Matches (14)
NEP vs WI (1)
ICC Women's WC (Warm-up) (4)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)
India vs Pakistan, Final at Dubai, Asia Cup, Sep 28 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Recent Performance
Last five matches
India
W
W
W
W
W
Pakistan
L
W
L
W
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 07:40
batters to watch(Recent stats)
IND10 M • 509 Runs • 50.9 Avg • 208.6 SR
IND10 M • 258 Runs • 43 Avg • 132.98 SR
PAK10 M • 270 Runs • 33.75 Avg • 128.57 SR
PAK10 M • 206 Runs • 25.75 Avg • 134.64 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
9 M • 16 Wkts • 7.13 Econ • 12 SR
IND6 M • 13 Wkts • 6.05 Econ • 9.76 SR
PAK8 M • 11 Wkts • 4.57 Econ • 16.72 SR
9 M • 11 Wkts • 6.52 Econ • 16.81 SR
Squad
IND
PAK
Player
Role
|Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
Match details
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Match number
|T20I no. 3482
|Hours of play (local time)
|18.30 start, First Session 18.30-20.00, Interval 20.00-20.20, Second Session 20.20-21.50
|Match days
|28 September 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
Match Coverage
Salman Agha: 'If you deprive a fast bowler of their aggression, then what's left?'
Pakistan captain says he has "no issues" with his fast bowlers wanting to make a mark on the game and on the opposition
An India-Pakistan final that carries more weight than a title
India have beaten Pakistan twice already in this Asia Cup, but Sunday's final is the only match that matters now
Abhishek 2, Afridi 0 - the duel that could decide the Asia Cup final
The India opener's takedown of Pakistan fast bowler has shaped the results of their previous two matches at this Asia Cup
India vs Pakistan - a look back at five memorable tournament finals
From 1985 to 2017, India and Pakistan have met in five major tournament finals. They play their first ever Asia Cup final on Sunday