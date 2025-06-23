Shreyanka Patil among three Indians picked in WCPL draft

As expected, Dottin (TKR), Hayley Matthews (BR) and Stafanie Taylor (GAW) were the top retentions for the franchises. Having won the WCPL in 2023 and 2024, Royals are eyeing a three-peat this season.

Guyana is set to host the fourth season of the WCPL, starting on September 6. The final will be played on September 17. All seven games - including the final - will be played at Providence Stadium. The tournament will have six league games spread across 11 days, with the final scheduled just one day after the final league-stage match. All matches are afternoon games. Four fixtures, including the final, start at 2pm. There are two 3pm starts and one 4pm start.