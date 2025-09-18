Matches (15)
One-Day Cup (1)
IND-A vs AUS-A (1)
ZIM vs NAM (1)
Asia Cup (1)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)
IRE vs ENG (1)
CPL (1)

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka, 11th Match, Group B at Abu Dhabi, Asia Cup, Sep 18 2025 - Match Result

RESULT
11th Match, Group B (N), Abu Dhabi, September 18, 2025, Men's T20 Asia Cup
PrevNext
Afghanistan FlagAfghanistan
169/8
Sri Lanka FlagSri Lanka
(18.4/20 ov, T:170) 171/4

Sri Lanka won by 6 wickets (with 8 balls remaining)

Player Of The Match
74* (52)
kusal-mendis
Cricinfo's MVP
106.23 ptsImpact List
mohammad-nabi
Live
Scorecard
MVP
Report
Commentary
Stats
Overs
Table
Blog
News
Videos
Photos
Bet
Fan Ratings
55

Mohammad Nabi and Noor Ahmad's 55-run partnership is AFG's highest for the 8th wicket in T20Is, breaking the record of 44 between Rashid Khan and Mujeeb

T20I CAREER
BattersRB4s6sSRThis Bowlerlast 5 balls
Kusal Mendis* 
(rhb)
7452100142.3025 (11b)10 (3b)
Kamindu Mendis 
(lhb)
261302200.003 (2b)3 (2b)
BowlersOMRWEcon0s4s6sThis spell
Mujeeb Ur Rahman 
(ob)
3.4042111.453600.4 - 0 - 11 - 0
Fazalhaq Farooqi 
(lfm)
3038012.665411 - 0 - 15 - 0
MatRunsHSAve
8721648626.07
3047465*20.61
MatWktsBBIAve
53665/2019.21
50615/919.95
Partnership: 52 Runs, 23 B (RR: 13.56) Last BatCharith Asalanka 17 (12b) FOW119/4 (14.5 Ov)
Reviews Remaining: Afghanistan - 1 of 2, Sri Lanka - 2 of 2
DRS
Fan ratingFan Ratings are open

Tap to rate now!

4
4
1
2
18th
2
1
6
1
4
1
17th
1
1
4
2w
2
6
1w
16th
1
1
1
2
1
15th
2
1w
W
1
4
1
Match centre 
Comms: Shashwat Kumar
Cricinfo's Most Valuable Players of the Match
PlayerTeam
TI
Runs
I. Runs
B. Impact
Bowl
I. Wkts
Bo. Impact
Mohammad Nabi
AFG106.2360(22)88.4379.981/201.6326.26
Nuwan Thushara
SL91.5---4/184.191.5
Kusal Mendis
SL61.4574(52)71.0961.45---
Kamindu Mendis
SL38.7726(13)32.8138.77---
Azmatullah Omarzai
AFG33.036(4)7.175.141/101.7327.89
View full list

10:38pm That will be all from us for this game. The identity of all four teams in the Super Four has been confirmed. Only one league game remains now before we head into that stage, with India taking on Oman tomorrow. Do join us for that as well. Until then, this is me (Shashwat Kumar) signing off on behalf of the entire crew at ESPNcricinfo. Take care, folks!

Kusal Mendis, Player of the Match: Very happy with my innings, supported really well by Kamindu and Kusal (Perera). Everyone supported me, I enjoyed my innings. The (Afghanistan) spinners are a little faster compared to other teams, very happy that we played really well today. Kamindu batted really well, hitting a couple of boundaries. Easier then to play my innings. (On the Super Four) We have good games against three good teams. We have a good, balanced team. I hope we can do well.

Charith Asalanka, Sri Lanka captain: I am really pleased with the performance today. It was almost a perfect game for us. Up front, pacers doing their job and only one time we got it wrong - the last over. But apart from that, we did a good job. (On Thushara) He is a phenomenal person for us. With the new ball, most of the times, he bowls two or three overs and does his job for the country. (On their catching) It was outstanding, especially Perera's two catches and Dushmantha's catch, it was outstanding. (How much time they spend on fielding) We want to be the best fielding side. We work a lot on that. 100 percent catching is one of our main targets. When it comes to shorter formats, we need to catch everything. (On the support from the fans) That is what we need. When we are outside in other countries, their support (means) a lot to us, and hopefully they are supporting us in the future as well.

Rashid Khan, Afghanistan captain: (On Nabi and his last-over exploits) The way we finished off the innings was so special. We knew one over was there of the spinner and if one proper batter was there, we had maximum chance of (getting a big over). We did not bowl as well as we should have and that is why we did not win. It is pretty hard on a track like that. It is not a typical spinning wicket. Different to Dubai. But still, if you play good cricketing shots, it is possible to chase 170-180. We had a great chance in the last game, we did not chase 150. That is what happens in T20 cricket. But we have to move forward and not repeat the mistakes. Last three years, we have played a lot of ICC events and Asia Cups. We had great preparation for each, but I was expecting a lot more from the boys. Was not expecting to be eliminated. We had a semi-final at the last T20 World Cup and the expectation was to be at least in the next round. We will think about it, analyze and come back stronger.

