Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 15th Match, Super Fours at Abu Dhabi, Asia Cup, Sep 23 2025 - Live Cricket Score
What will be the toss result?
PAK Win & Bat
SL Win & Bat
PAK Win & Bowl
SL Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Points Table
Super Fours
|Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
|3
Sri Lanka
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-0.121
|4
Pakistan
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-0.689
Group A
|Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
|2
Pakistan
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|1.790
Group B
|Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
|1
Sri Lanka
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|1.278
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Pakistan
W
W
L
W
L
Sri Lanka
W
W
W
W
L
batters to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 269 Runs • 26.9 Avg • 119.55 SR
PAK9 M • 260 Runs • 37.14 Avg • 138.29 SR
10 M • 362 Runs • 36.2 Avg • 149.58 SR
10 M • 278 Runs • 30.89 Avg • 131.13 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
PAK9 M • 12 Wkts • 7.75 Econ • 14 SR
PAK6 M • 10 Wkts • 4.61 Econ • 14.2 SR
7 M • 13 Wkts • 7.5 Econ • 12.92 SR
8 M • 10 Wkts • 7.97 Econ • 18.6 SR
Squad
PAK
SL
Player
Role
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
Match details
|Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Match number
|T20I no. 3469
|Hours of play (local time)
|18.30 start, First Session 18.30-20.00, Interval 20.00-20.20, Second Session 20.20-21.50
|Match days
|23 September 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English