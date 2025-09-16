Kiran Carlson rescues Glamorgan on hard-fought day at Derbyshire

Derbyshire 17 for 0 trail Glamorgan 259 (Carlson 94, Reece 4-67, Dal 3-29) by 242 runs

Kiran Carlson rescued Glamorgan on a hard-fought second day of the Rothesay County Championship match against promotion rivals Derbyshire at the Central Co-op County Ground.

After high winds prevented any play on Monday, Derbyshire made up for lost time by reducing Glamorgan to 99 for 6 in helpful bowling conditions.

But Carlson combined watchful defence with selective aggression to score 94 from 178 balls and shared a seventh wicket stand of 94 with Timm Van der Gugten who made 37 as the visitors recovered to 259.

Luis Reece showed why he is the leading wicket-taker in Division Two by claiming 4 for 67 while Anuj Dal finished with 3 for 29 from 16 overs.

Derbyshire, who need to win to have any chance of overtaking second-placed Glamorgan, closed on 17 without loss.

After rain delayed the start by 30 minutes, Derbyshire's decision to bowl first on a green pitch was quickly rewarded with Glamorgan's openers falling in the space of seven balls.

Reece claimed his 40th first-class wicket of the season when Asa Tribe played across the line in the fifth over and Zain Ul Hassan quickly followed, edging Ben Aitchison behind.

There was plenty of assistance for the bowlers and Derbyshire exploited the conditions by bowling a challenging length to put pressure on the batters.

Sam Northeast edged Reece just short of second slip before he had scored and with Carlson was starting to rebuild the innings until Zak Chappell claimed Derbyshire's first bowling point.

Chappell brought one in to trap Northeast lbw which brought in Colin Ingram who reached the milestone of 10,000 first-class runs before lunch.

Glamorgan did well to go in at the interval only three down but they collapsed at the start of the afternoon session, losing three wickets in six overs.

Reece found some inswing to get the ball between Ingram's bat and pad before Dal struck twice in consecutive overs.

Dal's consistent off stump line forced Billy Root to steer to gully and when Chris Cooke edged his first ball to first slip, Glamorgan were in serious trouble.

But not for the first time, Van der Gugten played a valuable innings to help Carlson guide the visitors towards respectability.

He was solid in defence while Carlson became more expansive after reaching 50 from 120 balls.

He twice pulled Rory Haydon for six and at tea, the pair had added 77 from 144 balls to take Glamorgan to 176 for 6.

Carlson deserved what would have been a fourth hundred of the season but he was denied by a brilliant one handed catch at slip by Aitchison who plunged to his left to hold an edge off Dal.

Aitchison then ended Van der Gugten's stubborn innings by finding some lift to have him caught behind but Andy Gorvin and James Harris continued the lower order resistance.

Derbyshire took the second new ball but the pair secured a batting point before Reece had Harris caught behind and the innings ended when Gorvin miscued to mid on.