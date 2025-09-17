Matches (16)
Warriors vs Royals, Final at Providence, WCPL, Sep 17 2025 - Match Result

RESULT
Final, Providence, September 17, 2025, Women's Caribbean Premier League
Warriors FlagWarriors
136/3
Royals FlagRoyals
(19.4/20 ov, T:137) 137/7

Royals won by 3 wickets (with 2 balls remaining)

Player Of The Match
17* (9) & 1/32
aaliyah-alleyne
Player Of The Series
194 runs • 7 wkts
chamari-athapaththu
Scorecard summary
Guyana Amazon Warriors Women 136/3(20 overs)
Amy Hunter
29 (36)
Shamilia Connell
1/20 (4)
Shemaine Campbelle
28* (20)
Aaliyah Alleyne
1/32 (4)
Barbados Royals Women 137/7(19.4 overs)
Courtney Webb
31 (27)
Ashmini Munisar
3/21 (4)
Kycia Knight
31 (37)
Nyia Latchman
2/31 (4)
Cricinfo's Most Valuable Players of the Match
PlayerTeam
TI
Runs
I. Runs
B. Impact
Bowl
I. Wkts
Bo. Impact
Aaliyah Alleyne
BAR-W58.7717(9)25.534.41/321.2724.38
Ashmini Munisar
GAW-W47.27---3/213.647.27
Chamari Athapaththu
BAR-W44.3325(20)31.2938.250/1106.08
Shamilia Connell
BAR-W37.33---1/201.0537.33
Laura Harris
GAW-W34.6718(8)27.8724.210/19010.46
19.4
1
Laura Harris to Alleyne, 1 run
19.3
2
Laura Harris to Alleyne, 2 runs
19.2
Laura Harris to Alleyne, no run
19.1
1
Laura Harris to Patil, 1 run
end of over 1915 runs
BAR-W: 133/7CRR: 7.00 RRR: 4.00 • Need 4 from 6b
Aaliyah Alleyne14 (6b 1x4 1x6)
Shreyanka Patil9 (5b 2x4)
Molly Penfold 4-0-40-1
Ashmini Munisar 4-1-21-3
18.6
2
Penfold to Alleyne, 2 runs
18.5
Penfold to Alleyne, no run
18.4
4
Penfold to Alleyne, FOUR runs
18.3
6
Penfold to Alleyne, SIX runs
18.3
1w
Penfold to Alleyne, 1 wide
18.2
1
Penfold to Patil, 1 run
18.1
1
Penfold to Alleyne, 1 run
end of over 188 runs • 2 wickets
BAR-W: 118/7CRR: 6.55 RRR: 9.50 • Need 19 from 12b
Shreyanka Patil8 (4b 2x4)
Aaliyah Alleyne1 (1b)
Ashmini Munisar 4-1-21-3
Nyia Latchman 4-0-31-2
17.6
Munisar to Patil, no run
17.5
Munisar to Patil, no run
17.4
4
Munisar to Patil, FOUR runs
17.3
4
Munisar to Patil, FOUR runs
17.2
W
Munisar to Fletcher, OUT
Afy Fletcher st †Hunter b Munisar 0 (1b 0x4 0x6) SR: 0
17.1
W
Munisar to Webb, OUT
Courtney Webb c Penfold b Munisar 31 (27b 1x4 1x6) SR: 114.81
end of over 1711 runs • 1 wicket
BAR-W: 110/5CRR: 6.47 RRR: 9.00 • Need 27 from 18b
Courtney Webb31 (26b 1x4 1x6)
Aaliyah Alleyne1 (1b)
Nyia Latchman 4-0-31-2
Karishma Ramharack 4-0-26-1
16.6
1
Latchman to Webb, 1 run
16.5
1
Latchman to Alleyne, 1 run
16.4
W
Latchman to Djenaba, OUT
Djenaba Joseph st †Hunter b Latchman 7 (5b 1x4 0x6) SR: 140
Best performances - batters
Spike Graph
Wagon Zone
CA Webb
CA Webb
BAR-W
31 runs (27)
1 four1 six
Productive shot
on drive
11 runs
0 four0 six
Control
96%
Kycia A Knight
31 runs (37)
5 fours0 six
Productive shot
pull
8 runs
2 fours0 six
Control
86%
Best performances - bowlers
A Munisar
O
4
M
1
R
21
W
3
ECO
5.25
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
1W
N Latchman
O
4
M
0
R
31
W
2
ECO
7.75
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
Match details
Providence Stadium, Guyana
TossBarbados Royals Women, elected to field first
Series
Season2025
Player Of The Match
Royals
Aaliyah Alleyne
Player Of The Series
Royals
Chamari Athapaththu
Series resultBarbados Royals Women won the 2025 Women's Caribbean Premier League
Match days17 September 2025 - day (20-over match)
Umpires
West Indies
Carl TuckettDRS
West Indies
Leslie ReiferDRS
TV Umpire
West Indies
Zahid Bassarath
Reserve Umpire
West Indies
Chris Wright
Match Referee
West Indies
Denavon Hayles
Language
English
Win Probability
BAR-W 100%
GAW-WBAR-W
100%50%100%GAW-W InningsBAR-W Innings

Over 20 • BAR-W 137/7

Royals won by 3 wickets (with 2 balls remaining)
Royals Innings
Player NameRB
AMCJK Athapaththu
caught2520
Q Joseph
caught46
Kycia A Knight
caught3137
CA Webb
caught3127
CA Henry
caught68
D Joseph
stumped75
AA Alleyne
not out179
ASS Fletcher
stumped01
SR Patil
not out106
Extras(nb 1, w 5)
Total137(7 wkts; 19.4 ovs)
<1 / 3>

Women's Caribbean Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
BAR-W44080.999
GAW-W42240.057
TKR-W4040-1.023
Full Table