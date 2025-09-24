Matches (17)
Warwickshire vs Notts, 67th Match at Nottingham, County DIV1, Sep 24 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Innings break
67th Match, Nottingham, September 24 - 27, 2025, County Championship Division One
Current RR: 3.83
• Min. Ov. Rem: 6.3
FC CAREER
|Batters
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|This Bowler
|last 10 ovs
(rhb)
|2
|7
|0
|0
|28.57
|0 (0b)
|0 (0b)
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|0s
|4s
|6s
|This spell
(rfm)
|18.3
|7
|79
|3
|4.27
|80
|-
(rfm)
|19
|2
|61
|3
|3.21
|77
|-
|Mat
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|62
|785
|61
|12.08
|Mat
|Wkts
|BBI
|Ave
|38
|117
|7/100
|31.93
|134
|344
|6/37
|30.81
Last Bat: Mohammad Abbas 5 (4b) • FOW: 374/10 (97.3 Ov)
Match details
|Trent Bridge, Nottingham
|Toss
|Nottinghamshire, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|10.30 start, Lunch 12.30-13.10, Tea 15.10-15.40, Close 17.30
|Match days
|24,25,26,27 September 2025 - day (4-day match)
|Umpires
|Match Referee
|Points
|Warwickshire 1, Nottinghamshire 3
Notts Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|bowled
|122
|211
|caught
|22
|49
|bowled
|1
|9
|caught
|52
|85
|caught
|0
|2
|caught
|83
|119
|caught
|9
|21
|bowled
|70
|75
|bowled
|0
|4
|not out
|2
|7
|caught
|5
|4
|Extras
|(b 2, lb 4, nb 2)
|Total
|374(10 wkts; 97.3 ovs)
<1 / 2>