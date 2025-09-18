That's all she wrote. Around the wicket, landed short and wide, casual waft at it and fittingly Tahir gobbles it up at cover inside the 30 yard ring. Amazon Warriors have confirmed their place in the final not before being given a real scare by St. Lucia Kings
Amazon vs Kings, Qualifier 1 at Providence, CPL, Sep 17 2025 - Match Result
Shamsi and Tymal Mills's 26-run partnership is SLK's highest for the 10th wicket in T20s, breaking the record of 23 between Tino Best and Matthew
|Player
|Team
TI
Runs
I. Runs
B. Impact
Bowl
I. Wkts
Bo. Impact
|GAW
|84.95
|17(8)
|24.81
|34.06
|2/24
|2.48
|50.9
|SLK
|72.99
|50(29)
|77.91
|59.33
|0/19
|0
|13.66
|GAW
|68.66
|21(8)
|33.04
|46.67
|1/36
|1.6
|21.99
|GAW
|67.81
|6(5)
|5.99
|5.96
|4/30
|4.17
|61.85
|GAW
|43.04
|34(27)
|37.79
|43.04
|-
|-
|-
Gudakesh Motie, Player of the Match: It was an amazing match. I think we played well overall in every aspect of the game with a positive mindset. I've been putting in a lot of work behind the scenes over the past few weeks, and I'm happy it's paying off. I'm pretty satisfied with my performance. We knew how important this match was, and I'm glad I could be a standout for the team. I just want to say thank you to the fans. There's a big game coming up, and we'll need your support.
At one stage, the Kings were tottering around 50 for 7, but then Pierre's 50 brought them back into the game, and Mills gyrated his way to 30, marching towards the target. However, the early damage done by Motie, Tahir, and Pretorius proved decisive in the end. Losing wickets in clusters cost the Kings; otherwise, they had a real shot at managing a come-from-behind victory. Earlier, Amazon Warriors scrapped their way to a modest score, which turned out to be a mountain for the Kings to climb. McDermott, Sampson, Hope, and lower-order contributions gave them enough to defend. Pierre was superb with both bat and ball, Wiese held his end of the bargain, and Shamsi was classic as usual--a man who relishes the big stage. In reply, Seifert and Charles both got out for individual scores of one, and Auguste fell in single figure as well. Some resistance followed from Chase and Jones, but the Warriors kept pushing them back until Pierre arrived. He continued in his bullheaded way, a lone-ranger act that induced panic in the ranks of the Warriors. Mills, in his first game, also contributed with the bat. All in all, it was a sensational game of cricket
Thank you for tuning in. Hope you enjoyed our coverage. Goodbye and goodnight from Rvel Zahid
Bill: "Am i the only one who thinks SLK have a fleeting chance to pull this off? "
DaWolf: "Game over but credit to the tail for fighting so hard. Just needed more from that top order... " Absolutely
On the front foot and blocks the full ball on middle to mid off. Nerves
Low full-toss on the pads pushed to long-on for a single, Big delivery coming up. Meeting underway between batters
Shorter in length and offers width, flashes at it and the outside edge runs away to the rope, clearing deep third, four vital runs. Warriors need to wake up
Hammered in full on off, gets on front foot and works it to deep backward square
Giving Warriors a real scare! Over the wicket again, shorter in length and gets big on him, controlled pull in front of midwicket
DaWolf: "@John - Some decent bowling and some average batting, plus good fielding. The occasional ball is keeping a little low and there's a little turn but nothing excessive. Just bowling a stump to stump line and waiting for the batsman to miss the ball. "
SLKFAN: "Not over yet!" two overs left (chuckles)
Out of the sweet spot and goes all the way! Slightly short and outside off, rises with the bounce and kaboom, dumped for a six over point
Darted quicker and tighter on middle and off, late on the pull, labored shot to the leg side
Solid base and lofts it towards long-on! Tossed on middle and leg, lifted it in the air, fielder collects it on one bounce
Zips it quicker and closer to off-stump, tries to crack a cut and is beaten
Pulls his length back and gets it to spin a little from off, goes hard at it and a thick outside edge races away to the rope, beats the man at short third
full on off, outside edge skews away to short third
nearly chopped on! back of a length on off, tries to whack it out of the park, sends it inadvertently to deep fine rope
Flighted delivery on middle and leg, faint tickle sends it trickling away to the rope, deep fine leg can do nothing about it. Incredible spell from Motie!
Thanks. Your feedback really encourages me. I appreciate your company
And with his wicket, the hopes go up in smoke as well! Down on one knee for a full-throttle slog sweep, gets a thick outside edge and Pretorius takes a spectacular running and diving catch to his right!
Continues in his bullheaded way! What an indomitable character, loved this innings, notches up a half-century, clears front leg and clubs it over midwicket for a six! Demonstrated tremendous valor and skill
Tossed up wicket to wicket, forces it to long off region
Tossed up, outside off, down and tries to butcher it over midwicket, nowhere near the line. He means business, watching the ball very closely
Around the wicket, tossed up and spins across off, makes room to thwack a cut, finds the man at deep point
That is a superb shot! He is playing a masterstroke. Half-volley on middle, backs away and flogs him for six over his head, such a sweet timer of the ball, hits it clean as a whistle
1W
2W
1W
1W
1W
1W
|Providence Stadium, Guyana
|Toss
|St Lucia Kings, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Player Of The Match
|Series result
|Guyana Amazon Warriors advanced
|Hours of play (local time)
|20.00 start, First Session 20.00-21.30, Interval 21.30-21.50, Second Session 21.50-23.20
|Match days
|17 September 2025 - night (20-over match)
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
Over 20 • SLK 143/10
Motie's four-for puts Amazon Warriors in third successive CPL final
|Player Name
|R
|B
|bowled
|1
|5
|caught
|1
|3
|caught
|9
|9
|bowled
|18
|15
|bowled
|10
|11
|bowled
|0
|1
|caught
|3
|6
|caught
|50
|29
|caught
|14
|14
|caught
|30
|18
|not out
|5
|4
|Extras
|(lb 1, w 1)
|Total
|143(10 wkts; 19.1 ovs)