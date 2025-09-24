Matches (17)
Asia Cup (2)
ICC Women's WC (Warm-up) (4)
IND-A vs AUS-A (1)
County DIV1 (4)
County DIV2 (4)
ZIM-W vs UAE-W (1)
AUS-U19 vs IND-U19 (1)

Warwickshire vs Notts, 67th Match at Nottingham, County DIV1, Sep 24 2025 - Live Cricket Score

Innings break
67th Match, Nottingham, September 24 - 27, 2025, County Championship Division One
Day 2 - Notts lead by 116 runs.

Current RR: 3.83
 • Min. Ov. Rem: 6.3
FC CAREER
BattersRB4s6sSRThis Bowlerlast 10 ovs
Dillon Pennington* 
(rhb)
270028.570 (0b)0 (0b)
BowlersOMRWEcon0s4s6sThis spell
Nathan Gilchrist 
(rfm)
18.377934.2780-
Ed Barnard 
(rfm)
1926133.2177-
MatRunsHSAve
627856112.08
MatWktsBBIAve
381177/10031.93
1343446/3730.81
 Last BatMohammad Abbas 5 (4b) FOW374/10 (97.3 Ov)
Match details
Trent Bridge, Nottingham
TossNottinghamshire, elected to field first
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)10.30 start, Lunch 12.30-13.10, Tea 15.10-15.40, Close 17.30
Match days24,25,26,27 September 2025 - day (4-day match)
Umpires
England
Martin Saggers
England
Michael Gough
Match Referee
England
James Whitaker
PointsWarwickshire 1, Nottinghamshire 3
Notts Innings
Player NameRB
H Hameed
bowled122211
BT Slater
caught2249
FW McCann
bowled19
JM Clarke
caught5285
JA Haynes
caught02
K Verreynne
caught83119
LW James
caught921
LA Patterson-White
bowled7075
BA Hutton
bowled04
DY Pennington
not out27
Mohammad Abbas
caught54
Extras(b 2, lb 4, nb 2)
Total374(10 wkts; 97.3 ovs)
<1 / 2>

County Championship Division One

TeamMWLDPT
NOT14*616206
SUR14*418192
SOM14*427178
WAR14*319169
SUS14*346156
ESS14*238152
YOR14*346149
HAM14*229145
DUR14*256142
WOR14*175103
Full Table