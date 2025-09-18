Vaughan hounds Hampshire but Gubbins, tail secure vital draw

Hampshire 172 (Leach 7-69) and 201 for 8 (Sundar 46, Gubbins 37, Vaughan 6-96) drew with Somerset 454 for 8 dec (Aldridge 180, Abell 118, Overton 50*)

Nick Gubbins led a determined rearguard action as Hampshire eased their relegation fears with a battling draw on the final day of the Rothesay County Championship Division One match with Somerset at the Cooper Associates Ground, Taunton.

The experienced left-hander faced 203 balls to score 37 and shared a crucial fourth-wicket stand with skipper Ben Brown that occupied 40 overs after their side had begun the day on 35 for one, needing a further 247 runs to avoid an innings defeat.

Washington Sundar top-scored with 46 as Hampshire fought their way to 201 for eight by the close, despite the best efforts of Somerset off-spinner Archie Vaughan , who finished with a career-best six for 96 from 50 overs, and Jack Leach, whose two for 40 from 49.5 overs, including 33 maidens, gave him match figures of nine for 109.

Somerset took 16 points from the game to consolidate third place in the First Division table, while the eight points for the draw plus two bowling points meant Hampshire stayed out of the bottom two going into the final round of fixtures

The visitors had added only two to their overnight score when Vaughan struck the first blow for Somerset, Fletcha Middleton getting an inside edge to be caught at leg slip by Kasey Aldridge.

It was soon clear that Hampshire were going to rely on application, concentration and skilful defence to avoid defeat. Toby Albert had faced 52 balls to score ten when pinned lbw on the back foot by Vaughan with the total on 57.

At times, Somerset had as many as seven fielders crowded around the bat for Vaughan and third day hero Jack Leach, but Gubbins and Brown displayed solid resistance to take the score to 82 for three off 57 overs at lunch.

The pattern continued in the afternoon session, Brown surviving a tough stumping chance to James Rew off Vaughan when on 16. It was a rare moment of anxiety as the fourth-wicket partnership continued to frustrate all Somerset's efforts to force another breakthrough.

The second new ball made the difference. After Craig Overton had taken it from the Marcus Trescothick Pavilion End, bowling in tandem with Leach, skipper Lewis Gregory soon recalled Vaughan to his attack with almost immediate effect.

The sixth over with the new ball saw Gubbins push forward defensively as he had done successfully on numerous occasions, only to edge in the direction of Aldridge, fielding in a kneeling position at a close-in gully. Out went a right hand to take the ball fractionally before it pitched and the reflex catch reignited Somerset's victory hopes.

Gubbins had battled away for three hours and three quarter hours, barely risking an attacking shot in an innings perfectly suiting his team's situation and the stand of 67 with Brown had proved hugely frustrating to Somerset.

But there was still time before tea for Leach to strike Brown on the back pad and earn an lbw verdict after the Hampshire captain had faced 128 deliveries. At 129 for five, Hampshire were back in a position of peril.

The final session saw Sundar bat with authority, counter-attacking when possible and striking 9 fours before being bowled through the gate by a ball from Vaughan that went on with the arm from around the wicket.

Felix Organ then added studiously to the Hampshire resistance, facing 82 balls for his four runs before falling to another brilliant close-in catch, this time from substitute fielder Josh Thomas off Leach, with less than half an hour left to play.