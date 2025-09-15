Matches (12)
U.A.E. vs Oman, 7th Match, Group A at Abu Dhabi, Asia Cup, Sep 15 2025 - Live Cricket Score

7th Match, Group A (D/N), Abu Dhabi, September 15, 2025, Men's T20 Asia Cup
United Arab Emirates FlagUnited Arab Emirates
Oman FlagOman
Tomorrow
12:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Group A
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
3
OmanOman
10100-4.650
4
United Arab EmiratesUnited Arab Emirates
10100-10.483
Group B
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Muhammad Waseem
10 M • 249 Runs • 24.9 Avg • 140.67 SR
Asif Khan
10 M • 193 Runs • 27.57 Avg • 160.83 SR
Jatinder Singh
10 M • 288 Runs • 28.8 Avg • 132.11 SR
V Shukla
9 M • 192 Runs • 27.43 Avg • 143.28 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Haider Ali
10 M • 17 Wkts • 5.7 Econ • 13.05 SR
Muhammad Rohid
8 M • 9 Wkts • 7.35 Econ • 17.33 SR
Shakeel Ahmed
10 M • 10 Wkts • 6.13 Econ • 23.4 SR
Aamir Kaleem
10 M • 10 Wkts • 8.62 Econ • 16.7 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Match details
Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi
Series
Season2025
Match numberT20I no. 3458
Hours of play (local time)16.00 start, First Session 16.00-17.30, Interval 17.30-17.50, Second Session 17.50-19.20
Match days15 September 2025 - daynight (20-over match)
Men's T20 Asia Cup News

No mystery spinner, no problem as Sri Lanka's pace battery does the magic

They left Maheesh Theekshana out against Bangladesh, as rapid, round-arm and two-arm bowlers unsettled the opposition

No mystery spinner, no problem as Sri Lanka's pace battery does the magic

Nissanka, Mishara and SL bowlers trample Bangladesh in NRR-boosting win

Bangladesh made only 139 after being reduced to 0 for 2 in the first innings, and Sri Lanka won with 32 balls to spare

Nissanka, Mishara and SL bowlers trample Bangladesh in NRR-boosting win

Shamim, Jaker help Bangladesh recover to 139

Hasaranga took 2 for 25 upon his return from injury

Shamim, Jaker help Bangladesh recover to 139

New-look India and Pakistan set to renew old rivalry

With greats having made way, a new generation of cricketers will take centre stage in Dubai

New-look India and Pakistan set to renew old rivalry

Ten Doeschate: India will be 'as professional and focused' as they can against Pakistan

India's assistant coach says the side hasn't prepared differently for Pakistan, but is "aware of the sentiments and strong feelings" about facing them

Ten Doeschate: India will be 'as professional and focused' as they can against Pakistan
