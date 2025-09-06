Guyana Amazon Warriors sign Dane van Niekerk, Molly Penfold and Amy Hunter
They replace Shabnim Ismail, Lauren Winfield-Hill and Madeline Penna in a last-minute change
South Africa allrounder Dane van Niekerk has been picked by Guyana Amazon Warriors for the Women's Caribbean Premier League (WCPL) 2025. The franchise announced van Niekerk, New Zealand medium-pacer Molly Penfold and Ireland wicketkeeper-batter Amy Hunter as replacements for Shabnim Ismail, Lauren Winfield-Hill and Madeline Penna.
This will be van Niekerk's first stint in a franchise league since August 2023, when she played in the women's Hundred. She was also part of the inaugural season of the Women's Premier League in 2023, where she was signed by Royal Challengers Bengaluru but did not play a single game, and she was released ahead of the 2024 season. It will be her first stint in the WCPL.
Van Niekerk recently made a U-turn on her international retirement after returning to domestic cricket and was part of a training camp with the South Africa national team, but will not be a part of the upcoming ODI World Cup in India and Sri Lanka that begins on September 30. She had initially announced her international retirement after being left out of South Africa's squad for the home T20 World Cup in 2023 after failing to meet fitness requirements.
However, South Africa head coach Mandla Mashimbyi has said she's being looked at for future series.
Van Niekerk played the 2024-25 domestic season for Western Province, and finished fourth on the list of highest run-scorers in the CSA Women Pro20 Series, with one century and a fifty.
Amazon Warriors will kick off WCPL 2025 against Trinbago Knight Riders in Providence on Saturday.