Shaheen Afridi brushes off criticism as Pakistan eye Asia Cup final

Fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi has rejected the notion that the Pakistan T20I side was in any kind of downturn, pointing out that they had won all but one of their previous four series.

Speaking after his three-wicket haul against Sri Lanka , which took Pakistan to victory in Abu Dhabi and put them within one win of playing back-to-back T20 Asia Cup finals, he said the team was "ready to face whoever" in their pursuit of a first Asia Cup title in 13 years.

"It's not that we're not winning," Afridi said. "We've won most of our last dozen games. It's true we haven't won against higher-ranked teams, but most of our recent games haven't been against them. We were here to win the tri-nation series, and we won that. We are here to win the Asia Cup, and that's all we're focused on now."

In Abu Dhabi against Sri Lanka, it was the different tactical approach Pakistan took while bowling that stood out. For the first time in 13 matches, no powerplay over was bowled by a spinner. Medium pacer Hussain Talat was given three overs and his two wickets in his first over - the eighth of the innings - were among the game's turning points. Talat later revealed he'd been told he would play a role with the ball, but it represented a departure from Pakistan's recent tendency to give spin bowling prime slots through the innings.

Afridi, who bowled three overs in the powerplay on Tuesday, said it did not mean Pakistan's quicks were playing second fiddle to the slower bowlers. "I don't think our fast bowlers are struggling, but in T20 cricket on good wickets, batters have the license to go after the quick bowlers. We've been trying to vary our bowling more, and that's something I'm working on. We were getting swing. Early on, I got breakthroughs, removing two of their main players. That's the kind of attacking cricket we want to play - get your main bowlers on and finish the game quickly.

Despite an upcoming game against Bangladesh on Thursday, which could be a knockout for a place in the final, attention has already begun to focus on Sunday. The possibility of a first India-Pakistan final in the Asia Cup is suddenly looking a lot more likely. Afridi, too, had his eye on it but repeatedly pointed out that neither side had made it that far yet.

Shaheen Shah Afridi: 'I don't think our fast bowlers are struggling' • AFP/Getty Images

"Bangladesh has been playing good cricket of late," he said of the only team to have denied Pakistan a T20I series win in the last four months. "Whenever you play such teams, you should try to strike first. You shouldn't give them an opportunity. We'll have to perform well in all three departments if we are to get past them."

The previous game did represent a stark contrast to Pakistan's demeanor when compared to the one on Sunday. While there were warm handshakes and even embraces between the Pakistan and Sri Lanka players, against India, there appeared to be a coordinated intent to show their more bellicose side. There were several verbal spats on the field, particularly between India's openers and Pakistan's pace bowlers. The increased belligerence from Pakistan did not go unremarked upon by Indian opener Abhishek Sharma, who said Pakistan was "coming at us without any reason."

Following the game, India captain Suryakumar Yadav couldn't resist a dig at the opposition, saying India's recent dominance meant the game no longer constituted a rivalry . Afridi resisted the temptation to hit back when offered an opportunity.