RESULT
Final (N), Providence, September 21, 2025, Caribbean Premier League
Trinbago won by 3 wickets (with 12 balls remaining)

Player Of The Match
16* (7) & 2/26
akeal-hosein
Player Of The Series
383 runs • 1 wkt
kieron-pollard
All-round Hosein takes wobbly TKR to fifth CPL title in thrilling finish against GAW

Amazon Warriors were restricted to just 130, and Tahir and Joseph fought back, but Hosein's boundaries took TKR home

ESPNcricinfo staff
22-Sep-2025 • 8 hrs ago
The Trinbago Knight Riders players start the celebrations, Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Trinbago Knight Riders, CPL final, Providence, September 21, 2025

The Trinbago Knight Riders players start the celebrations  •  Randy Brooks/CPL T20/Getty Images

Trinbago Knight Riders 133 for 7 (Hales 26, Munro 23, Tahir 3-34, Joseph 2-9) beat Guyana Amazon Warriors 130 for 8 (Iftikhar 30, McDermott 28, Netravalkar 3-25, Hosein 2-26) by three wickets
Akeal Hosein took two big wickets to help restrict Guyana Amazon Warriors to 130 and then scored a quick and unbeaten 16 off seven balls in the dying moments of a tense chase to lift Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) to their fifth CPL title. Hosein went out to bat when TKR were 116 for 7, needing 15 from 22 balls, and he finished things off in dramatic fashion with a six and four in consecutive balls off Gudakesh Motie to spark off their celebrations.
The home fans in Providence were left stunned after their 46-year-old captain Imran Tahir had given them hopes of lifting the trophy with his 3 for 34, which included the wickets of Kieron Pollard and Andre Russell on consecutive deliveries.
That it wasn't a great outing for the batters was evident in Alex Hales scratching his way to 26 off 34 balls in the chase, as he saw six wickets fall while dropping anchor. The highest score by any batter across both innings was Iftikhar Ahmed's 30 for Amazon Warriors, who required contributions from their middle and lower orders after being 65 for 5 in 12 overs.
Once Amazon Warriors opted to bat, Russell struck in the first over by having Quentin Sampson caught for a duck, but Ben McDermott countered soon after. He went for 4, 6, 4 off Hosein to end the fourth over even as Shai Hope took his time at the other end. Saurabh Netravalkar ended the 38-run stand in the last over of the powerplay when McDermott found the fielder at deep midwicket to depart for 28 off 17 balls, which began a collapse of 4 for 24.
Hosein bowled Hope for 12 off 19, Usman Tariq cleaned Moeen Ali up for 10, and Hosein got his second by having Shimron Hetmyer find long-on for 4. But Iftikhar, Dwaine Pretorius (25 off 18) and Romario Shepherd (13 off 9) doubled Amazon Warriors' score in the last eight overs. Netravalkar dismissed both Pretorius and Iftikhar to finish with 3 for 25.
Halfway into the third over of TKR's chase, it looked like the target was too little to challenge Colin Munro, who hammered three fours in a 22-run second over that saw five wides from Shepherd. Pretorius, however, dismissed Munro next over to check TKR's progress.
TKR captain Nicholas Pooran huffed and puffed to 1 off eight balls before finding mid-off, and TKR were 55 for 3 after eight overs, with Darren Bravo being trapped lbw by Tahir. Just 12 runs came off the next three overs without a single boundary as Moeen and Tahir didn't allow the TKR batters to break free. But Sunil Narine brought TKR back by heaving Motie for two sixes in the 12th over to bring the equation under run a ball.
The twists and turns continued when Shamar Joseph had Narine caught at mid-off for 22, and Pollard hit back by launching Tahir for three sixes in the 14th over, to make the equation a lot more comfortable at 22 required off 36.
But Tahir gave TKR another scare. He bowled Pollard with a googly and had Russell caught at slip first ball. When Joseph took a return catch off Hales in the 17th over, Amazon Warriors believed a miracle was coming, but Hosein washed away all their hopes with a match-winning cameo.
Akeal HoseinSaurabh NetravalkarImran TahirShamar JosephTrinbago Knight RidersGuyana Amazon WarriorsAmazon vs TrinbagoCaribbean Premier League

TKR 100%
TKR 100%
GAWTKR
100%50%100%GAW InningsTKR Innings

Over 18 • TKR 133/7

Match Coverage
All Match News

Pollard: The booing is boring now

Knight Riders allrounder took aim at the Providence crowd after their cold reception to him in the CPL final

'Not tactics, just team belief' - Pooran toasts TKR's spirit after CPL glory

"I've waited 15 years for this moment. This feeling, there's no words to describe it"

All-round Hosein takes wobbly TKR to fifth CPL title in thrilling finish against GAW

Amazon Warriors were restricted to just 130, and Tahir and Joseph fought back, but Hosein's boundaries took TKR home

'It's about controlling those emotions' in high-stakes CPL 2025 final

The CPL 2025 final pits the two fiercest rivals in the competition - Guyana Amazon Warriors and Trinbago Knight Riders - against each other

CPL's fiercest rivalry resumes as Knight Riders and Amazon Warriors meet in title clash

Both teams have a potent spin attack, with Tahir, Moeen and Motie in Amazon Warriors, and Narine, Tariq and Hosein in TKR

Trinbago Innings
Player NameRB
C Munro
caught2315
AD Hales
caught2634
N Pooran
caught19
DM Bravo
lbw119
SP Narine
caught2217
KA Pollard
bowled2112
AD Russell
caught01
KU Carty
not out14
AJ Hosein
not out167
Extras(lb 1, w 11)
Total133(7 wkts; 18 ovs)
Caribbean Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
SLK1053120.746
GAW1064120.629
TKR1064120.018
ABF105411-0.757
STKNP10468-0.110
BR10275-0.379
Full Table