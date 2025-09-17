Matches (16)
Warriors vs Royals, Final at Providence, WCPL, Sep 17 2025 - Match Result
RESULT
Final, Providence, September 17, 2025, Women's Caribbean Premier League
Scores: K Vairavan
Scorecard summary
Guyana Amazon Warriors Women • 136/3(20 overs)
29 (36)
1/20 (4)
28* (20)
1/32 (4)
Barbados Royals Women • 137/7(19.4 overs)
31 (27)
3/21 (4)
31 (37)
2/31 (4)
Cricinfo's Most Valuable Players of the Match
|Player
|Team
TI
Runs
I. Runs
B. Impact
Bowl
I. Wkts
Bo. Impact
|BAR-W
|58.77
|17(9)
|25.5
|34.4
|1/32
|1.27
|24.38
|GAW-W
|47.27
|-
|-
|-
|3/21
|3.6
|47.27
|BAR-W
|44.33
|25(20)
|31.29
|38.25
|0/11
|0
|6.08
|BAR-W
|37.33
|-
|-
|-
|1/20
|1.05
|37.33
|GAW-W
|34.67
|18(8)
|27.87
|24.21
|0/19
|0
|10.46
19.4
1
Laura Harris to Alleyne, 1 run
19.3
2
Laura Harris to Alleyne, 2 runs
19.2
•
Laura Harris to Alleyne, no run
19.1
1
Laura Harris to Patil, 1 run
end of over 1915 runs
BAR-W: 133/7CRR: 7.00 • RRR: 4.00 • Need 4 from 6b
Aaliyah Alleyne14 (6b 1x4 1x6)
Shreyanka Patil9 (5b 2x4)
Molly Penfold 4-0-40-1
Ashmini Munisar 4-1-21-3
18.6
2
Penfold to Alleyne, 2 runs
18.5
•
Penfold to Alleyne, no run
18.4
4
Penfold to Alleyne, FOUR runs
18.3
6
Penfold to Alleyne, SIX runs
18.3
1w
Penfold to Alleyne, 1 wide
18.2
1
Penfold to Patil, 1 run
18.1
1
Penfold to Alleyne, 1 run
end of over 188 runs • 2 wickets
BAR-W: 118/7CRR: 6.55 • RRR: 9.50 • Need 19 from 12b
Shreyanka Patil8 (4b 2x4)
Aaliyah Alleyne1 (1b)
Ashmini Munisar 4-1-21-3
Nyia Latchman 4-0-31-2
17.6
•
Munisar to Patil, no run
17.5
•
Munisar to Patil, no run
17.4
4
Munisar to Patil, FOUR runs
17.3
4
Munisar to Patil, FOUR runs
17.2
W
Munisar to Fletcher, OUT
Afy Fletcher st †Hunter b Munisar 0 (1b 0x4 0x6) SR: 0
17.1
W
Munisar to Webb, OUT
Courtney Webb c Penfold b Munisar 31 (27b 1x4 1x6) SR: 114.81
end of over 1711 runs • 1 wicket
BAR-W: 110/5CRR: 6.47 • RRR: 9.00 • Need 27 from 18b
Courtney Webb31 (26b 1x4 1x6)
Aaliyah Alleyne1 (1b)
Nyia Latchman 4-0-31-2
Karishma Ramharack 4-0-26-1
16.6
1
Latchman to Webb, 1 run
16.5
1
Latchman to Alleyne, 1 run
16.4
W
Latchman to Djenaba, OUT
Djenaba Joseph st †Hunter b Latchman 7 (5b 1x4 0x6) SR: 140
Best performances - batters
Spike Graph
Wagon Zone
BAR-W
31 runs (27)
1 four1 six
Productive shot
on drive
11 runs
0 four0 six
Control
96%
BAR-W
31 runs (37)
5 fours0 six
Productive shot
pull
8 runs
2 fours0 six
Control
86%
Best performances - bowlers
GAW-W
O
4
M
1
R
21
W
3
ECO
5.25
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
1W
GAW-W
O
4
M
0
R
31
W
2
ECO
7.75
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
Match details
|Providence Stadium, Guyana
|Toss
|Barbados Royals Women, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Player Of The Match
|Player Of The Series
|Series result
|Barbados Royals Women won the 2025 Women's Caribbean Premier League
|Match days
|17 September 2025 - day (20-over match)
|Umpires
Carl TuckettDRS
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
Language
English
Win Probability
BAR-W 100%
GAW-WBAR-W100%50%100%
Over 20 • BAR-W 137/7Royals won by 3 wickets (with 2 balls remaining)
Match Coverage
Alleyne and Patil seal thriller to help Royals complete WCPL three-peat
Ashmini Munisar's 3 for 21 including a maiden went in vain after she brought back Amazon Warriors into the contest
Royals Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|caught
|25
|20
|caught
|4
|6
|caught
|31
|37
|caught
|31
|27
|caught
|6
|8
|stumped
|7
|5
|not out
|17
|9
|stumped
|0
|1
|not out
|10
|6
|Extras
|(nb 1, w 5)
|Total
|137(7 wkts; 19.4 ovs)
<1 / 3>