Somerset vs Essex, 66th Match at Chelmsford, County DIV1, Sep 24 2025 - Live Cricket Score

Stumps • Starts 9:30 AM
66th Match, Chelmsford, September 24 - 27, 2025, County Championship Division One
Somerset FlagSomerset
433
Essex FlagEssex
(66.4 ov) 295/2

Day 2 - Essex trail by 138 runs.

Current RR: 4.42
FC CAREER
BattersRB4s6sSRThis Bowlerlast 10 ovs
Dean Elgar* 
(lhb)
11121216152.350 (0b)0 (0b)
BowlersOMRWEcon0s4s6sThis spell
Craig Overton 
(rmf)
14.434923.3469-
Lewis Gregory 
(rmf)
1104604.1846-
MatRunsHSAve
2701853826842.62
MatWktsBBIAve
1474997/5724.34
1403977/8426.73
 Last BatSimon Harmer 12 (22b) FOW295/2 (66.4 Ov)
Match details
County Ground, Chelmsford
TossSomerset, elected to bat first
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)10.30 start, Lunch 12.30-13.10, Tea 15.10-15.40, Close 17.30
Match days24,25,26,27 September 2025 - day (4-day match)
Umpires
England
Nigel Llong
England
Russell Warren
Match Referee
England
Wayne Noon
PointsSomerset 3, Essex 2
Essex Innings
Player NameRB
D Elgar
not out111212
PI Walter
caught158167
SR Harmer
caught1222
Extras(b 8, lb 4, nb 2)
Total295(2 wkts; 66.4 ovs)
<1 / 2>

County Championship Division One

TeamMWLDPT
NOT14*616206
SUR14*418192
SOM14*427178
WAR14*319169
SUS14*346156
ESS14*238152
YOR14*346149
HAM14*229145
DUR14*256142
WOR14*175103
Full Table