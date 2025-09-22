Abhishek smashes 74 off 39 as India ease past Pakistan
Abhishek and Gill added 105 in just 59 balls as India chased down 172 with seven balls to spare
India 174 for 4 (Abhishek 74, Gill 47, Tilak 30*, Rauf 2-26) beat Pakistan 171 for 5 (Farhan 58, Dube 2-33) by six wickets
For about 10 overs, Pakistan threatened what has become rare in recent years, a memorable cricketing contest against India, but ran out of gas against the depth of India's bowling. Still, 171 was the highest total Pakistan have ever posted batting first against India, but it ended up as all their defences against India have: in defeat, this time with seven balls to spare.
Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill crushed the total without ever looking in trouble, starting with a six first ball and adding 105 for the first wicket in just 59 balls, making sure the middle order didn't have too much to do when scoring became difficult against the older ball. Gill scored 47 off 28, and Abhishek, who had dropped Pakistan's top-scorer Sahibzada Farhan in the first over of the match, carried on to 74 off 39, and left India just 49 to get off 46 when he was dismissed.
Sidharth Monga is a senior writer at ESPNcricinfo