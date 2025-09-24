Matches (17)
Asia Cup (2)
ICC Women's WC (Warm-up) (4)
IND-A vs AUS-A (1)
County DIV1 (4)
County DIV2 (4)
ZIM-W vs UAE-W (1)
AUS-U19 vs IND-U19 (1)
Somerset vs Essex, 66th Match at Chelmsford, County DIV1, Sep 24 2025 - Live Cricket Score
FC CAREER
|Batters
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|This Bowler
|last 10 ovs
(lhb)
|111
|212
|16
|1
|52.35
|0 (0b)
|0 (0b)
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|0s
|4s
|6s
|This spell
(rmf)
|14.4
|3
|49
|2
|3.34
|69
|-
(rmf)
|11
|0
|46
|0
|4.18
|46
|-
|Mat
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|270
|18538
|268
|42.62
|Mat
|Wkts
|BBI
|Ave
|147
|499
|7/57
|24.34
|140
|397
|7/84
|26.73
Last Bat: Simon Harmer 12 (22b) • FOW: 295/2 (66.4 Ov)
Match details
|County Ground, Chelmsford
|Toss
|Somerset, elected to bat first
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|10.30 start, Lunch 12.30-13.10, Tea 15.10-15.40, Close 17.30
|Match days
|24,25,26,27 September 2025 - day (4-day match)
|Umpires
|Match Referee
|Points
|Somerset 3, Essex 2