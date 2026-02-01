Delhi Capitals bowl in must-win game; UP Warriorz make three changes

Jemimah Rodrigues reasoned that "the ball comes onto the bat nicer under lights" and went in with an unchanged XI. They lost their previous game against Gujarat Giants, who are already in the Eliminator, going down by three runs in a thriller.

Prayagraj-born Giri, 23, plays her domestic cricket for Railways and is known for her nifty glovework. She has been part of the India A teams in the recent past and toured Australia with them last year. Knott has been a regular for Brisbane Heat in the WBBL, and also played for London Spirit in the Hundred last year, where her UPW captain Meg Lanning was her team-mate.