Sandhu bags six to give Pakistan consolation win

The left-arm spinner ripped through the South Africa top-order, bagging 6 for 26 in nine overs to skittle them for just 115. In reply, Sidra Amin followed up her twin centuries with an unbeaten 50 as Pakistan chased down the target in 31 overs. South Africa still sealed the ODI series by a 2-1 margin.

After opting to bat, Laura Wolvaardt and Karabo Meso gave South Africa, who made five changes to their XI, a flying start, adding 38 in 6.4 overs. Wolvaardt was the aggressor, as she twice went after captain Fatima Sana in the first over and then struck fast bowler Diana Baig for two fours as well. Sana had a scare five balls into her second over, when she was struck by a Wolvaardt drive on her shin and was stretchered off. She, however, came back onto the field later but did not bowl.

Sune Luus started aggressively as well, hitting Baig for two successive fours, but Sandhu's introduction into the attack changed the game. She took two balls to strike, taking out Luus for 10. Omaima Sohail then had Meso caught and bowled before Sandhu took charge.

On a surface aiding plenty of spin, Sandhu squared up Miane Smit and rattled her off stump and then had Sinalo Jafta lbw as South Africa slipped to 73 for 5 after 13 overs. Anneke Bosch was caught by Amin before Sandhu notched up her maiden five-wicket haul by bowling Chloe Tryon with a ripper of a delivery. The ball pitched on middle and spun sharply past Tryon's outside edge to hit off stump.

Sidra Amin recorded scores of 121*, 122 and 50* in the series • PCB

Sandhu added a sixth wicket when she trapped Nadine de Klerk lbw, though the batter wasn't pleased with the decision. Masabata Klaas struck Syeda Aroob Shah for back-to-back fours to take South Africa past 100 but Aroob soon wrapped up the innings. She sent back Ayabonga Khaka and Nonkululeko Mlaba in an over as South Africa were cleaned up in 25.5 overs.

Pakistan had a tricky start to their chase with Sohail falling to Mlaba for a golden duck. But Muneeba Ali and Amin steadied the innings, adding 65 runs for the second wicket. After three straight maidens, Amin broke the shackles with a two and four off Mlaba. Muneeba then struck Mlaba for two fours in an over as the runs started to flow.