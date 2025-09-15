Matches (12)
Asia Cup (2)
Duleep Trophy (1)
IND Women vs AUS Women (1)
WCPL (2)
CPL (2)
Vitality Blast Men (3)
ENG vs SA (1)

Somerset vs Hampshire, 65th Match at Taunton, County DIV1, Sep 15 2025 - Live Cricket Score

65th Match, Taunton, September 15 - 18, 2025, County Championship Division One
PrevNext
Somerset FlagSomerset
Hampshire FlagHampshire
Tomorrow
9:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
What will be the toss result?
SOM Win & Bat
HAM Win & Bat
SOM Win & Bowl
HAM Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Points Table
See full table
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
3
SomersetSomerset
12420163
8
HampshireHampshire
12220132
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 05:39
batters to watch(Recent stats)
TB Abell
10 M • 756 Runs • 47.25 Avg • 47.1 SR
TA Lammonby
10 M • 698 Runs • 38.78 Avg • 59.4 SR
BC Brown
10 M • 625 Runs • 48.08 Avg • 54.44 SR
LA Dawson
7 M • 483 Runs • 48.3 Avg • 57.36 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
MJ Leach
10 M • 31 Wkts • 2.49 Econ • 55.87 SR
M Pretorius
7 M • 27 Wkts • 3.29 Econ • 40.29 SR
KJ Abbott
10 M • 37 Wkts • 2.5 Econ • 51.64 SR
JK Fuller
9 M • 29 Wkts • 3.9 Econ • 43.48 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
SOM
HAM
Player
Role
Lewis Gregory (c)
Allrounder
Tom Abell 
Middle order Batter
Kasey Aldridge 
Bowling Allrounder
Tom Banton 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Josh Davey 
Bowler
Sean Dickson 
Middle order Batter
Matt Henry 
Bowler
Tom Kohler-Cadmore 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Tom Lammonby 
Batting Allrounder
Jack Leach 
Bowler
Alfie Ogborne 
Bowler
Craig Overton 
Bowling Allrounder
Migael Pretorius 
Bowler
James Rew 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Archie Vaughan 
Batting Allrounder
Match details
The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)11.00 start, Lunch 13.00-13.40, Tea 15.40-16.00, Close 18.00
Match days15,16,17,18 September 2025 - day (4-day match)
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

County Championship Division One

TeamMWLDPT
SUR12408186
NOT12516185
SOM12426163
WAR12318159
ESS12237140
SUS12345138
YOR12345135
HAM12228132
DUR12255126
WOR1217488
Full Table