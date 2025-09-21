Matches (4)
Pakistan vs India, 14th Match, Super Fours at Dubai, Asia Cup, Sep 21 2025 - Match Result

RESULT
14th Match, Super Fours (N), Dubai (DICS), September 21, 2025, Men's T20 Asia Cup
PrevNext
Pakistan FlagPakistan
171/5
India FlagIndia
(18.5/20 ov, T:172) 174/4

India won by 6 wickets (with 7 balls remaining)

Player Of The Match
74 (39)
abhishek-sharma
Cricinfo's MVP
102.36 ptsImpact List
abhishek-sharma
Match centre 
Scores: Ranjith P | Comms: Alagappan Muthu
Scorecard summary
Pakistan 171/5(20 overs)
Sahibzada Farhan
58 (45)
Shivam Dube
2/33 (4)
Saim Ayub
21 (17)
Kuldeep Yadav
1/31 (4)
India 174/4(18.5 overs)
Abhishek Sharma
74 (39)
Haris Rauf
2/26 (4)
Shubman Gill
47 (28)
Faheem Ashraf
1/31 (4)
View full scorecard
Cricinfo's Most Valuable Players of the Match
PlayerTeam
TI
Runs
I. Runs
B. Impact
Bowl
I. Wkts
Bo. Impact
Abhishek Sharma
IND102.3674(39)90.16102.36---
Haris Rauf
PAK85.37---2/263.5285.37
Faheem Ashraf
PAK79.0120(8)25.3933.581/311.6145.43
Shubman Gill
IND60.1247(28)56.3160.12---
Shivam Dube
IND48.75---2/332.1348.75
View full list

That's it from us here at ball-by-ball commentary. Thank you for joining us. From Ekanth, Raghav, Ranjith and myself, it's goodbye.

Suryakumar Yadav is thrilled with the way his team is stepping up, making his job easy. He says the team was calm after the first 10 overs [when Pakistan scored 91] and told the team during drinks, the game starts now. Shivam Dube is not a robot, he will have a bad day someday, but the way he comes back, really happy. The way he bailed us out in that situation was really good, Surya says. He adds that Shubman and Abhishek is fire and ice combination. They complement each other and that it is fun watching them bat together. The chase required someone to bat 10-12 overs. Surya says the fielding coach T Dilip has emailed all the boys for dropping catches. Butterfingers, they'll put that right

Salman Agha says Pakistan are yet to play the perfect game and admits India's batters took the game away in the powerplay. He says they could have got 15 more runs after being 91 in 10 overs but adds that 171 was still a good total. HIs choice of bowlers revolves around "a right place, right timing" kind of thinking. He says Rauf and Faheem bowled well and that they were looking forward to the game against Sri Lanka

10.40pm Abhishek Sharma is the Player of the Match for his 74 off 39 with six fours and five sixes. He says about his high strike rate, "today it was very simple, the way they were coming at us for no reason, I didn't like it at all and this is the only way I could give medicine to them." He says he has been playing with Shubman since his school days and he was waiting for a partnership like this with him for a long while. He feels its important for the team that he plays the way he plays and he's able to play in such an aggressive manner because the team has been supporting him to play that way knowing it is high risk and may not always come off.

Lots of love between the Indians in the dugout. No handshakes with Pakistan though. This has been clinical, from the way their bowlers pulled things back in the last 10 overs, with Shivam Dube putting in a big shift, to their openers coming at the target with no holds barred, this has been a thoroughly class performance. Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill put India so far ahead with their opening stand - 105 in 59 balls chasing 171 - that the little hiccup later in the innings - where it looked like Samson in the middle order experiment wasn't exactly working - didn't matter in the end.

Pakistan's bowlers tried their best. Haris Rauf bowled well. So pumped up that there was a moment where he and Abhishek came face to face at a time where neither team was exactly interested in engaging with each other. There were a few other verbals between Shaheen and Gill - none of these exchanges ugly or untoward - as two teams went hard at each other

zops: "amidst all this, the lacklustre fielding performce and catch drops from india will be forgotten i fear... they could have made it so much easier for themsleves, and other teams would have punbished them way harder."

