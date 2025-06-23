Shreyanka Patil among three Indians picked in WCPL draft
While Royals snapped up Patil, TKR picked Shikha Pandey and Salonee Dangore
Offspinner Shreyanka Patil is among three Indians who will be in action in the Women's Caribbean Premier League (WCPL) 2025. Patil, who had missed WPL 2025 with injury and has not played competitive cricket since October 2024, is set to return to action in the WCPL, where she will represent Barbados Royals (BR), the defending champions.
Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) have signed seamer Shikha Pandey and uncapped legspinner Salonee Dangore, who was a net bowler for Delhi Capitals (DC) in WPL 2025.
Pandey had also played for TKR last season, picking up four wickets in five matches at an economy rate of 6.80. Patil, meanwhile, had turned out for Guyana Amazon Warriors (GAW) in 2023, taking a chart-topping nine wickets in their run to the final that season. Patil was also the leading wicket-taker in WPL 2024.
Big-hitting Sri Lanka allrounder Chamari Athapaththu will join Patil at Royals for the upcoming season. Australians Laura Harris and Madeline Penna will be part of Amazon Warriors' overseas contingent, which will also include Shabnim Ismail, arguably the fastest bowler in the women's game.
As expected, Dottin (TKR), Hayley Matthews (BR) and Stafanie Taylor (GAW) were the top retentions for the franchises. Having won the WCPL in 2023 and 2024, Royals are eyeing a three-peat this season.
Guyana is set to host the fourth season of the WCPL, starting on September 6. The final will be played on September 17. All seven games - including the final - will be played at Providence Stadium. The tournament will have six league games spread across 11 days, with the final scheduled just one day after the final league-stage match. All matches are afternoon games. Four fixtures, including the final, start at 2pm. There are two 3pm starts and one 4pm start.
The tournament's highest run-scorer is Royals' Hayley Matthews (424). She is also the highest wicket-taker (23).
WCPL squads
Barbados Royals: Hayley Matthews, Chinelle Henry, Afy Fletcher, Aaliyah Alleyne, Kycia Knight, Steffie Soogrim, Shamilia Connell, Sheneta Grimmond, Qiana Joseph, Trishan Holder, NaiJanni Cumberbatch, Chamari Athapaththu, Georgia Redmayne, Courtney Webb, Shreyanka Patil
Guyana Amazon Warriors: Stafanie Taylor, Ashmini Munisar, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Chedean Nation, Plaffiana Millington, Britney Cooper, Kaysia Schultz, Shemaine Campbelle, Karishma Ramharack, Nyia Latchman, Realeanna Grimmond, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Shabnim Ismail, Laura Harris, Madeline Penna
Trinbago Knight Riders: Deandra Dottin, Shabika Gajnabi, Shawnisha Hector, Rashada Williams, Nerissa Crafton, Jahzara Claxton, Zaida James, Jannillea Glasgow, Keila Elliott, Abigail Bryce, Samara Ramnath, Jess Jonassen, Lizelle Lee, Shikha Pandey, Salonee Dangore