Somerset vs Hampshire, 65th Match at Taunton, County DIV1, Sep 15 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Points Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Somerset
D
D
W
D
D
Hampshire
D
D
D
D
D
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 05:39
batters to watch(Recent stats)
SOM10 M • 756 Runs • 47.25 Avg • 47.1 SR
SOM10 M • 698 Runs • 38.78 Avg • 59.4 SR
HAM10 M • 625 Runs • 48.08 Avg • 54.44 SR
HAM7 M • 483 Runs • 48.3 Avg • 57.36 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
SOM10 M • 31 Wkts • 2.49 Econ • 55.87 SR
7 M • 27 Wkts • 3.29 Econ • 40.29 SR
HAM10 M • 37 Wkts • 2.5 Econ • 51.64 SR
HAM9 M • 29 Wkts • 3.9 Econ • 43.48 SR
Squad
SOM
HAM
Player
Role
|Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Batting Allrounder
Match details
|The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|11.00 start, Lunch 13.00-13.40, Tea 15.40-16.00, Close 18.00
|Match days
|15,16,17,18 September 2025 - day (4-day match)
