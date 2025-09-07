Matches (16)
Warriors vs Royals, 2nd Match at Providence, WCPL, Sep 07 2025 - Match Result

RESULT
2nd Match, Providence, September 07, 2025, Women's Caribbean Premier League
Warriors FlagWarriors

#2

154/4
Royals FlagRoyals

#1

(17.2/18 ov, T:137) 140/3

Royals won by 7 wickets (with 4 balls remaining) (DLS method)

Player Of The Match
37* (19)
chinelle-henry
Cricinfo's MVP
65.19 ptsImpact List
chinelle-henry
Scorecard summary
Guyana Amazon Warriors Women 154/4(20 overs)
Realeanna Grimmond
61* (57)
Aaliyah Alleyne
2/27 (3)
Amy Hunter
34 (26)
Sheneta Grimmond
1/19 (4)
Barbados Royals Women 140/3(17.2 overs)
Chinelle Henry
37* (19)
Ashmini Munisar
2/24 (4)
Georgia Redmayne
33* (29)
Laura Harris
1/30 (3.2)
Cricinfo's Most Valuable Players of the Match
PlayerTeam
TI
Runs
I. Runs
B. Impact
Bowl
I. Wkts
Bo. Impact
Chinelle Henry
BAR-W65.1937(19)42.5852.520/8012.67
Laura Harris
GAW-W53.726(7)35.7533.591/301.3420.11
Aaliyah Alleyne
BAR-W48.59---2/272.6448.59
Ashmini Munisar
GAW-W44.74---2/242.7944.74
Sheneta Grimmond
BAR-W41.58---1/191.1241.58
17.2
6
Laura Harris to Henry, SIX runs
17.1
1
Laura Harris to Redmayne, 1 run
end of over 1714 runs
BAR-W: 133/3CRR: 7.82 RRR: 4.00 • Need 4 from 6b
Chinelle Henry31 (18b 2x4 3x6)
Georgia Redmayne32 (28b 3x4)
Molly Penfold 3-0-22-0
Cherry-Ann Fraser 3-0-36-0
16.6
6
Penfold to Henry, SIX runs
16.6
1w
Penfold to Henry, 1 wide
16.5
1
Penfold to Redmayne, 1 run
16.4
4
Penfold to Redmayne, FOUR runs
16.3
Penfold to Redmayne, no run
16.2
1
Penfold to Henry, 1 run
16.1
1
Penfold to Redmayne, 1 run
end of over 167 runs
BAR-W: 119/3CRR: 7.43 RRR: 9.00 • Need 36 from 24b
Georgia Redmayne26 (24b 2x4)
Chinelle Henry24 (16b 2x4 2x6)
Cherry-Ann Fraser 3-0-36-0
Laura Harris 3-0-23-1
15.6
1
Fraser to Redmayne, 1 run
15.5
1
Fraser to Henry, 1 run
15.4
Fraser to Henry, no run
15.3
4
Fraser to Henry, FOUR runs
15.2
Fraser to Henry, no run
15.1
1
Fraser to Redmayne, 1 run
end of over 1514 runs
BAR-W: 112/3CRR: 7.46 RRR: 8.60 • Need 43 from 30b
Chinelle Henry19 (12b 1x4 2x6)
Georgia Redmayne24 (22b 2x4)
Laura Harris 3-0-23-1
Ashmini Munisar 4-0-24-2
14.6
6
Laura Harris to Henry, SIX runs
14.6
2nb
Laura Harris to Redmayne, (no ball) 1 run
14.5
1
Laura Harris to Henry, 1 run
14.4
Laura Harris to Henry, no run
14.3
4
Laura Harris to Henry, FOUR runs
Best performances - batters
Spike Graph
Wagon Zone
RMAU Grimmond
61 runs (57)
6 fours1 six
Productive shot
off drive
12 runs
2 fours0 six
Control
72%
CA Henry
37 runs (19)
2 fours4 sixes
Productive shot
on drive
7 runs
0 four1 six
Control
85%
Best performances - bowlers
A Munisar
O
4
M
0
R
24
W
2
ECO
6
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
LEGOFF
LHB
1W
1W
AA Alleyne
O
3
M
0
R
27
W
2
ECO
9
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
1W
Match details
Providence Stadium, Guyana
TossGuyana Amazon Warriors Women, elected to bat first
Series
Season2025
Player Of The Match
Royals
Chinelle Henry
Match days7 September 2025 - day (20-over match)
Umpires
West Indies
Carl Tuckett
West Indies
Zahid Bassarath
TV Umpire
West Indies
Chris Wright
Reserve Umpire
West Indies
Leslie Reifer
Match Referee
West Indies
Denavon Hayles
PointsBarbados Royals Women 2, Guyana Amazon Warriors Women 0
Win Probability
BAR-W 100%
GAW-WBAR-W
100%50%100%GAW-W InningsBAR-W Innings

Over 18 • BAR-W 140/3

Royals won by 7 wickets (with 4 balls remaining) (DLS method)
Women's Caribbean Premier League News

Hayley Matthews ruled out of WCPL 2025

Chinelle Henry will lead the team in the injured allrounder's absence

Guyana Amazon Warriors sign Dane van Niekerk, Molly Penfold and Amy Hunter

They replace Shabnim Ismail, Lauren Winfield-Hill and Madeline Penna in a last-minute change

Uncapped, not unnoticed: How Salonee Dangore went from track and field to the CPL

She doesn't have an India cap, and she is yet to play in the WPL, but she's signed for Trinbago Knight Riders. This is her improbable journey

Women's CPL to be held in Guyana from September 6 to 17

Like the first three seasons, the same teams - Amazon Warriors, Knight Riders and Royals - will feature in the 2025 edition

Shreyanka Patil among three Indians picked in WCPL draft

While Royals snapped up Patil, TKR picked Shikha Pandey and Salonee Dangore

Royals Innings
Player NameRB
AMCJK Athapaththu
caught2924
Q Joseph
caught2222
GP Redmayne
not out3329
CA Webb
bowled611
CA Henry
not out3719
Extras(nb 1, w 12)
Total140(3 wkts; 17.2 ovs)
<1 / 3>

Women's Caribbean Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
BAR-W11020.521
GAW-W2112-0.071
TKR-W1010-0.300
Full Table