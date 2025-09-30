Matches (6)
India A vs Australia A, 1st unofficial ODI at Kanpur, IND-A vs AUS-A, Sep 30 2025 - Live Cricket Score
1st unofficial ODI (D/N), Kanpur, September 30, 2025, Australia A tour of India
Recent Performance
Last five matches
India A
W
W
W
W
L
Australia A
W
W
W
L
W
Match centre Ground time: 08:19
batters to watch(Recent stats)
IND-A5 M • 26 Runs • 13 Avg • 63.41 SR
IND-A5 M • 15 Runs • 7.5 Avg • 48.38 SR
AUS-A3 M • 74 Runs • 37 Avg • 91.35 SR
AUS-A3 M • 53 Runs • 53 Avg • 79.1 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
IND-A5 M • 11 Wkts • 3.9 Econ • 18.18 SR
IND-A5 M • 3 Wkts • 4.33 Econ • 54 SR
AUS-A4 M • 13 Wkts • 4.03 Econ • 16.38 SR
AUS-A2 M • 7 Wkts • 3.67 Econ • 10.28 SR
Squad
IND-A
AUS-A
Player
Role
|Top order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Opening Batter
|Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
Match details
|Green Park, Kanpur
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Hours of play (local time)
|13.30 start, First Session 13.30-16.40, Interval 16.40-17.10, Second Session 17.10-20.40
|Match days
|30 September 2025 - daynight (50-over match)
Simarjeet Singh - still trying to stay fit, still trying to find that elusive consistency
A lucky break during Covid-19 took Simarjeet Singh to international cricket, but finding his way back to that level has proved difficult