Amazon vs Kings, Qualifier 1 at Providence, CPL, Sep 17 2025 - Match Result

RESULT
Qualifier 1 (N), Providence, September 17, 2025, Caribbean Premier League
Guyana Amazon Warriors FlagGuyana Amazon Warriors
157
St Lucia Kings FlagSt Lucia Kings
(19.1/20 ov, T:158) 143

Amazon won by 14 runs

Player Of The Match
4/30
gudakesh-motie
Cricinfo's MVP
84.95 ptsImpact List
dwaine-pretorius
What target will Amazon set?
<100
5%
100-160
25%
160+
70%
26

Shamsi and Tymal Mills's 26-run partnership is SLK's highest for the 10th wicket in T20s, breaking the record of 23 between Tino Best and Matthew

Comms: Rvel Zahid
Scorecard summary
Guyana Amazon Warriors 157/10(19.5 overs)
Ben McDermott
34 (27)
Tabraiz Shamsi
3/33 (4)
Shai Hope
32 (29)
David Wiese
2/14 (3)
St Lucia Kings 143/10(19.1 overs)
Khary Pierre
50 (29)
Gudakesh Motie
4/30 (4)
Tymal Mills
30 (18)
Imran Tahir
2/22 (4)
Cricinfo's Most Valuable Players of the Match
PlayerTeam
TI
Runs
I. Runs
B. Impact
Bowl
I. Wkts
Bo. Impact
Dwaine Pretorius
GAW84.9517(8)24.8134.062/242.4850.9
Khary Pierre
SLK72.9950(29)77.9159.330/19013.66
Romario Shepherd
GAW68.6621(8)33.0446.671/361.621.99
Gudakesh Motie
GAW67.816(5)5.995.964/304.1761.85
Ben McDermott
GAW43.0434(27)37.7943.04---
Gudakesh Motie, Player of the Match: It was an amazing match. I think we played well overall in every aspect of the game with a positive mindset. I've been putting in a lot of work behind the scenes over the past few weeks, and I'm happy it's paying off. I'm pretty satisfied with my performance. We knew how important this match was, and I'm glad I could be a standout for the team. I just want to say thank you to the fans. There's a big game coming up, and we'll need your support.

At one stage, the Kings were tottering around 50 for 7, but then Pierre's 50 brought them back into the game, and Mills gyrated his way to 30, marching towards the target. However, the early damage done by Motie, Tahir, and Pretorius proved decisive in the end. Losing wickets in clusters cost the Kings; otherwise, they had a real shot at managing a come-from-behind victory. Earlier, Amazon Warriors scrapped their way to a modest score, which turned out to be a mountain for the Kings to climb. McDermott, Sampson, Hope, and lower-order contributions gave them enough to defend. Pierre was superb with both bat and ball, Wiese held his end of the bargain, and Shamsi was classic as usual--a man who relishes the big stage. In reply, Seifert and Charles both got out for individual scores of one, and Auguste fell in single figure as well. Some resistance followed from Chase and Jones, but the Warriors kept pushing them back until Pierre arrived. He continued in his bullheaded way, a lone-ranger act that induced panic in the ranks of the Warriors. Mills, in his first game, also contributed with the bat. All in all, it was a sensational game of cricket

Thank you for tuning in. Hope you enjoyed our coverage. Goodbye and goodnight from Rvel Zahid

Bill: "Am i the only one who thinks SLK have a fleeting chance to pull this off? "

DaWolf: "Game over but credit to the tail for fighting so hard. Just needed more from that top order... " Absolutely

19.1
W
Hassan to Mills, OUT

That's all she wrote. Around the wicket, landed short and wide, casual waft at it and fittingly Tahir gobbles it up at cover inside the 30 yard ring. Amazon Warriors have confirmed their place in the final not before being given a real scare by St. Lucia Kings

Tymal Mills c Imran Tahir b Hassan Khan 30 (18b 4x4 1x6 26m) SR: 166.66
end of over 1913 runs
SLK: 143/9CRR: 7.52 RRR: 15.00 • Need 15 from 6b
Tabraiz Shamsi5 (4b 1x4)
Tymal Mills30 (17b 4x4 1x6)
Romario Shepherd 4-0-36-1
Hassan Khan 2-0-21-0
18.6
Shepherd to Shamsi, no run

On the front foot and blocks the full ball on middle to mid off. Nerves

18.5
1
Shepherd to Mills, 1 run

Low full-toss on the pads pushed to long-on for a single, Big delivery coming up. Meeting underway between batters

18.4
4
Shepherd to Mills, FOUR runs

Shorter in length and offers width, flashes at it and the outside edge runs away to the rope, clearing deep third, four vital runs. Warriors need to wake up

18.3
1
Shepherd to Shamsi, 1 run

Hammered in full on off, gets on front foot and works it to deep backward square

18.2
1
Shepherd to Mills, 1 run

Giving Warriors a real scare! Over the wicket again, shorter in length and gets big on him, controlled pull in front of midwicket

DaWolf: "@John - Some decent bowling and some average batting, plus good fielding. The occasional ball is keeping a little low and there's a little turn but nothing excessive. Just bowling a stump to stump line and waiting for the batsman to miss the ball. "

SLKFAN: "Not over yet!" two overs left (chuckles)

