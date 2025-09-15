Matches (12)
Derbyshire vs Glamorgan, 52nd Match at Derby, County DIV2, Sep 15 2025 - Live Cricket Score

52nd Match, Derby, September 15 - 18, 2025, County Championship Division Two
Derbyshire FlagDerbyshire
Glamorgan FlagGlamorgan
Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
Points Table
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
2
GlamorganGlamorgan
12520180
3
DerbyshireDerbyshire
12220153
Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
CP Jewell
10 M • 737 Runs • 40.94 Avg • 63.2 SR
WL Madsen
10 M • 724 Runs • 45.25 Avg • 65.75 SR
CA Ingram
8 M • 795 Runs • 61.15 Avg • 55.2 SR
BI Kellaway
9 M • 758 Runs • 63.17 Avg • 65.06 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
LM Reece
7 M • 26 Wkts • 3.32 Econ • 38.76 SR
ZJ Chappell
10 M • 26 Wkts • 3.49 Econ • 60.69 SR
T van der Gugten
9 M • 25 Wkts • 2.42 Econ • 59.44 SR
BI Kellaway
9 M • 25 Wkts • 3.24 Econ • 53.92 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
DER
GLA
Player
Role
Wayne Madsen (c)
Batter
Ben Aitchison 
Bowler
Martin Andersson 
Batting Allrounder
Pat Brown 
Bowler
Harry Came 
Batter
Zak Chappell 
Bowler
Anuj Dal 
Batting Allrounder
Brooke Guest 
Wicketkeeper
Caleb Jewell 
Batter
David Lloyd 
Batting Allrounder
Jack Morley 
Bowler
Luis Reece 
Allrounder
Alex Thomson 
Bowling Allrounder
Blair Tickner 
Bowler
Match details
County Ground, Derby
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)11.00 start, Lunch 13.00-13.40, Tea 15.40-16.00, Close 18.00
Match days15,16,17,18 September 2025 - day (4-day match)
County Championship Division Two

TeamMWLDPT
LEI12615205
GLA12525180
DER12228153
MID12444150
GLO12138146
LAN12237139
NOR12246137
KEN12255109
