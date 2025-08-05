Gill shows he is ready for the grind of India's Test captaincy

As soon as Chris Woakes came out to bat on Monday morning Shubman Gill and Mohammed Siraj had a quick chat and agreed to deny Gus Atkinson the single on the last ball of the 84th over which would allow Prasidh Krishna to have a crack from the Vauxhall end at the England allrounder who had walked out, broken arm in a sling, aiming to bat left-handed. Gill asked Siraj to bowl a wide yorker outside off stump to prevent Atkinson from getting bat on ball. The other key element of the plan was for Gill to ask wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel to take off his right glove and be alert for a throw at the stumps in case the batters attempted a bye.

Bola nahin tune usko", [did you not tell him the plan?], Siraj asked Gill, staring wide-eyed, with a heaving chest. Siraj would continue staring in disbelief at Jurel, who sheepishly jogged to the other end. Siraj delivered his end of the bargain, Atkinson failed to connect, and both batters set off for the bye. Jurel, though, never took off his glove and his throw was too slow and wide off the stumps, which left India 's best fast bowler in this series highly annoyed. "", [did you not tell him the plan?], Siraj asked Gill, staring wide-eyed, with a heaving chest. Siraj would continue staring in disbelief at Jurel, who sheepishly jogged to the other end.

Gill would explain after the match why the plan did not take off, with Siraj now chuckling beside him: "He told me to tell Dhruv to take off his gloves to get the run out. By the time I told Dhruv, he (Siraj) was already running in to bowl. So Dhruv didn't have enough time to drop his gloves and he missed. That's why he said to me why did you not tell him."

In the subsequent overs, until he smashed Atkinson's off stump, Siraj and Prasidh would stick to the same plan on the last ball even as Gill persisted with eight fielders on the boundary. Gill would go on to explain why he did not want to bring in the fielders in for the last ball to Atkinson.

"We felt even in the second-last ball or last ball, we felt if we go wide yorker there's a chance of him (Atkinson) missing, which he did in the first one - Dhruv missed the stumps, which happens. But that was the plan that they have to score. We wanted them to take on the fielders and score in boundaries rather than bringing the field inside and they hit a boundary. We didn't want them to achieve it in one shot. We wanted them to hit maybe two or three shots to be able to achieve the runs because that, I felt, gave us the best probability to be able [to strike], for them to make a mistake and for us to win the match."

Shubman Gill, as captain, has allowed his players to put their own plans in place • Associated Press

Three overs prior to the end of an absorbing first hour on day four, the 25th of England's innings, Siraj asked Gill to have Ravindra Jadeja at backward point. Gill, on second thought, placed Jadeja to deep point. Siraj was not impressed only because he didn't want Joe Root to get off strike. Root had just walked in the previous over to replace Ben Duckett. England were 83 for 2 and Siraj's plan was to shackle Root and not allow him the dab, one of his go-to shots. Root picked up two easy singles in that over, opening the face of the bat and guiding the ball behind square. Before the start of the final over before the first drinks break, Siraj, with both hands raised to his face, pleaded with Gill to bring Jadeja inside the circle. Gill acquiesced. Siraj bowled a maiden and nearly induced an outside edge.

"I told him let's keep the point fielder inside the circle," Siraj said on Monday, "but he told me let him go for his strokes as that could result in a wicket and the match could turn in our favour. His thinking was also right because at that moment he was thinking like a batsman."

While Gill has convinced everyone during the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy that captaincy does not affect his run-scoring, there have been questions about other aspects of his leadership. Is he good at reading the situation? Is he a good tactician? Can he communicate clearly with his bowlers?

The above incidents are just two examples that give us a slightly better understanding of Gill's captaincy. They show Gill has his own thoughts but is equally receptive to what his players have to say. Siraj has played with Gill since their India A days and is a contemporary. Both of them also play for Gujarat Titans in the IPL where Gill has been captain since 2024, with Siraj joining in 2025. "There is a mutual understanding between us," Siraj said. "Our communication is very clear. I'm very happy about his growth."

Shubman Gill's batting improved with captaincy • AFP/Getty Images

Given this was his first Test series as captain, Gill acknowledges he has a lot to learn but at the same time he is happy with the way he has juggled his responsibilities: "There are some things that me and as a team we definitely need to work on. And I kind of have more clarity on the areas that we need to work on as a team. And I have more clarity where personally I need to work on as a captain. There would always be opinions, and, in hindsight I could have done this, could have done that, but what matters for me is whether I'm taking the best possible decision in that moment and as long as I'm able to do that, I think the probability [of a win] would be on us and that's what I want to do."

What Gill is telling us is he is not going to be affected by outside chatter about his captaincy. He says he is bold enough to take the "shots" fired at him. There was noise about India selecting only three fast bowlers for a green pitch at The Oval where overcast conditions were predicted for all five days. Gill took that on board and explained why he went a different way.

"Even in this match a lot of people were saying we could have played a fourth specialist bowler, but the guy who played instead of the fourth seamer - Karun Nair, his fifty in the first innings was equally important for us which helped us to get a decent total. You have to understand and weigh what is the most important. We thought on this wicket, three fast bowlers would be able to do the job for us and they delivered. When your decision goes well people praise you and when it doesn't, I am aware that there are going to be shots taken at me which I am fine with because at the end of the day I know that I made a decision which is best for the team."

There were times in this series that Gill had let his emotions run away with him. Day three at Lord's highlighted that. But day five at The Oval, when everything was on the line, he was ice-cold. And that is why members of the Indian team's think tank chose him to succeed Rohit Sharma as Test captain. Gill spoke about the things that helped him deal with pressure in a series that was nothing but pressure. "If you are thinking about someone else then the pressure on you goes away," he said. "Even in captaincy when I was batting in this series because I was always thinking what more can I do for the team and if a player is playing low, what can I do. That helps me to take away the pressure off myself."