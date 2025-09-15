Matches (12)
U.A.E. vs Oman, 7th Match, Group A at Abu Dhabi, Asia Cup, Sep 15 2025 - Live Cricket Score
7th Match, Group A (D/N), Abu Dhabi, September 15, 2025, Men's T20 Asia Cup
Points Table
Group A
|Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
|3
Oman
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-4.650
|4
United Arab Emirates
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-10.483
Group B
|Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
Recent Performance
Last five matches
U.A.E.
L
L
L
L
L
Oman
L
L
L
L
L
Match centre Ground time: 08:40
batters to watch(Recent stats)
UAE10 M • 249 Runs • 24.9 Avg • 140.67 SR
UAE10 M • 193 Runs • 27.57 Avg • 160.83 SR
OMA10 M • 288 Runs • 28.8 Avg • 132.11 SR
OMA9 M • 192 Runs • 27.43 Avg • 143.28 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
UAE10 M • 17 Wkts • 5.7 Econ • 13.05 SR
UAE8 M • 9 Wkts • 7.35 Econ • 17.33 SR
OMA10 M • 10 Wkts • 6.13 Econ • 23.4 SR
OMA10 M • 10 Wkts • 8.62 Econ • 16.7 SR
Squad
UAE
OMA
Player
Role
|Opening Batter
|Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Opening Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Opening Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
Match details
|Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Match number
|T20I no. 3458
|Hours of play (local time)
|16.00 start, First Session 16.00-17.30, Interval 17.30-17.50, Second Session 17.50-19.20
|Match days
|15 September 2025 - daynight (20-over match)
