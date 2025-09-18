At one stage, the Kings were tottering around 50 for 7, but then Pierre's 50 brought them back into the game, and Mills gyrated his way to 30, marching towards the target. However, the early damage done by Motie, Tahir, and Pretorius proved decisive in the end. Losing wickets in clusters cost the Kings; otherwise, they had a real shot at managing a come-from-behind victory. Earlier, Amazon Warriors scrapped their way to a modest score, which turned out to be a mountain for the Kings to climb. McDermott, Sampson, Hope, and lower-order contributions gave them enough to defend. Pierre was superb with both bat and ball, Wiese held his end of the bargain, and Shamsi was classic as usual--a man who relishes the big stage. In reply, Seifert and Charles both got out for individual scores of one, and Auguste fell in single figure as well. Some resistance followed from Chase and Jones, but the Warriors kept pushing them back until Pierre arrived. He continued in his bullheaded way, a lone-ranger act that induced panic in the ranks of the Warriors. Mills, in his first game, also contributed with the bat. All in all, it was a sensational game of cricket