Delhi Capitals bowl in must-win game; UP Warriorz make three changes
UPW handed WPL debuts to Shipra Giri and Charli Knott and also brought in Deandra Dottin
Toss Delhi Capitals chose to bowl vs UP Warriorz
Facing a must-win to make it to the playoffs for a fourth successive year, Delhi Capitals (DC) asked UP Warriorz (UPW) to bat first in the final league game of WPL 2026.
Jemimah Rodrigues reasoned that "the ball comes onto the bat nicer under lights" and went in with an unchanged XI. They lost their previous game against Gujarat Giants, who are already in the Eliminator, going down by three runs in a thriller.
With their season practically over - mathematically they still are in with a qualification chance - UPW made three changes with an eye on the next season. They handed a WPL cap to wicketkeeper-batter Shipra Giri and batting-allrounder Charli Knott and brought back Deandra Dottin, leaving out Amy Jones, Shweta Sehrawat and Chloe Tryon.
Prayagraj-born Giri, 23, plays her domestic cricket for Railways and is known for her nifty glovework. She has been part of the India A teams in the recent past and toured Australia with them last year. Knott has been a regular for Brisbane Heat in the WBBL, and also played for London Spirit in the Hundred last year, where her UPW captain Meg Lanning was her team-mate.
UP Warriorz: 1 Meg Lanning (capt), 2 Deepti Sharma, 3 Harleen Deol, 4 Deandra Dottin 5 Simran Shaikh, 6 Shipra Giri (wk), 7 Charlie Knott, 8 Sophie Ecclestone, 9 Asha Sobhana, 10 Shikha Pandey, 11 Kranti Gaud
Delhi Capitals: 1 Shafali Verma, 2 Lizelle Lee (wk), 3 Laura Wolvaardt, 4 Jemimah Rodrigues (capt), 5 Marizanne Kapp, 6 Niki Prasad, 7 Chinelle Henry, 8 Sneh Rana, 9 Minnu Mani, 10 N Shree Charani, 11 Nandani Sharma