Matches (3)
PAK vs SA (1)
CPL (1)
IND-A vs AUS-A (1)

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 15th Match, Super Fours at Abu Dhabi, Asia Cup, Sep 23 2025 - Live Cricket Score

15th Match, Super Fours (N), Abu Dhabi, September 23, 2025, Men's T20 Asia Cup
PrevNext
Pakistan FlagPakistan
Sri Lanka FlagSri Lanka
Tomorrow
2:30 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
News
Squads
Table
What will be the toss result?
PAK Win & Bat
SL Win & Bat
PAK Win & Bowl
SL Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Points Table
See full table
Super Fours
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
3
Sri LankaSri Lanka
10100-0.121
4
PakistanPakistan
10100-0.689
Group A
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
2
PakistanPakistan
321041.790
Group B
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
1
Sri LankaSri Lanka
330061.278
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 20:11
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Sahibzada Farhan
10 M • 269 Runs • 26.9 Avg • 119.55 SR
Fakhar Zaman
9 M • 260 Runs • 37.14 Avg • 138.29 SR
P Nissanka
10 M • 362 Runs • 36.2 Avg • 149.58 SR
BKG Mendis
10 M • 278 Runs • 30.89 Avg • 131.13 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Mohammad Nawaz (3)
9 M • 12 Wkts • 7.75 Econ • 14 SR
Abrar Ahmed
6 M • 10 Wkts • 4.61 Econ • 14.2 SR
PVD Chameera
7 M • 13 Wkts • 7.5 Econ • 12.92 SR
N Thushara
8 M • 10 Wkts • 7.97 Econ • 18.6 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
PAK
SL
Player
Role
Salman Agha (c)
Allrounder
Abrar Ahmed 
Bowler
Faheem Ashraf 
Bowling Allrounder
Fakhar Zaman 
Opening Batter
Haris Rauf 
Bowler
Hasan Ali 
Bowler
Hasan Nawaz 
Top order Batter
Hussain Talat 
Allrounder
Khushdil Shah 
Allrounder
Mohammad Haris 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Mohammad Nawaz 
Allrounder
Mohammad Wasim 
Bowler
Sahibzada Farhan 
Middle order Batter
Saim Ayub 
Top order Batter
Salman Mirza 
Bowler
Shaheen Shah Afridi 
Bowler
Sufiyan Muqeem 
Bowler
Match details
Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi
Series
Season2025
Match numberT20I no. 3469
Hours of play (local time)18.30 start, First Session 18.30-20.00, Interval 20.00-20.20, Second Session 20.20-21.50
Match days23 September 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Men's T20 Asia Cup

Super Fours
TeamMWLPTNRR
IND11020.689
BAN11020.121
SL1010-0.121
PAK1010-0.689
Group A
TeamMWLPTNRR
IND33063.547
PAK32141.790
UAE3122-1.984
OMA3030-2.600
Group B
TeamMWLPTNRR
SL33061.278
BAN3214-0.270
AFG31221.241
HKG3030-2.151
Full Table