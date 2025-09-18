Rashid Khan, Afghanistan captain: (On Nabi and his last-over exploits) The way we finished off the innings was so special. We knew one over was there of the spinner and if one proper batter was there, we had maximum chance of (getting a big over). We did not bowl as well as we should have and that is why we did not win. It is pretty hard on a track like that. It is not a typical spinning wicket. Different to Dubai. But still, if you play good cricketing shots, it is possible to chase 170-180. We had a great chance in the last game, we did not chase 150. That is what happens in T20 cricket. But we have to move forward and not repeat the mistakes. Last three years, we have played a lot of ICC events and Asia Cups. We had great preparation for each, but I was expecting a lot more from the boys. Was not expecting to be eliminated. We had a semi-final at the last T20 World Cup and the expectation was to be at least in the next round. We will think about it, analyze and come back stronger.