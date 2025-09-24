Asalanka: Sri Lanka have to 'get combinations right ahead of the World Cup'

The back-to-back wickets in the eighth over of Sri Lanka 's innings swung this Asia Cup Super Four match towards Pakistan - this was how Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka , who was the first of the two batters to be dismissed in that passage, saw it.

Sri Lanka had been 58 for 3 after 7.1 overs, when Asalanka was caught at deep square-leg off the bowling of Hussain Talat. Next ball, Dasun Shanaka poked at a delivery in the channel and sent a thin edge to the wicketkeeper. Sri Lanka were suddenly five down with more than 60% of the overs remaining. The limped to 133 for 8 in the end.

"Although we didn't get a great start from the openers, at the end of the powerplay we still had 53 runs. We'd lost three wickets, but we were still in a good place, because it's not easy to score that many in the powerplay," Asalanka said. "But then myself and Dasun got out off successive deliveries, and that was when the biggest damage was done.

"Neither Dasun or I were going for big shots when we got out. I was trying to put the ball into a gap, but ended up top-edging it. Dasun also played a normal shot first up. But we have to take responsibility."

That Sri Lanka managed to have something to bowl at was down to Kamindu Mendis, who hit 50 off 44 balls, with support from Wanindu Hasaranga and Chamika Karunaratne

"We lost five wickets in the first half of our innings, and against these kinds of teams it's really hard to come back from that," Asalanka said. "Kamindu and the others fought hard, but Wanindu also got out at a bad time, when it had felt like we could get to 150. In the end it was not enough."

Sri Lanka are very nearly out of the tournament now, having suffered two big losses in the Super Four stage. They had strengthened their bowling for this match, dropping Kamil Mishara for Karunaratne. Asalanka identified balancing his team as perhaps the primary problem facing Sri Lanka ahead of next year's T20 World Cup.

"We've had lots of issues with our combinations, and that's something we have to get right ahead of the World Cup," he said. "We tried going with an extra bowler today, but we lost a specialist batsman because of that, and didn't score the runs we needed. Other times we've played an extra batsman and couldn't defend a score with the ball.