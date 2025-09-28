Matches (7)
RESULT
Warm-up (D/N), Colombo (CCC), September 28, 2025, ICC Women's World Cup Warm-up Matches
Pakistan Women FlagPakistan Women
229
South Africa Women FlagSouth Africa Women
(40.1/50 ov, T:230) 233/6

SA Women won by 4 wickets (with 59 balls remaining)

Bosch and Luus lead SA to confident win over Pakistan

South Africa overcame an early collapse to chase down 230

Anneke Bosch provided some late big hits, India vs South Africa, 2nd women's T20I, Chennai, July 7, 2024

Anneke Bosch made 58  •  BCCI

South Africa 233 for 6 (Bosch 58, Luus 54, Tryon 45*, Baig 2-32) beat Pakistan 229 (Sana 64, Klaas 2-26, Khaka 2-40) by four wickets
Anneke Bosch and Sune Luus scored half-centuries to help South Africa clinch a four-wicket victory over Pakistan in their Women's World Cup warm-up match in Colombo.
Chasing a target of 230, South Africa recovered from a shaky start - losing three wickets for 27 runs inside six overs. Bosch and Luus, who made 58 and 54 respectively before retiring, put on a composed 118-run partnership for the fourth wicket. Their efforts laid the foundation for a successful chase, which was completed in just 40.1 overs.
Chloe Tryon added a vital 45 not out off 39 balls to guide South Africa home after a minor middle-order stumble. Pakistan's bowlers, particularly Diana Baig (2 for 32), put up a spirited fight but they managed to take only six wickets.
Earlier, Pakistan were bowled out for 229 in 45.6 overs. Captain Fatima Sana top-scored with 64 at No. 7, helping to lift her side out of early trouble. The middle order showed resistance, but regular breakthroughs from Masabata Klaas (2 for 26) and Ayabonga Khaka (2 for 40) kept Pakistan in check.
SA Women Innings
Player NameRB
L Wolvaardt
bowled76
T Brits
caught55
S Luus
retired hurt5468
M Kapp
bowled712
A Bosch
retired hurt5859
A Dercksen
caught1010
K Meso
bowled03
CL Tryon
not out4539
N de Klerk
bowled2222
N Shangase
not out1017
Extras(b 3, lb 1, w 11)
Total233(6 wkts; 40.1 ovs)
<1 / 3>