hitting a couple of boundaries. Easier then to play my innings. (On the Super Four) We have good games against three good teams. We have a good, balanced team. I hope we can do well.
Charith Asalanka, Sri Lanka captain: I am really pleased with the performance today. It was almost a perfect game for us. Up front, pacers doing their job and only one time we got it wrong - the last over. But apart from that, we did a good job. (On Thushara) He is a phenomenal person for us. With the new ball, most of the times, he bowls two or three overs and does his job for the country. (On their catching) It was outstanding, especially Perera's two catches and Dushmantha's catch, it was outstanding. (How much time they spend on fielding) We want to be the best fielding side. We work a lot on that. 100 percent catching is one of our main targets. When it comes to shorter formats, we need to catch everything. (On the support from the fans) That is what we need. When we are outside in other countries, their support (means) a lot to us, and hopefully they are supporting us in the future as well.
Rashid Khan, Afghanistan captain: (On Nabi and his last-over exploits) The way we finished off the innings was so special. We knew one over was there of the spinner and if one proper batter was there, we had maximum chance of (getting a big over). We did not bowl as well as we should have and that is why we did not win. It is pretty hard on a track like that. It is not a typical spinning wicket. Different to Dubai. But still, if you play good cricketing shots, it is possible to chase 170-180. We had a great chance in the last game, we did not chase 150. That is what happens in T20 cricket. But we have to move forward and not repeat the mistakes. Last three years, we have played a lot of ICC events and Asia Cups. We had great preparation for each, but I was expecting a lot more from the boys. Was not expecting to be eliminated. We had a semi-final at the last T20 World Cup and the expectation was to be at least in the next round. We will think about it, analyze and come back stronger.
Hans: "Congratulations to Srilanka. Their fielding efforts and bowling discipline were one of the main differences. But why did Azmat Omarzai not complete his quota? Two overs, 10 runs, and one wicket. " -- It was a strange call, especially considering the others were expensive throughout.
Murtaza Mustafa: "Sri Lanka on their day can bite you hard and can beat any team on their day. Well Played Here we come Super Fours...Lions Roar!!!"
10:15pm A tricky run-chase made to look rather routine by Sri Lanka. Kusal, opening the batting, was the star of the show. His unbeaten 74 off 52 balls shepherded Sri Lanka through the tougher periods and when he opened up his shoulders, his stroke-play was awesome to watch. Perera chipped in too through the middle, as did Kamindu towards the end and after the hiccups endured against Hong Kong a few days ago, this will please Sri Lanka significantly.
A tough and gutting day for Afghanistan at the office. Nabi had given them plenty to bowl at but their bowlers, so often their match-winners, failed to turn up. Rashid was economical but finished wicket-less, with the rest, the likes of Farooqi, Mujeeb and Noor going for plenty. Nabi tried his best with his off-spin but once Sri Lanka turned it up a notch, Afghanistan, on the night, did not have many answers.
Just three more needed now
short, wide and into the fence! Too much width again and that sort of sums up tonight's bowling performance for Afghanistan. Kusal sits deep in his crease and scythes it behind point!
back of a length on middle and off. Kamindu stays back and bunts it into the mid wicket region. He wants two but Mujeeb sprints after it to deny him the second
fired in full on the pads. Kamindu clips it towards deep backward square leg, where Janat misfields and makes the second a very comfortable exercise
Sri Lanka are almost there, and by extension, Bangladesh, who have had quite a storied rivalry with Sri Lanka, are almost there too. Funny sport this. 10 off 12 now. Mujeeb to bowl
loopy and gentle full toss outside off. Mendis bends his back knee and heaves it towards deep mid wicket for a couple of runs
Chants of "Sri Lanka, Sri Lanka" going around now
safe! slot ball outside off. Kamindu plants his front foot and cloths it on the bounce to long on
that is a shot and a half! Oh my word! And they are dancing in the aisles in Colombo and also in Dhaka! Banged into the track outside off, perhaps after seeing Kamindu shuffle across for the scoop. But Kamindu knows that is coming too and he adjusts accordingly. Rises with the bounce and swats it over fine leg!
slower ball on a full length outside off. Kusal tries to hit it too hard and mistimes it towards extra cover
right in the gap, and Kusal is in a hurry now! Off-pace on middle and off and this just sits up for Kusal. He opens up his stance and hammers it to long on's right!
slower ball on a back of a length outside off. Kamindu shapes for the scoop and then has to wait three business days for the ball to arrive. Gets something on it and the ball bounces just in front of Gurbaz, making him fumble too. Kusal sprints across for the single and makes it, despite a direct hit!
Farooqi to try his luck now. 25 off 18. Afghanistan also get a warning for failing to start their over on time. Over the wicket
googly on a length just outside off. Kamindu has a wild hack across the line and squirts it off the inside edge into the leg side
short and wide again. Kusal hangs back and throws his hands at it, toe-ending it towards short third. Good stop by Mujeeb to his left
27 off 20, and this is definitely SL's game to lose now
short, wide and Kusal says thank you very much! Another hit-me ball by Noor and Kusal takes full toll. He sits deep in his crease and pounds it over cover!
angled across on a length just outside off. Kusal, rather ambitiously, shapes for the reverse but only swishes at the fresh Abu Dhabi air
Rashid had his head in his hands the moment Noor over-pitched and conceded that six earlier in the over. 15 runs conceded via wides. How costly could that be?!
fizzed down leg again, and Noor's radar continues to malfunction. Gurbaz cannot collect either, and Sri Lanka get a couple of bonus runs
ahmed: "How are your nerves Afghanistan and Bangladesh supporters? This match honestly could go either way "
length outside off. Kamindu brings out the sweep again and belts it towards deep backward square leg. The spin helps Janat on this occasion and he cuts it off
going, going, gone! Kamindu lands his first punch! A little floatier and into the slot outside off. Kamindu bends his back knee to get under it and smokes it over long on!
Noor thinks there is bat involved, but Gurbaz grasses it! Darted in on a fullish length down leg. Kamindu swings at it and seems to miss. Noor is distraught and frustrated with Gurbaz's attempt. And both of them are now frustrated as the umpire calls it a wide
Rashid is now walking off the field and is heading into the dugout. Noor to bowl the 17th. 42 off 24
Adhil : "Did Rashid just take a short break :)" -- Don't think this will fall under the game management category. Think the landing, in particular, was harsh, as was the torque Rashid put in.
shortish just outside off. Kamindu tries to hit it too hard and scuffs his pull into the mid wicket region. Rashid tears after it, fit as a fiddle, and ensures it is just a run
googly hung up full outside off. Kusal charges down the track before shanking it towards long on
Over 19 • SL 171/4Sri Lanka won by 6 wickets (with 8 balls remaining)