Mustafa Moudi: "I feel Sanju Samson is the Unfortunate Opener in T20 Cricket. For Team India, it was Rohit and Various other openers, including Virat Kohli, that never let him open and then when he actually proved his ability with back to back centuries last year, once against lost his opening slot to Jaiswal and now to Gill. In RR too, first it was Jaiswal-Buttler and when Buttler left, it was Raghuvanshi. Seems like opening is never meant for Poor Sanju !!"

18.5
4
Shaheen Shah Afridi to Tilak Varma, FOUR runs

fitting finish then, as a full toss down the leg side is clattered to the backward square leg boundary. Once that's done, the Indian players signal to their dressing room and just walk off. Pakistan remain as they get together with the rest of their team and shake hands

Jigar: "I think Surya's "360" game is catching up to him now. Bowlers basically know where to bowl and where to place the fielders and he obliges. He needs to play more in the V to keep the opposition guessing."

18.4
6
Shaheen Shah Afridi to Tilak Varma, SIX runs

slow, in the slot, outside off and Tilak launches it over long-off. Full, free, majestic swing of the arms

18.3
1
Shaheen Shah Afridi to Hardik, 1 run

full toss outside off, carved behind point

18.2
Shaheen Shah Afridi to Hardik, no run

flashes at a good length ball outside off at 141 kph and gets beaten as Shaheen gets it to hold its line

18.1
Shaheen Shah Afridi to Hardik, no run

slower yorker on the base of leg stump from around the wicket. Haridk digs it out

end of over 1810 runs
IND: 163/4CRR: 9.05 RRR: 4.50 • Need 9 from 12b
Hardik Pandya6 (4b 1x4)
Tilak Varma20 (17b 1x4 1x6)
Faheem Ashraf 4-0-31-1
Haris Rauf 4-0-26-2
17.6
1
Faheem to Hardik, 1 run

looks to carve the full ball outside off down to long-off, but he's too early on the shot and the bat face closes on impact, turning it to long-on instead

17.5
1
Faheem to Tilak Varma, 1 run

charges down to drive towards mid-off

John: "Just give Sanju his no.3 slot, and Surya should just come at 4. All these problems would be solved." I think India like the idea of their captain and 360 degree batter up the order to give him as many balls to influence the game as possible

17.4
1
Faheem to Hardik, 1 run

pace off again, outside off, Hardik chops it to point

17.3
1
Faheem to Tilak Varma, 1 run

slower ball outside off, punches it down to long-off

17.2
6
Faheem to Tilak Varma, SIX runs

into the crowd behind the deep square leg fielder. The fact the man was there and it meant nothing to Tilak is proof of where the modern game is. Batters just see the potential for runs, not the threat of losing their wicket. Sees the short ball early and pulls with full commitment.

17.1
Faheem to Tilak Varma, no run

swings at the slower ball outside off from round the wicket and is completely deceived

Ajinkya: "Jitesh really needs to play the rest of the games now inplace of Samson. He was the first choice of India when they entered the tournament. I know it may sound harsh in Samson, especially after his innings in the last game. But Jitesh is much better for this role. "

end of over 178 runs • 1 wicket
IND: 153/4CRR: 9.00 RRR: 6.33 • Need 19 from 18b
Hardik Pandya4 (2b 1x4)
Tilak Varma12 (13b 1x4)
Haris Rauf 4-0-26-2
Abrar Ahmed 4-0-42-1
16.6
Haris Rauf to Hardik, no run

defends a good length ball that straightens against the angle on middle and off stump. That's Rauf done for the day. He's bowled his heart out.

16.6
1w
Haris Rauf to Hardik, 1 wide

goes short and pace off, Hardik shifts inside the line to try and hook it with bat coming down from up, doesn't connect

16.5
4
Haris Rauf to Hardik, FOUR runs

smooth strike. Hardik has such sweet timing. And also a whole lot of cool to handle this situation. The wickets don't perturb him. He just sees a half-volley on leg and flicks it like he should though midwicket

Since the 105-run opening stand in 59 balls, we've had 43 balls, 41 runs and three wickets.