Hans: "Congratulations to Srilanka. Their fielding efforts and bowling discipline were one of the main differences. But why did Azmat Omarzai not complete his quota? Two overs, 10 runs, and one wicket. " -- It was a strange call, especially considering the others were expensive throughout.

Murtaza Mustafa: "Sri Lanka on their day can bite you hard and can beat any team on their day. Well Played Here we come Super Fours...Lions Roar!!!"

10:15pm A tricky run-chase made to look rather routine by Sri Lanka. Kusal, opening the batting, was the star of the show. His unbeaten 74 off 52 balls shepherded Sri Lanka through the tougher periods and when he opened up his shoulders, his stroke-play was awesome to watch. Perera chipped in too through the middle, as did Kamindu towards the end and after the hiccups endured against Hong Kong a few days ago, this will please Sri Lanka significantly.

A tough and gutting day for Afghanistan at the office. Nabi had given them plenty to bowl at but their bowlers, so often their match-winners, failed to turn up. Rashid was economical but finished wicket-less, with the rest, the likes of Farooqi, Mujeeb and Noor going for plenty. Nabi tried his best with his off-spin but once Sri Lanka turned it up a notch, Afghanistan, on the night, did not have many answers.

18.4
4
Mujeeb to Kusal Mendis, FOUR runs

splits the field to perfection, and the party starts in Bangladesh! Sri Lanka win, of course they do, but they also do Bangladesh a big favour! Sri Lanka and Bangladesh into the Super Four and Afghanistan, T20 World Cup semi-finalists, are out! Another drag-down, finishing on middle and leg. Kusal rocks back, opens up his stance and bludgeons it to deep mid wicket's right. A clinical shot to cap off a clinical run-chase and Kusal, struggling for form prior tot his contest, has come up trump to send Afghanistan packing!

Just three more needed now

18.3
4
Mujeeb to Kusal Mendis, FOUR runs

short, wide and into the fence! Too much width again and that sort of sums up tonight's bowling performance for Afghanistan. Kusal sits deep in his crease and scythes it behind point!

18.2
1
Mujeeb to Kamindu Mendis, 1 run

back of a length on middle and off. Kamindu stays back and bunts it into the mid wicket region. He wants two but Mujeeb sprints after it to deny him the second

18.1
2
Mujeeb to Kamindu Mendis, 2 runs

fired in full on the pads. Kamindu clips it towards deep backward square leg, where Janat misfields and makes the second a very comfortable exercise

Sri Lanka are almost there, and by extension, Bangladesh, who have had quite a storied rivalry with Sri Lanka, are almost there too. Funny sport this. 10 off 12 now. Mujeeb to bowl

end of over 1815 runs
SL: 160/4CRR: 8.88 RRR: 5.00 • Need 10 from 12b
Kusal Mendis66 (50b 8x4)
Kamindu Mendis23 (11b 2x6)
Fazalhaq Farooqi 3-0-38-0
Noor Ahmad 3-0-37-1
17.6
2
Fazalhaq Farooqi to Kusal Mendis, 2 runs

loopy and gentle full toss outside off. Mendis bends his back knee and heaves it towards deep mid wicket for a couple of runs

Chants of "Sri Lanka, Sri Lanka" going around now

17.5
1
Fazalhaq Farooqi to Kamindu Mendis, 1 run

safe! slot ball outside off. Kamindu plants his front foot and cloths it on the bounce to long on

17.4
6
Fazalhaq Farooqi to Kamindu Mendis, SIX runs

that is a shot and a half! Oh my word! And they are dancing in the aisles in Colombo and also in Dhaka! Banged into the track outside off, perhaps after seeing Kamindu shuffle across for the scoop. But Kamindu knows that is coming too and he adjusts accordingly. Rises with the bounce and swats it over fine leg!

17.3
1
Fazalhaq Farooqi to Kusal Mendis, 1 run

slower ball on a full length outside off. Kusal tries to hit it too hard and mistimes it towards extra cover

17.2
4
Fazalhaq Farooqi to Kusal Mendis, FOUR runs

right in the gap, and Kusal is in a hurry now! Off-pace on middle and off and this just sits up for Kusal. He opens up his stance and hammers it to long on's right!

17.1
1
Fazalhaq Farooqi to Kamindu Mendis, 1 run

slower ball on a back of a length outside off. Kamindu shapes for the scoop and then has to wait three business days for the ball to arrive. Gets something on it and the ball bounces just in front of Gurbaz, making him fumble too. Kusal sprints across for the single and makes it, despite a direct hit!

