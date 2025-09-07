Matches (16)
CPL (2)
ENG vs SA (1)
UAE Tri-Series (1)
ZIM vs SL (1)
Duleep Trophy (2)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)
Warriors vs Royals, 2nd Match at Providence, WCPL, Sep 07 2025 - Match Result
RESULT
2nd Match, Providence, September 07, 2025, Women's Caribbean Premier League
Match centre
Scorecard summary
Guyana Amazon Warriors Women • 154/4(20 overs)
61* (57)
2/27 (3)
34 (26)
1/19 (4)
Barbados Royals Women • 140/3(17.2 overs)
37* (19)
2/24 (4)
33* (29)
1/30 (3.2)
Cricinfo's Most Valuable Players of the Match
|Player
|Team
TI
Runs
I. Runs
B. Impact
Bowl
I. Wkts
Bo. Impact
|BAR-W
|65.19
|37(19)
|42.58
|52.52
|0/8
|0
|12.67
|GAW-W
|53.7
|26(7)
|35.75
|33.59
|1/30
|1.34
|20.11
|BAR-W
|48.59
|-
|-
|-
|2/27
|2.64
|48.59
|GAW-W
|44.74
|-
|-
|-
|2/24
|2.79
|44.74
|BAR-W
|41.58
|-
|-
|-
|1/19
|1.12
|41.58
17.2
6
Laura Harris to Henry, SIX runs
17.1
1
Laura Harris to Redmayne, 1 run
end of over 1714 runs
BAR-W: 133/3CRR: 7.82 • RRR: 4.00 • Need 4 from 6b
Chinelle Henry31 (18b 2x4 3x6)
Georgia Redmayne32 (28b 3x4)
Molly Penfold 3-0-22-0
Cherry-Ann Fraser 3-0-36-0
16.6
6
Penfold to Henry, SIX runs
16.6
1w
Penfold to Henry, 1 wide
16.5
1
Penfold to Redmayne, 1 run
16.4
4
Penfold to Redmayne, FOUR runs
16.3
•
Penfold to Redmayne, no run
16.2
1
Penfold to Henry, 1 run
16.1
1
Penfold to Redmayne, 1 run
end of over 167 runs
BAR-W: 119/3CRR: 7.43 • RRR: 9.00 • Need 36 from 24b
Georgia Redmayne26 (24b 2x4)
Chinelle Henry24 (16b 2x4 2x6)
Cherry-Ann Fraser 3-0-36-0
Laura Harris 3-0-23-1
15.6
1
Fraser to Redmayne, 1 run
15.5
1
Fraser to Henry, 1 run
15.4
•
Fraser to Henry, no run
15.3
4
Fraser to Henry, FOUR runs
15.2
•
Fraser to Henry, no run
15.1
1
Fraser to Redmayne, 1 run
end of over 1514 runs
BAR-W: 112/3CRR: 7.46 • RRR: 8.60 • Need 43 from 30b
Chinelle Henry19 (12b 1x4 2x6)
Georgia Redmayne24 (22b 2x4)
Laura Harris 3-0-23-1
Ashmini Munisar 4-0-24-2
14.6
6
Laura Harris to Henry, SIX runs
14.6
2nb
Laura Harris to Redmayne, (no ball) 1 run
14.5
1
Laura Harris to Henry, 1 run
14.4
•
Laura Harris to Henry, no run
14.3
4
Laura Harris to Henry, FOUR runs
Best performances - batters
Spike Graph
Wagon Zone
GAW-W
61 runs (57)
6 fours1 six
Productive shot
off drive
12 runs
2 fours0 six
Control
72%
BAR-W
37 runs (19)
2 fours4 sixes
Productive shot
on drive
7 runs
0 four1 six
Control
85%
Best performances - bowlers
GAW-W
O
4
M
0
R
24
W
2
ECO
6
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
LEGOFF
LHB
1W
1W
BAR-W
O
3
M
0
R
27
W
2
ECO
9
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
1W
Match details
|Providence Stadium, Guyana
|Toss
|Guyana Amazon Warriors Women, elected to bat first
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Player Of The Match
|Match days
|7 September 2025 - day (20-over match)
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
|Points
|Barbados Royals Women 2, Guyana Amazon Warriors Women 0

English
Win Probability
BAR-W 100%
GAW-WBAR-W100%50%100%
Over 18 • BAR-W 140/3Royals won by 7 wickets (with 4 balls remaining) (DLS method)

Royals Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|caught
|29
|24
|caught
|22
|22
|not out
|33
|29
|bowled
|6
|11
|not out
|37
|19
|Extras
|(nb 1, w 12)
|Total
|140(3 wkts; 17.2 ovs)
<1 / 3>