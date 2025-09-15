Matches (12)
Derbyshire vs Glamorgan, 52nd Match at Derby, County DIV2, Sep 15 2025 - Live Cricket Score
52nd Match, Derby, September 15 - 18, 2025, County Championship Division Two
Points Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Derbyshire
D
L
L
D
D
Glamorgan
D
D
W
W
D
Match centre Ground time: 05:39
batters to watch(Recent stats)
DER10 M • 737 Runs • 40.94 Avg • 63.2 SR
DER10 M • 724 Runs • 45.25 Avg • 65.75 SR
GLA8 M • 795 Runs • 61.15 Avg • 55.2 SR
GLA9 M • 758 Runs • 63.17 Avg • 65.06 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
DER7 M • 26 Wkts • 3.32 Econ • 38.76 SR
DER10 M • 26 Wkts • 3.49 Econ • 60.69 SR
9 M • 25 Wkts • 2.42 Econ • 59.44 SR
GLA9 M • 25 Wkts • 3.24 Econ • 53.92 SR
Squad
DER
GLA
Player
Role
|Batter
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Batter
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper
|Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
Match details
|County Ground, Derby
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|11.00 start, Lunch 13.00-13.40, Tea 15.40-16.00, Close 18.00
|Match days
|15,16,17,18 September 2025 - day (4-day match)
