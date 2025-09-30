Matches (6)
India A vs Australia A, 1st unofficial ODI at Kanpur, IND-A vs AUS-A, Sep 30 2025 - Live Cricket Score

1st unofficial ODI (D/N), Kanpur, September 30, 2025, Australia A tour of India
India A FlagIndia A
Australia A FlagAustralia A
Today
8:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 08:19
batters to watch(Recent stats)
R Parag
5 M • 26 Runs • 13 Avg • 63.41 SR
N Sindhu
5 M • 15 Runs • 7.5 Avg • 48.38 SR
W Sutherland
3 M • 74 Runs • 37 Avg • 91.35 SR
L Scott
3 M • 53 Runs • 53 Avg • 79.1 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
N Sindhu
5 M • 11 Wkts • 3.9 Econ • 18.18 SR
R Parag
5 M • 3 Wkts • 4.33 Econ • 54 SR
HTRJY Thornton
4 M • 13 Wkts • 4.03 Econ • 16.38 SR
SM Elliott
2 M • 7 Wkts • 3.67 Econ • 10.28 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
IND-A
AUS-A
Player
Role
Shreyas Iyer (c)
Top order Batter
Abishek Porel 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Priyansh Arya 
Opening Batter
Ayush Badoni 
Batter
Gurjapneet Singh 
Bowler
Vipraj Nigam 
Bowler
Riyan Parag 
Top order Batter
Prabhsimran Singh 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Ravi Bishnoi 
Bowler
Simarjeet Singh 
Bowler
Nishant Sindhu 
Allrounder
Suryansh Shedge 
Batting Allrounder
Yudhvir Singh 
Bowler
Match details
Green Park, Kanpur
Series
Season2025/26
Hours of play (local time)13.30 start, First Session 13.30-16.40, Interval 16.40-17.10, Second Session 17.10-20.40
Match days30 September 2025 - daynight (50-over match)
