10.40pm Abhishek Sharma is the Player of the Match for his 74 off 39 with six fours and five sixes. He says about his high strike rate, "today it was very simple, the way they were coming at us for no reason, I didn't like it at all and this is the only way I could give medicine to them." He says he has been playing with Shubman since his school days and he was waiting for a partnership like this with him for a long while. He feels its important for the team that he plays the way he plays and he's able to play in such an aggressive manner because the team has been supporting him to play that way knowing it is high risk and may not always come off.