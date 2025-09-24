Talat: Middle-order batting the hardest job in T20s

Pakistan allrounder Hussain Talat launched a passionate defence of his utility to his side with the bat, saying there were "only four or five" players who could play T20 cricket in the middle order. Speaking after guiding his side to victory against Sri Lanka in a game where defeat would have put them on the brink of elimination, he called T20I middle order batting "the hardest of skills".

"We keep saying that if we need a middle order player they need to know how to be both aggressive and have the ability to anchor," Talat said at the press conference after the game. "But the chances of failure with that kind of cricket are high. Unfortunately, if you don't perform a few games or series, the media and fans immediately go after you and you're out of the team suddenly.

"I think the middle order is the hardest place to play in T20 cricket because you're required to play all kinds of cricket. And because it's difficult, I think you should have more chances in that position. And players who can play in the middle order are very rare in Pakistan, perhaps four or five. And even they don't want to play there."

Perhaps, given the difficult couple of days he - and the rest of the Pakistan middle order have had, that is understandable. On Sunday, Pakistan's descent from superiority in their clash against India can be traced almost to the moment Talat walked out to the crease in the 11th over. Until then, Pakistan had sped along at nine an over, but when Saim Ayub was dismissed and Talat was surprisingly sent in to bat, all that changed.

Talat, who hadn't played any games in the UAE in the month Pakistan have been here until that day, looked rusty. He scratched around for 11 balls and scored just 10 as India snatched momentum away from Pakistan. Just 38 came in the seven overs that began when Talat walked out to the crease, the lowest for that period of the game all tournament. India would ultimately cruise to victory, with much of Pakistan's ire directed at Talat and his fellow middle-order batters. It was, Talat said, why he stays away from social media, but admitted it still affected him.

On Tuesday, it was a different story. With a match situation more conducive to his abilities, he found his side floundering rather than flourishing, and anchored the chase to ensure they did not let victory slip from their grasp.

"We'd lost so no one was feeling good,: Talat said. "The people wanted us to win, and we did what we could against India, too. But there was no extra pressure before today's game. There was plenty of criticism which we were trying to avoid and which isn't good for the team. But it was crucial to win today."

In pursuit of 134, that victory looked almost assured when the opened darted to the perfect start, Pakistan helping themselves to 43 in the first five overs. But a two-wicket sixth over from Maheesh Theekshana triggered a collapse where Pakistan lost four wickets for 13 runs, and Sri Lanka were ascendant.

"The pitch was a bit sticky, but improved in the second innings," Talat said. "We lost a few wickets quickly and that put us under a lot of pressure. And then we were running out of batting pairs which required us to take the game deep."

Sri Lanka tightened the screws further when Dushmantha Chameera cleaned up Mohammad Haris as he slogged wildly, reducing Pakistan to 80 for 5, still 54 runs adrift. With the asking rate under control - at exactly six an over, Talat decided to do something not many in the Pakistan camp talk about much these days - batting circumspectly.

"In the group, when we talk about batting, it's always about playing aggressive. But when I went in, a couple of wickets fell. My gut feeling was the only way to win after that was to take the game deep. When Nawaz hit Hasaranga for two fours, he said he'd go for his shots and for me to anchor. And that worked nicely for both of us."

Pakistan saw off the dangerous Theekshana aware that Wanindu Hasaranga, too, would eventually have to bowl out. But when the allrounder came in for his final two over, he went searching desperately, and that opened up scoring options. Nawaz hit him for two fours in his third when he dropped the ball short, and with the target rushing up to meet them, Talat helped himself to two more in Hasaranga's last to drive the final nail into Sri Lanka's coffin. In the end, the runs came in a hurry, with Mohammad Nawaz walloping Chameera for three sixes in five balls as Pakistan cantered to the finish in the 18th over.

A win can make all the difference, particularly for Talat who has spent far longer out of the side looking in than most in this group. His recent inclusion into the side has only come after more than four years out in the international wilderness, where he feels people haven't quite appreciated how hard he's needed to work to scrap his way back in.

"We're hopeful. We've been playing T20 cricket for four months or so now, since Bangladesh came to Pakistan in May. Players are being backed in this group; in the past, players used to play a couple of matches and then be omitted. Now they're getting an extended run like we see elsewhere in international cricket.