Farooqi to try his luck now. 25 off 18. Afghanistan also get a warning for failing to start their over on time. Over the wicket

end of over 1717 runs
SL: 145/4CRR: 8.52 RRR: 8.33 • Need 25 from 18b
Kamindu Mendis15 (8b 1x6)
Kusal Mendis59 (47b 7x4)
Noor Ahmad 3-0-37-1
Rashid Khan 4-0-23-0
16.6
1
Noor Ahmad to Kamindu Mendis, 1 run

googly on a length just outside off. Kamindu has a wild hack across the line and squirts it off the inside edge into the leg side

16.5
1
Noor Ahmad to Kusal Mendis, 1 run

short and wide again. Kusal hangs back and throws his hands at it, toe-ending it towards short third. Good stop by Mujeeb to his left

27 off 20, and this is definitely SL's game to lose now

16.4
4
Noor Ahmad to Kusal Mendis, FOUR runs

short, wide and Kusal says thank you very much! Another hit-me ball by Noor and Kusal takes full toll. He sits deep in his crease and pounds it over cover!

16.3
Noor Ahmad to Kusal Mendis, no run

angled across on a length just outside off. Kusal, rather ambitiously, shapes for the reverse but only swishes at the fresh Abu Dhabi air

Rashid had his head in his hands the moment Noor over-pitched and conceded that six earlier in the over. 15 runs conceded via wides. How costly could that be?!

16.3
2w
Noor Ahmad to Kamindu Mendis, 2 wide

fizzed down leg again, and Noor's radar continues to malfunction. Gurbaz cannot collect either, and Sri Lanka get a couple of bonus runs

ahmed: "How are your nerves Afghanistan and Bangladesh supporters? This match honestly could go either way "

16.2
2
Noor Ahmad to Kamindu Mendis, 2 runs

length outside off. Kamindu brings out the sweep again and belts it towards deep backward square leg. The spin helps Janat on this occasion and he cuts it off

16.1
6
Noor Ahmad to Kamindu Mendis, SIX runs

going, going, gone! Kamindu lands his first punch! A little floatier and into the slot outside off. Kamindu bends his back knee to get under it and smokes it over long on!

16.1
1w
Noor Ahmad to Kamindu Mendis, 1 wide

Noor thinks there is bat involved, but Gurbaz grasses it! Darted in on a fullish length down leg. Kamindu swings at it and seems to miss. Noor is distraught and frustrated with Gurbaz's attempt. And both of them are now frustrated as the umpire calls it a wide

Rashid is now walking off the field and is heading into the dugout. Noor to bowl the 17th. 42 off 24

Adhil : "Did Rashid just take a short break :)" -- Don't think this will fall under the game management category. Think the landing, in particular, was harsh, as was the torque Rashid put in.

end of over 166 runs
SL: 128/4CRR: 8.00 RRR: 10.50 • Need 42 from 24b
Kamindu Mendis6 (5b)
Kusal Mendis54 (44b 6x4)
Rashid Khan 4-0-23-0
Noor Ahmad 2-0-20-1
15.6
1
Rashid Khan to Kamindu Mendis, 1 run

shortish just outside off. Kamindu tries to hit it too hard and scuffs his pull into the mid wicket region. Rashid tears after it, fit as a fiddle, and ensures it is just a run

15.5
1
Rashid Khan to Kusal Mendis, 1 run

googly hung up full outside off. Kusal charges down the track before shanking it towards long on

Read full commentary
Commentary Feedback
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Best performances - batters
Spike Graph
Wagon Zone
BKG Mendis
74 runs (52)
10 fours0 six
Productive shot
pull
13 runs
3 fours0 six
Control
85%
Mohammad Nabi
60 runs (22)
3 fours6 sixes
Productive shot
off drive
20 runs
0 four3 sixes
Control
82%
Best performances - bowlers
N Thushara
O
4
M
0
R
18
W
4
ECO
4.5
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
1W
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
1W
Azmatullah Omarzai
O
2
M
0
R
10
W
1
ECO
5
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
View more stats
Match details
Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi
TossAfghanistan, elected to bat first
Series
Season2025
Player Of The Match
Sri Lanka
Kusal Mendis
Match numberT20I no. 3464
Hours of play (local time)18.30 start, First Session 18.30-20.00, Interval 20.00-20.20, Second Session 20.20-21.50
Match days18 September 2025 - night (20-over match)
Umpires
Pakistan
Asif YaqoobDRS
India
Virender SharmaDRS
TV Umpire
Pakistan
Faisal Afridi
Reserve Umpire
India
Rohan Pandit
Match Referee
West Indies
Richie Richardson
PointsSri Lanka 2, Afghanistan 0
Language
English
Win Probability
SL 100%
AFGSL
100%50%100%AFG InningsSL Innings

Over 19 • SL 171/4

Sri Lanka won by 6 wickets (with 8 balls remaining)
Powered by Smart Stats
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
Sri Lanka Innings
Player NameRB
P Nissanka
caught65
BKG Mendis
not out7452
K Mishara
caught410
MDKJ Perera
caught2820
KIC Asalanka
caught1712
PHKD Mendis
not out2613
Extras(lb 1, w 15)
Total171(4 wkts; 18.4 ovs)
<1 / 3>

Men's T20 Asia Cup

Group A
TeamMWLPTNRR
IND22044.793
PAK32141.790
UAE3122-1.984
OMA2020-3.375
Group B
TeamMWLPTNRR
SL33061.278
BAN3214-0.270
AFG31221.241
HKG3030-2.151
Full Table