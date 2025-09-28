Matches (14)
NEP vs WI (1)
ICC Women's WC (Warm-up) (4)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)

India vs Pakistan, Final at Dubai, Asia Cup, Sep 28 2025 - Live Cricket Score

Final (N), Dubai (DICS), September 28, 2025, Men's T20 Asia Cup
PrevNext
India FlagIndia
Pakistan FlagPakistan
Today
2:30 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Preview
Stats
News
Squads
Table
Videos
Photos
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 07:40
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Abhishek Sharma
10 M • 509 Runs • 50.9 Avg • 208.6 SR
NT Tilak Varma
10 M • 258 Runs • 43 Avg • 132.98 SR
Fakhar Zaman
10 M • 270 Runs • 33.75 Avg • 128.57 SR
Mohammad Nawaz (3)
10 M • 206 Runs • 25.75 Avg • 134.64 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
CV Varun
9 M • 16 Wkts • 7.13 Econ • 12 SR
Kuldeep Yadav
6 M • 13 Wkts • 6.05 Econ • 9.76 SR
Abrar Ahmed
8 M • 11 Wkts • 4.57 Econ • 16.72 SR
Shaheen Shah Afridi
9 M • 11 Wkts • 6.52 Econ • 16.81 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
IND
PAK
Player
Role
Suryakumar Yadav (c)
Batter
Shubman Gill (vc)
Middle order Batter
Abhishek Sharma 
Batting Allrounder
Arshdeep Singh 
Bowler
Jasprit Bumrah 
Bowler
Shivam Dube 
Allrounder
Harshit Rana 
Bowler
Kuldeep Yadav 
Bowler
Hardik Pandya 
Allrounder
Axar Patel 
Allrounder
Sanju Samson 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Jitesh Sharma 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Rinku Singh 
Middle order Batter
Tilak Varma 
Batting Allrounder
Varun Chakravarthy 
Bowler
Match details
Dubai International Cricket Stadium
Series
Season2025
Match numberT20I no. 3482
Hours of play (local time)18.30 start, First Session 18.30-20.00, Interval 20.00-20.20, Second Session 20.20-21.50
Match days28 September 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
Match Coverage
All Match News

Salman Agha: 'If you deprive a fast bowler of their aggression, then what's left?'

Pakistan captain says he has "no issues" with his fast bowlers wanting to make a mark on the game and on the opposition

Salman Agha: 'If you deprive a fast bowler of their aggression, then what's left?'

An India-Pakistan final that carries more weight than a title

India have beaten Pakistan twice already in this Asia Cup, but Sunday's final is the only match that matters now

An India-Pakistan final that carries more weight than a title

Abhishek 2, Afridi 0 - the duel that could decide the Asia Cup final

The India opener's takedown of Pakistan fast bowler has shaped the results of their previous two matches at this Asia Cup

Abhishek 2, Afridi 0 - the duel that could decide the Asia Cup final

India vs Pakistan - a look back at five memorable tournament finals

From 1985 to 2017, India and Pakistan have met in five major tournament finals. They play their first ever Asia Cup final on Sunday

India vs Pakistan - a look back at five memorable tournament finals

How can Pakistan turn it around against India in the Asia Cup final?

They will look to expose India's middle and lower orders, even as Shaheen Afridi will hope for a better outing

How can Pakistan turn it around against India in the Asia Cup final?
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Men's T20 Asia Cup

Super Fours
TeamMWLPTNRR
IND33060.913
PAK32140.329
BAN3122-0.831
SL3030-0.418
Group A
TeamMWLPTNRR
IND33063.547
PAK32141.790
UAE3122-1.984
OMA3030-2.600
Group B
TeamMWLPTNRR
SL33061.278
BAN3214-0.270
AFG31221.241
HKG3030-2.151
Full Table