Gurliv: "Samson as a middle order bat looks so out of touch. Tilak, Samson and Pandya none of them are good to start vs spin. "

16.4
W
Haris Rauf to Samson, OUT

bowled him. Samson goes for the cross-bat shot thinking the length is shorter than it is. Rauf gets it to skid through on a length and is rewarded

Sanju Samson b Haris Rauf 13 (17b 1x4 0x6 20m) SR: 76.47
16.3
1
Haris Rauf to Tilak Varma, 1 run

drags the length ball from outside off to long-on

16.2
Haris Rauf to Tilak Varma, no run

shapes to scoop and misses the ball and Rauf almost thought he had knocked over leg stump. Big shout of "ooooh" from him picked up by the stump mic as Tilak looks for an out-of-trouble shot and comes up short

16.1
2
Haris Rauf to Tilak Varma, 2 runs

slower ball, angled into the left-hander charging at him, denying him the freedom of the arms. Tilak flicks it to deep midwicket

Rauf's last over. He's been very good, taking pace off, shifting his lengths to be unpredictable

end of over 165 runs
IND: 145/3CRR: 9.06 RRR: 6.75 • Need 27 from 24b
Sanju Samson13 (16b 1x4)
Tilak Varma9 (10b 1x4)
Abrar Ahmed 4-0-42-1
Shaheen Shah Afridi 3-0-29-0
15.6
Abrar Ahmed to Samson, no run

flatter delivery outside off, Samson backs away to cut but once again he's too early into his shot and his frustration shows.

15.5
2
Abrar Ahmed to Samson, 2 runs

slices it and it lands safely with three fielders tracking it at cover. Lovely work from Abrar, getting the ball up and over the eyeline and then having it dip and turn away from Samson. The right-hander looks to clatter it straight or even over long-on but it goes over cover.

Read full commentary
Best performances - batters
Spike Graph
Wagon Zone
Abhishek Sharma
74 runs (39)
6 fours5 sixes
Productive shot
pull
23 runs
2 fours2 sixes
Control
79%
Sahibzada Farhan
58 runs (45)
5 fours3 sixes
Productive shot
pull
20 runs
3 fours1 six
Control
85%
Best performances - bowlers
Haris Rauf
O
4
M
0
R
26
W
2
ECO
6.5
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
S Dube
O
4
M
0
R
33
W
2
ECO
8.25
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
1W
View more stats
Match details
Dubai International Cricket Stadium
TossIndia, elected to field first
Series
Season2025
Player Of The Match
India
Abhishek Sharma
Match numberT20I no. 3468
Hours of play (local time)18.30 start, First Session 18.30-20.00, Interval 20.00-20.20, Second Session 20.20-21.50
Match days21 September 2025 - night (20-over match)
Umpires
Afghanistan
Ahmad Shah PakteenDRS
Bangladesh
Gazi SohelDRS
TV Umpire
Sri Lanka
Ruchira Palliyaguruge
Reserve Umpire
Afghanistan
Izatullah Safi
Match Referee
Zimbabwe
Andy Pycroft
PointsIndia 2, Pakistan 0
Language
English
Win Probability
IND 100%
PAKIND
100%50%100%PAK InningsIND Innings

Over 19 • IND 174/4

India won by 6 wickets (with 7 balls remaining)
Powered by Smart Stats
Match Coverage
India Innings
Player NameRB
Abhishek Sharma
caught7439
Shubman Gill
bowled4728
SA Yadav
caught03
NT Tilak Varma
not out3019
SV Samson
bowled1317
HH Pandya
not out77
Extras(w 3)
Total174(4 wkts; 18.5 ovs)
<1 / 3>

Men's T20 Asia Cup

Super Fours
TeamMWLPTNRR
IND11020.689
BAN11020.121
SL1010-0.121
PAK1010-0.689
Group A
TeamMWLPTNRR
IND33063.547
PAK32141.790
UAE3122-1.984
OMA3030-2.600
Group B
TeamMWLPTNRR
SL33061.278
BAN3214-0.270
AFG31221.241
HKG3030-2.151
Full Table