18.1
6
Shepherd to Mills, SIX runs

Out of the sweet spot and goes all the way! Slightly short and outside off, rises with the bounce and kaboom, dumped for a six over point

end of over 189 runs
SLK: 130/9CRR: 7.22 RRR: 14.00 • Need 28 from 12b
Tabraiz Shamsi4 (2b 1x4)
Tymal Mills18 (13b 3x4)
Hassan Khan 2-0-21-0
Gudakesh Motie 4-0-30-4
17.6
Hassan to Shamsi, no run

Darted quicker and tighter on middle and off, late on the pull, labored shot to the leg side

17.5
1
Hassan to Mills, 1 run

Solid base and lofts it towards long-on! Tossed on middle and leg, lifted it in the air, fielder collects it on one bounce

17.4
Hassan to Mills, no run

Zips it quicker and closer to off-stump, tries to crack a cut and is beaten

17.3
4
Hassan to Mills, FOUR runs

Pulls his length back and gets it to spin a little from off, goes hard at it and a thick outside edge races away to the rope, beats the man at short third

17.2
Hassan to Mills, no run

full on off, outside edge skews away to short third

17.1
4
Hassan to Mills, FOUR runs

nearly chopped on! back of a length on off, tries to whack it out of the park, sends it inadvertently to deep fine rope

end of over 1711 runs • 1 wicket
SLK: 121/9CRR: 7.11 RRR: 12.33 • Need 37 from 18b
Tabraiz Shamsi4 (1b 1x4)
Tymal Mills9 (8b 1x4)
Gudakesh Motie 4-0-30-4
Dwaine Pretorius 4-0-24-2
16.6
4
Motie to Shamsi, FOUR runs

Flighted delivery on middle and leg, faint tickle sends it trickling away to the rope, deep fine leg can do nothing about it. Incredible spell from Motie!

Thanks. Your feedback really encourages me. I appreciate your company

16.5
W
Motie to Pierre, OUT

And with his wicket, the hopes go up in smoke as well! Down on one knee for a full-throttle slog sweep, gets a thick outside edge and Pretorius takes a spectacular running and diving catch to his right!

Khary Pierre c Pretorius b Motie 50 (29b 3x4 5x6 37m) SR: 172.41
16.4
6
Motie to Pierre, SIX runs

Continues in his bullheaded way! What an indomitable character, loved this innings, notches up a half-century, clears front leg and clubs it over midwicket for a six! Demonstrated tremendous valor and skill

16.3
Motie to Pierre, no run

Tossed up wicket to wicket, forces it to long off region

16.2
Motie to Pierre, no run

Tossed up, outside off, down and tries to butcher it over midwicket, nowhere near the line. He means business, watching the ball very closely

16.1
1
Motie to Mills, 1 run

Around the wicket, tossed up and spins across off, makes room to thwack a cut, finds the man at deep point

end of over 1610 runs
SLK: 110/8CRR: 6.87 RRR: 12.00 • Need 48 from 24b
Khary Pierre44 (25b 3x4 4x6)
Tymal Mills8 (7b 1x4)
Dwaine Pretorius 4-0-24-2
Moeen Ali 1-0-9-0
15.6
6
Pretorius to Pierre, SIX runs

That is a superb shot! He is playing a masterstroke. Half-volley on middle, backs away and flogs him for six over his head, such a sweet timer of the ball, hits it clean as a whistle

Best performances - batters
Spike Graph
Wagon Zone
K Pierre
50 runs (29)
3 fours5 sixes
Productive shot
slog shot
18 runs
0 four3 sixes
Control
59%
BR McDermott
34 runs (27)
5 fours1 six
Productive shot
pull
11 runs
1 four1 six
Control
68%
Best performances - bowlers
G Motie
O
4
M
0
R
30
W
4
ECO
7.5
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
2W
LEGOFF
LHB
1W
T Shamsi
O
4
M
0
R
33
W
3
ECO
8.25
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
1W
Match details
Providence Stadium, Guyana
TossSt Lucia Kings, elected to field first
Series
Season2025
Player Of The Match
Amazon
Gudakesh Motie
Series resultGuyana Amazon Warriors advanced
Hours of play (local time)20.00 start, First Session 20.00-21.30, Interval 21.30-21.50, Second Session 21.50-23.20
Match days17 September 2025 - night (20-over match)
Umpires
West Indies
Deighton ButlerDRS
West Indies
Gregory BrathwaiteDRS
TV Umpire
West Indies
Christopher Taylor
Reserve Umpire
West Indies
Ryan Banwarie
Match Referee
West Indies
Reon King
Language
English
Win Probability
GAW 100%
GAWSLK
100%50%100%GAW InningsSLK Innings

Over 20 • SLK 143/10

Tymal Mills c Imran Tahir b Hassan Khan 30 (18b 4x4 1x6 26m) SR: 166.66
W
Amazon won by 14 runs
Kings Innings
Player NameRB
TL Seifert
bowled15
J Charles
caught13
AWJ Auguste
caught99
RL Chase
bowled1815
Aaron Jones
bowled1011
TH David
bowled01
D Wiese
caught36
K Pierre
caught5029
AS Joseph
caught1414
TS Mills
caught3018
T Shamsi
not out54
Extras(lb 1, w 1)
Total143(10 wkts; 19.1 ovs)
<1 / 3>

Caribbean Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
SLK1053120.746
GAW1064120.629
TKR1064120.018
ABF105411-0.757
STKNP10468-0.110
BR10275-0.379
Full Table