Abhishek: Didn't like Pakistan 'coming at us without any reason'

The climate of heightened political tensions between the two countries has spilled over onto the field during this Asia Cup , with India refusing to shake hands with Pakistan's players, and Pakistan's displeasure at this spilling over into a protest against match referee Andy Pycroft that threatened, at one stage, to escalate into a boycott

Sunday's Super Fours match, the second meeting between the two teams during the tournament, witnessed several feisty moments including heated exchanges between Pakistan fast bowlers Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf and India openers Abhishek and Shubman Gill

"Today, it was pretty simple," Abhishek said while receiving the Player-of-the-Match award. "The way they were coming at us without any reason, I didn't like it at all. And I thought that this is the only [answer] that I could give with my bat and obviously [contribute] with the win towards my team. That's all that was going through my mind. I just wanted to deliver for my team."

Abhishek and Gill have been close friends since their Under-14 days ; they stitched a 105-run stand off just 59 balls, giving India a flying start in their chase of 172.

"We've been playing since our school days, so we enjoy each other's company really well," Abhishek said. "And the way we started, I thought that we're going to do this in one of the games and that's how we're going to start our partnerships.

"And luckily it was today, and I feel the way he [Gill] was giving them back, I really enjoyed it on the other side."

Shivam Dube took two wickets to peg Pakistan back after a strong start • AFP/Getty Images

Abhishek's innings, which included six fours and five sixes, all but sealed the game for India. He began the innings with a first-ball six off Afridi, going one better than last week's group-stage meeting where he hit the left-arm quick for a first-ball four.

"I feel it's very important for the team because if you see someone playing like this, they need really good support from the captain and the coach," Abhishek said about his high-risk batting style. "I feel that's what I'm getting from my team and that's the intent they want me to show in all the games.

"That's how I want to play because I've been practising really hard for this. If it's my day, I'm going to make sure that we win the game."

Unlike the group-stage game, which they dominated from the outset, India endured a few nervous moments on the field. Pakistan, courtesy Sahibzada Farhan and Saim Ayub, raced to 91 for 1 in their first ten overs but India pulled the game back in the second half, conceding just 80 runs in the last ten.

"The way the boys are stepping up in every game, showing character, I think it's making my job really easy," India captain Suryakumar Yadav said. "I think the boys showed a lot of character, composure; they were calm after first innings. After the ten overs, I told the boys during drinks as well, the game starts now, and the way they reacted, everyone on the field and all the bowlers, I think it was commendable."

Suryakumar also heaped praise on the "fire and ice combination" of Abhishek and Gill. "The way Abhishek complements Shubman Gill's batting is amazing and it's very enjoying to watch both of them bat together. The way they did it today, I think it was required for someone to bat at least 10-12 overs and give us that strong base and they did the same thing."