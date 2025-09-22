Matches (5)
RESULT
14th Match, Super Fours (N), Dubai (DICS), September 21, 2025, Men's T20 Asia Cup
Pakistan FlagPakistan
171/5
India FlagIndia
(18.5/20 ov, T:172) 174/4

India won by 6 wickets (with 7 balls remaining)

Player Of The Match
74 (39)
abhishek-sharma
Cricinfo's MVP
102.36 ptsImpact List
abhishek-sharma
Abhishek smashes 74 off 39 as India ease past Pakistan

Abhishek and Gill added 105 in just 59 balls as India chased down 172 with seven balls to spare

Sidharth Monga
Sidharth Monga
21-Sep-2025 • 36 mins ago
Abhishek Sharma hit three fours and two sixes in the powerplay, India vs Pakistan, Super Fours, Asia Cup, Dubai, September 21, 2025

Abhishek Sharma's explosive innings contained six fours and five sixes  •  AFP/Getty Images

India 174 for 4 (Abhishek 74, Gill 47, Tilak 30*, Rauf 2-26) beat Pakistan 171 for 5 (Farhan 58, Dube 2-33) by six wickets
For about 10 overs, Pakistan threatened what has become rare in recent years, a memorable cricketing contest against India, but ran out of gas against the depth of India's bowling. Still, 171 was the highest total Pakistan have ever posted batting first against India, but it ended up as all their defences against India have: in defeat, this time with seven balls to spare.
Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill crushed the total without ever looking in trouble, starting with a six first ball and adding 105 for the first wicket in just 59 balls, making sure the middle order didn't have too much to do when scoring became difficult against the older ball. Gill scored 47 off 28, and Abhishek, who had dropped Pakistan's top-scorer Sahibzada Farhan in the first over of the match, carried on to 74 off 39, and left India just 49 to get off 46 when he was dismissed.
More to follow...
Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Sahibzada Farhan, Pakistan, India, Pakistan vs India, Men's T20 Asia Cup

Sidharth Monga is a senior writer at ESPNcricinfo

Win Probability
IND 100%
PAKIND
100%50%100%PAK InningsIND Innings

Over 19 • IND 174/4

India won by 6 wickets (with 7 balls remaining)
India Innings
Player NameRB
Abhishek Sharma
caught7439
Shubman Gill
bowled4728
SA Yadav
caught03
NT Tilak Varma
not out3019
SV Samson
bowled1317
HH Pandya
not out77
Extras(w 3)
Total174(4 wkts; 18.5 ovs)
Men's T20 Asia Cup

Super Fours
TeamMWLPTNRR
IND11020.689
BAN11020.121
SL1010-0.121
PAK1010-0.689
Group A
TeamMWLPTNRR
IND33063.547
PAK32141.790
UAE3122-1.984
OMA3030-2.600
Group B
TeamMWLPTNRR
SL33061.278
BAN3214-0.270
AFG31221.241
HKG3030-2.151
